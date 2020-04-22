Consolidated Zinc : Widespread gold with high grade potential identified 0 04/22/2020 | 08:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 23 April 2020 PLOMOSAS RECONNAISSANCE SAMPLING IDENTIFIES WIDESPREAD GOLD WITH HIGH-GRADE POTENTIAL. Mapping has identified additional mineralised structures to the north of La Chona and Enrique Vein Systems, related to large structural lineaments.

Highlighted rock chip results from the La Chona and Enrique areas include 6.21 g/t Au, 4.75 g/t Au and 3.39% Cu, 3.32g/t Au, 2.32 g/t Au and 1.45 g/t Au

Reconnaissance mapping and soil and channel sampling confirm gold is widespread in the system within the 100% owned Plomosas concessions. Consolidated Zinc Limited (CZL:ASX) is pleased to present the following update on the regional exploration progress, to the northwest of the Plomosas mine and within the Company's 100% owned project concessions. Additional work has confirmed the widespread occurrence of gold and enhanced previous results announced in the ASX release of 30 January 2020. The prospect areas to the north west of Plomosas are prospective for gold as the area has undergone structural brittle deformation resulting in auriferous quartz, hematite veins containing variable copper mineralisation and related alteration occurring during deformation. The confirmed presence of intrusive granite to the north may be the driver for any potential mineralisation occurrence in the Don Lucas concession, which includes the La Chona-Enrique trend. Several prospective locations have been identified from the regional work and are shown in Figure 1. Figure 1: Location of the various gold prospects in the Plomosas Concession area. The exploration work completed in the north of the concessions was to confirm previous assay results, ground truth interpreted structures and understand the geological setting for any gold mineralised Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 1 23 April 2020 systems. The work was completed to expand on the known data and discover additional structures that may be host to gold mineralisation. Reconnaissance samples taken comprised rock chips from shallow channels across narrow veins. The grades are reflective of a mineralised system with the higher results encountered suggestive of a high- grade component that warrants a more systematic and detailed exploration assessment. The number of shallow historical pits in the area support this view of the potential. Channel sampling across narrow high-grade veins will have diluted the final assay result, as mineralisation appears to be confined to the structures, with minimal pervasive alteration/mineralisation occurring in the host rock. Further work is required to understand the occurrence of mineralisation. Significant assays that were returned from this campaign of exploration are shown in Table 1. Summarised results of gold, silver and copper are provided in Table 2. Table 1: Significant rock chip results from the regional program Location Sample East North Sample Rocktype Au Ag Cu % No WGS84 WGS84 Type (g/t) (g/t) La Chona-Enrique 26260 471469.90 3218864.46 Selected Gossan 6.21 8 0.04 La Chona-Enrique 26262 471312.72 3218778.21 Selected Lst/Qtz Veining 4.75 8 3.39 La Chona-Enrique 26264 471292.59 3218783.69 1m Channel Lst/Qtz Veining 3.32 6 0.03 La Chona-Enrique 26214 471643.86 3218616.07 1m Channel Lst/Qtz Veining 2.32 6 0.01 La Chona-Enrique 26257 471507.92 3218931.40 Selected Lst w/ OxFe-Cu 1.45 6 0.64 La Chona-Enrique 26259 471482.51 3218887.03 Selected Lst w/ OxFe-Cu 0.82 3 0.60 La Chona-Enrique: Is located approximately 5km to the west-northwest of the Plomosas Mine and within the Don Lucas Concessions area. Hosted in Palaeozoic Limestone, the structures are typically around 20-30cm in thickness however, previous reports have noted veins up to 1.2 metres thick, with a visual structure strike extent of around 1.5km. Veins are granular, containing quartz, carbonate and hematite as gangue to malachite at around 3%. Zonation in the veins show a malachite centre with hematite rims and edges. Enrique veins display high temperature characteristics with banded quartz and displays a brecciated/sheared footwall contact. Subangular breccia clasts from 0.5 to 2 cm are noted along with quartz-calcite with minor disseminated pyrite as the matrix. Previous work in the area includes a series of shallow pits lined up over a length of 450m along the structure. Exploration has proven that the two areas of La Chona and Enrique that are located approximately 420m apart, occur on similar structures that maybe offset by north-eastern faults. To the north of the La Chona-Enrique trend, several additional sub-parallelnorth-westerly trending structures have been identified comprising quartz veining with hematite and copper mineralisation. Rock chip samples from outcrops returned exciting results of 6.21g/t Au (sample 26260), 4.75g/t Au, 3.39% Cu (sample 26262), 3.32g/t Au, (26264), 2.32g/t Au (26214) and 1.45g/t Au, 0.64% Cu as shown in Figure 2. