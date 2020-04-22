Consolidated Zinc : Widespread gold with high grade potential identified
23 April 2020
PLOMOSAS RECONNAISSANCE SAMPLING IDENTIFIES WIDESPREAD GOLD WITH HIGH-GRADE POTENTIAL.
Mapping has identified additional mineralised structures to the north of La Chona and Enrique Vein Systems, related to large structural lineaments.
Highlighted rock chip results from the La Chona and Enrique areas include 6.21 g/t Au, 4.75 g/t Au and 3.39% Cu, 3.32g/t Au, 2.32 g/t Au and 1.45 g/t Au
Reconnaissance mapping and soil and channel sampling confirm gold is widespread in the system within the 100% owned Plomosas concessions.
Consolidated Zinc Limited (CZL:ASX) is pleased to present the following update on the regional exploration progress, to the northwest of the Plomosas mine and within the Company's 100% owned project concessions. Additional work has confirmed the widespread occurrence of gold and enhanced previous results announced in the ASX release of 30 January 2020.
The prospect areas to the north west of Plomosas are prospective for gold as the area has undergone structural brittle deformation resulting in auriferous quartz, hematite veins containing variable copper mineralisation and related alteration occurring during deformation. The confirmed presence of intrusive granite to the north may be the driver for any potential mineralisation occurrence in the Don Lucas concession, which includes the La Chona-Enrique trend.
Several prospective locations have been identified from the regional work and are shown in Figure 1.
Figure 1: Location of the various gold prospects in the Plomosas Concession area.
The exploration work completed in the north of the concessions was to confirm previous assay results, ground truth interpreted structures and understand the geological setting for any gold mineralised
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
systems. The work was completed to expand on the known data and discover additional structures that may be host to gold mineralisation.
Reconnaissance samples taken comprised rock chips from shallow channels across narrow veins. The grades are reflective of a mineralised system with the higher results encountered suggestive of a high- grade component that warrants a more systematic and detailed exploration assessment. The number of shallow historical pits in the area support this view of the potential.
Channel sampling across narrow high-grade veins will have diluted the final assay result, as mineralisation appears to be confined to the structures, with minimal pervasive alteration/mineralisation occurring in the host rock. Further work is required to understand the occurrence of mineralisation.
Significant assays that were returned from this campaign of exploration are shown in Table 1. Summarised results of gold, silver and copper are provided in Table 2.
Table 1: Significant rock chip results from the regional program
Location
Sample
East
North
Sample
Rocktype
Au
Ag
Cu %
No
WGS84
WGS84
Type
(g/t)
(g/t)
La Chona-Enrique
26260
471469.90
3218864.46
Selected
Gossan
6.21
8
0.04
La Chona-Enrique
26262
471312.72
3218778.21