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 2 23 April 2020 Figure 2: Location of the sampling points with assays along the La Chona-Enrique trend. Sampling to the north has shown that there are sub-parallel structures to the La Chona-Enrique trend Previous high-grade results may represent plunging gold shoots which are formed at the intersection of structures along the main La Chona Enrique trend. Alfonso: Hosted in Paleozoic Limestone and in the basement sequence of the Plomosas Formation, the structures are typically around 20-50cm in thickness, with a visual structure strike extent of around 900 m. Figure 3: Location of the other prospects, Alfonso, Alfonso Extension, Jose and Javier. Rock sampling from these areas have shown no significant results returning from analysis. The La Chona- Enrique system can be seen in the lower left corner. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 3 23 April 2020 The south-eastern section has previous workings with the discovery of a two metre by two metre by 10 metre deep shaft from around the 1970's. The shaft was targeting a thrust structure containing quartz, carbonate and hematite as gangue. The north-western section also shows evidence of previous mining activities with the presence of an old working area, targeting a structure with 0.05 metre vein with chalcedonic quartz. Rock chips from this new area have returned with no significant result. Channel sampling over a one metre interval may have diluted any significant results from this area. This area has been downgraded and no further work is planned at this time. José and Javier: This area is hosted in the upper section of the Plomosas Sequence, which is described as sandstone-breccias. The structures are typically around 2-10cm in thickness, with a visual structural strike extent of around 300 metres, striking to the northwest. The south-eastern area is defined by quartz-calcite veins related to shear structures and dilational infills. Propylitic alteration is noted, mostly chlorite-pyrite as selvages. Rock chips for this area returned no significant results, with no further work planned for these areas. Conclusion and Further Work The La Chona-Enrique mineralised trend occur on a defined lineament that is cut by several north- westerly trending structures. These structures may host gold shoots that are high grade, steep in orientation and the tonnage potential needs to be investigated. The gold results obtained in the recent program are located in quartz veining along tight constrained structures. Dilational zones such as those occurring in the intersection of structures (similar to that occurring at La Chona) are likely to host the higher grade mineralisation. Results from this program are encouraging and further exploration is planned to develop the interpretation of the mineralised systems. The discovery of additional mineralised systems to the northeast and parallel to the La Chona-Enrique trend opens up the area and warrants further exploration to identify high grade shoots. The future exploration work will define all targets to the extent required to identify the highest priority targets to be drilled for resource definition and then studies to assess the commercial viability of the gold for exploitation. Exploration will continue to focus on the La Chona-Enrique system and along the extensions that occur in the northwest. It appears that the La Chona-Enrique system may widen to the northwest and follow up exploration will test on-strike extensions. The Potrero project (Figures 1 and 4) will also be assessed in the next exploration campaign. CZL are currently establishing contact with landholders to discuss access for exploration within the Don Sebastian Concession as well as landowners to the immediate north of the Concession area. The Potrero project is considered highly prospective and a high priority due to the presence of intrusive felsics and highly deformed host rocks, along with coincident high-grade results from historic workings which returned values up to 14.65g/t Au (previously announced on 30 January 2020). Exploration will be focussed on the +3km strike length of exposed felsic intrusives in this area as shown in Figure 4. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 4 23 April 2020 Figure 4: Further work will concentrate on the felsic intrusive sills located in the Potrero Prospect area and additional sills located to the south for a total linear length of around 3km. Table 2: Table showing all results from the regional mapping program Sample East North Sample Au Ag Location No WGS84 WGS84 Type Rocktype (g/t) (g/t) Cu (%) La Chona-Enrique 26210 471726.66 3218495.55 1m Channel Lst w/ SX 0.03 5 0.000 La Chona-Enrique 26211 471726.66 3218495.55 Grab Lst w/ SX 0.03 4 0.000 La Chona-Enrique 26212 471739.44 3218466.15 1m Channel Lst w/ SX 0.05 3 0.000 La Chona-Enrique 26213 471694.56 3218539.50 1m Channel Lst w/ gossan 0.12 5 0.018 La Chona-Enrique 26214 471643.86 3218616.07 1m Channel Lst/Qtz Veining 2.32 6 0.010 La Chona-Enrique 26215 471638.92 3218627.28 1m Channel Lst/Qtz Veining 0.08 5 0.145 La Chona-Enrique 26216 471638.92 3218627.28 Grab Lst 0.03 4 0.004 La Chona-Enrique 26217 471602.90 3218659.27 1m Channel Lst 0.03 4 0.033 La Chona-Enrique 26218 471572.78 3218679.29 1m Channel Lst 0.09 5 0.006 La Chona-Enrique 26219 471572.78 3218679.29 1m Channel Lst 0.05 6 0.000 La Chona-Enrique 26220 471550.25 3218696.96 1m Channel Gossan 0.25 6 0.111 La Chona-Enrique 26221 471503.06 3218699.63 1m Channel Qtz Veining 0.03 5 0.000 La Chona-Enrique 26222 471481.21 3218756.52 1m Channel Lst with SX 0.03 4 0.004 La Chona-Enrique 26223 471814.37 3219062.71 1m Channel Breccia 0.03 4 0.000 La Chona-Enrique 26238 471579.46 3219134.75 1m Channel Fault w/ qtz 0.03 4 0.003 La Chona-Enrique 26239 471536.98 3219190.59 1m Channel Shale 0.03 5 0.007 La Chona-Enrique 26240 471552.24 3219226.67 1m Channel Shale 0.001 3 0.004 La Chona-Enrique 26241 471545.59 3219328.61 1m Channel Alt shales 0.001 3 0.005 La Chona-Enrique 26242 470932.80 3219458.45 1m Channel Shale 0.001 3 0.005 La Chona-Enrique 26243 470716.89 3219500.44 1m Channel Shale 0.001 4 0.002 Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 5 23 April 2020 La Chona-Enrique 26246 471903.71 3218828.05 1m Channel Lst 0.03 5 0.001 La Chona-Enrique 26247 471932.41 3218865.32 Grab Shale 0.04 3 0.009 La Chona-Enrique 26248 471932.41 3218865.32 1m Channel Shale 0.04 5 0.312 La Chona-Enrique 26249 471939.35 3218877.93 1m Channel Alt shale 0.04 3 0.009 La Chona-Enrique 26250 471939.35 3218877.93 1m Channel Alt Shale 0.030 4 0.004 La Chona-Enrique 26251 471953.29 3218967.53 1m Channel Shale 0.040 5 0.002 La Chona-Enrique 26252 471965.10 3219021.46 1m Channel Shale 0.040 3 0.005 La Chona-Enrique 26253 471977.74 3219055.66 Grab Shale 0.040 6 0.013 La Chona-Enrique 26255 471866.34 3218867.03 1m Channel Lst w/ SX 0.030 5 0.000 La Chona-Enrique 26256 471866.34 3218867.03 Selected SX qtz vein + py 0.030 4 0.044 La Chona-Enrique 26257 471507.92 3218931.40 Selected Lst w/ OxFe-Cu 1.450 6 0.637 La Chona-Enrique 26258 471484.50 3218906.53 Selected Lst w/ OxFe-Cu 0.030 4 0.007 La Chona-Enrique 26259 471482.51 3218887.03 Selected Lst w/ OxFe-Cu 0.820 3 0.600 La Chona-Enrique 26260 471469.90 3218864.46 Selected Gossan 6.210 8 0.038 La Chona-Enrique 26261 471316.19 3218764.69 Grab Lst 0.040 5 0.186 La Chona-Enrique 26262 471312.72 3218778.21 Selected Lst 4.750 8 3.390 La Chona-Enrique 26263 471292.59 3218783.69 1m Channel Shale 0.050 4 0.052 La Chona-Enrique 26264 471292.59 3218783.69 1m Channel Lst 3.320 6 0.032 La Chona-Enrique 26265 471292.59 3218783.69 Selected Qtz V Bnd 0.040 3 0.040 La Chona-Enrique 26266 471270.50 3218860.53 Selected Lst 0.050 4 0.000 La Chona-Enrique 26267 471335.83 3218914.21 1m Channel Lst w/ qtz veining 0.040 5 0.006 La Chona-Enrique 26268 471385.03 3218935.03 Selected Lst w/ qtz SX 0.030 4 0.000 Alfonso 26207 472550.96 3219009.07 Grab Lst/Gossan 0.03 5 0.000 Alfonso 26208 472503.73 3218833.13 Mullock Lst 0.04 5 0.004 Alfonso 26209 472503.73 3218833.13 1m Channel Lst 0.03 4 0.001 Alfonso 26229 472478.82 3219316.59 1m Channel Fault zone 0.05 4 0.006 Alfonso 26230 472361.03 3219337.03 1m Channel Fault w/ SX 0.03 5 0.000 Alfonso 26231 472171.64 3219321.87 1m Channel Gossan 0.03 5 0.001 Alfonso 26232 472111.56 3219305.51 1m Channel Gossan 0.04 6 0.009 Alfonso 26233 472100.82 3219330.79 1m Channel Gossan 0.04 6 0.020 Alfonso 26234 472060.36 3219340.42 1m Channel Lst w/ SX 0.05 4 0.001 Alfonso 26235 471985.28 3219316.45 1m Channel Shale 0.03 4 0.003 Alfonso 26236 471956.79 3219283.06 Grab Alt shales 0.001 3 0.017 Alfonso 26237 471918.10 3219337.67 1m Channel Shale 0.001 4 0.001 Alfonso 26244 472063.39 3219424.51 Grab Shale 0.03 4 0.000 Alfonso 26245 472063.39 3219424.51 1m Channel Shale 0.04 4 0.011 Alfonso 26254 471973.57 3219143.31 1m Channel SX qtz diss py 0.040 3 0.000 Alfonso 26269 472184.82 3219380.32 Selected Shale w/ SX 0.050 3 0.001 Alfonso 26270 472201.72 3219380.32 Selected Shale w/ SX 0.040 6 0.000 Alfonso 26279 472722.03 3219089.65 Selected Breccia 0.040 5 0.000 Alfonso 26280 472722.03 3219089.65 Selected Breccia 0.030 4 0.001 Alfonso 26281 472746.51 3219073.31 Selected Breccia 0.050 3 0.000 Alfonso 26282 472706.86 3219054.68 Selected Breccia 0.040 3 0.000 Javier 26271 473721.77 3219942.32 Selected Snd with Qtz SX 0.030 5 0.000 Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 6 23 April 2020 Javier 26272 473450.37 3219888.65 1m Channel Shale w/ SX 0.030 6 0.000 Javier 26273 473441.67 3219869.84 Selected Shale w/ SX 0.030 4 0.001 Javier 26274 473370.97 3219844.52 Selected Fault 0.030 5 0.001 Javier 26275 472950.60 3220039.50 Selected Volcaniclastic 0.040 8 0.003 Javier 26276 473002.98 3220093.56 Selected Volcaniclastic 0.050 4 0.000 Jose 26205 472891.69 3219278.82 1m Channel Lst 0.050 3 0.000 Jose 26206 472826.58 3219230.67 1m Channel Sandstone 0.04 5 0.000 Jose 26224 472708.95 3219522.22 1m Channel Lst 0.04 5 0.000 Jose 26225 472699.11 3219316.17 Grab Sandstone 0.040 3 0.005 Jose 26226 472699.11 3219316.17 1m Channel Sandstone 0.04 3 0.000 Jose 26227 472647.65 3219281.17 1m Channel Alt Sandstone 0.03 5 0.000 Jose 26228 472561.15 3219281.49 1m Channel Snd w/ Qtz SX 0.05 4 0.000 Jose 26277 473206.71 3219256.92 Selected Volcaniclastic 0.030 5 0.000 Jose 26278 472862.99 3219076.58 Selected Shale w/ SX 0.060 3 0.001 Figure 5: La Chona Structure (320/70°); Old mining stope 1.5x6x10 mts approximately (GPS 512). MLAZ Selected sample 38160-161 with 27.5 Au g/T, 2.19% Cu & 61.0 Au g/T, 2.88% Cu. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 7 23 April 2020 Figure 6: La Chona Structure 330/85°. Camino Minerals sample 100111, 0.88 Au g/T, 17.1% Cu Figure 7: Copper & sulphides mineralization dispersion (Structure parallel to La Chona). MLAZ Selected sample 26257 with 1.45 Au g/T, 0.64% Cu (GPS 620). Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 8 23 April 2020 Figure 8: Alfonso Structure old mine shaft approximately 1.5 x 6 x10 mts (GPS 501). Figure 9: Alfonso Structure (330/70°) quartz-hematite, pyrite (GPS 501). Figure 10: Alfonso Structure NW projection 330/85° with colloform chalcedonic quartz with prasiolite (pale green). Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 9 23 April 2020 Figure 11: Jose Structure (95/75°); Stockwork conjugates quartz-hematite-pyrite veins (GPS 492). Figure 12: Jose Structure (95/75°); Shear structures and dilatational infills of quartz-hematite (GPS 492). Kinematic indicators show a sinistral strike slip movement. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 10 23 April 2020 Figure 13: Javier Structure; Shale stock qtz-calcite veins 270/85° affected by second compress event 300/40°. (GPS 655). This announcement was authorised for issue to the ASX by the Directors of the Company. For further information please contact: Brad Marwood Managing Director 08 9322 3406 ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State, Mexico. Chihuahua State has a strong mining sector with other large base and precious metal projects in operation within the state. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted over 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. Only small-scale mining continued to the present day and the mineralised zones remain open at depth and along strike. The company has commenced mining at Plomosas and is committed to exploit the potential of the high-grade Zinc, Lead and Silver Mineral Resource through the identification, exploration and exploitation of new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation with a view to identify new mineral resources that are exploitable. Competent Persons' Statement The information in this report that relates to exploration results, data collection and geological interpretation is based on information compiled by Steve Boda BSc (Hons), MAIG, MGSA, MSEG Mr. Boda is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr. Boda has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Boda consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 11 23 April 2020 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut • Several styles of sample types were taken and techniques channels, random chips, or specific recorded into the database. These include the specialised industry standard record of samples taken as grab, bias, channel, measurement tools appropriate to the panel, float and mullock. minerals under investigation, such as • Sampling of cut channels was conducted by locating down hole gamma sondes, or handheld a one metre sampling line, using spray paint across XRF instruments, etc). These examples mineralisation and ensuring that the line began in should not be taken as limiting the broad hanging wall host, spanned mineralisation and meaning of sampling. terminated in footwall host. Where mineralisation • Include reference to measures taken to was thicker than one metre, the line was adjusted ensure sample representivity and the accordingly. This was done to minimise the bias of appropriate calibration of any the sample value. Channel sampling was then measurement tools or systems used. completed, using the line as a guide, without • Aspects of the determination of sampling the line itself. As much representative mineralisation that are Material to the sample was taken from the length of the line to Public Report. produce a two to four kilogram sample. For this level • In cases where 'industry standard' work of exploration, the sample size and method of has been done this would be relatively sampling was deemed adequate to represent in-situ simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was material. used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, • No drilling completed techniques open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core • No drilling completed recovery and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • No drilling completed geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. 12 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • No drilling completed techniques quarter, half or all core taken. and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, preparation rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of • All samples were submitted to Laboratorio assay data the assaying and laboratory procedures Metalurgico Courtade (LMC) located in San Luis and used and whether the technique is Potosi Mexico for analysis of gold by 30g charge fire laboratory considered partial or total. assay. tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, • Other analytes include Zn, Pb, Ag, which were handheld XRF instruments, etc, the analysed at the MLAZ on-site laboratory located at parameters used in determining the the Aldama plant, Mexico, by aqua regia AAS finish. analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification • The verification of significant intersections • No drilling completed of sampling by either independent or alternative • All samples were GPS located at site, described and and assaying • company personnel. • bagged at site. The use of twinned holes. Data was transferred into an excel spreadsheet and • Documentation of primary data, data entry stored onto an external HD for security. procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to • Grid system used is WGS84 Zone 13 data points locate drill holes (collar and down-hole • No topographic control in place for locating samples. surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • No Applicable and Results. distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. 13 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling • No drilling completed of data in achieves unbiased sampling of possible relation to structures and the extent to which this is geological known, considering the deposit type. structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample • Samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags security security. into each bag a numbered tag was placed and then bulk bagged in batches not to exceed 25kg, into larger polyweave bags, which were then also numbered with the respective samples of each bag • it contained. The bags were tied off with cable ties and stored at the core facility until company personnel delivered the samples to the laboratories preparation facility in Chihuahua. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of • No audits have been completed to date, but both in- reviews sampling techniques and data. house and laboratory QAQC data will be monitored in a batch by batch basis. All protocols have been internally reviewed. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • Sampling was conducted over three adjoining tenement and ownership including agreements or material tenements, Don Lucas (227077), Don land tenure issues with third parties such as joint ventures, Sebastian (235942) and Don Lucas (230175) status partnerships, overriding royalties, native title • Consolidated Zinc Ltd currently owns 100% interests, historical sites, wilderness or • No impediments to operating in the areas are national park and environmental settings. known. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration • No relevant information is available. done by other by other parties. parties Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • Gold mineralisation is hosted in Palaeozoic mineralisation. sequences of shales, argillaceous limestones, reefal limestones, 'conglomeratic' limestones and sandstones. This approximately 1600 metres-thickcarbonate-rich sequence forms part of the Ouachita "Geosyncline", which was inverted in a thrust deformation phase during • the Upper Palaeozoic Appalachian Orogeny. The control on mineralisation is structural, with gold mineralisation occurring in discrete veins comprising of quartz-carbonate-hematite and occasionally malachite. The structures are orientated to the northwest and dip steeply to the northeast. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • Appropriate information has been included in Information understanding of the exploration results the report. 14 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary including a tabulation of the following • No drilling completed information for all Material drill holes: • easting and northing of the drill hole collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • No data aggregate methods were applied to the aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or results. methods minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important • No drilling was completed to enable any between in the reporting of Exploration Results. relationship between mineralisation width and mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with intercept lengths widths and respect to the drill hole angle is known, its intercept nature should be reported. lengths • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) • Appropriate diagrams are attached in the report and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • All sample results are reported reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • No other relevant data has been reported substantive material, should be reported including (but not exploration limited to): geological observations; data geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work • Appropriate information has been included in (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth the report. extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). 15 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Diagrams are included in the report. Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources (Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database • Measures taken to ensure that data has • No Applicable integrity not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. • Data validation procedures used. Site visits • Comment on any site visits undertaken by • Not Applicable the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits. • If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Geological • Confidence in (or conversely, the • Not Applicable interpretation uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit. • Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. • The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation. • The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation. • The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. Dimensions • The extent and variability of the Mineral • Not Applicable Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. Estimation • The nature and appropriateness of the • Not Applicable and modelling estimation technique(s) applied and key techniques assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used. • The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data. • The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. • Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation). • In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average 16 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary sample spacing and the search employed. • Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. • Any assumptions about correlation between variables. • Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates. • Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. • The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. Moisture • Whether the tonnages are estimated on a • Not Applicable dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off • The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) • Not Applicable parameters or quality parameters applied. Mining factors • Assumptions made regarding possible • Not Applicable or mining methods, minimum mining assumptions dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Metallurgical • The basis for assumptions or predictions • Not Applicable factors or regarding metallurgical amenability. It is assumptions always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Environmental factors or assumptions • Assumptions made regarding possible • Not Applicable waste and process residue disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be 17 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density • Whether assumed or determined. If • Not Applicable assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples. • The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. • Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Classification • The basis for the classification of the • Not Applicable Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories. • Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data). • Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of • Not Applicable reviews Mineral Resource estimates. Discussion of • Where appropriate a statement of the • Not Applicable relative relative accuracy and confidence level in accuracy/ the Mineral Resource estimate using an confidence approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. • The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. • These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. 18 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 00:12:15 UTC 0 Latest news on CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED 08:13p CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Operations Update PU 08:13p CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Widespread gold with high grade potential identified PU 08:13p CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Capital Raising Update PU 08:13p CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Resource drilling update PU 04/07 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Capital Raising Update PU 03/16 CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.005 AUD for 5 existing.. FA 03/11 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Prospectus – Entitlement Offer PU 03/11 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders PU 03/11 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to ineligible shareholders PU 02/28 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in Directors shareholding – Brad Marwood PU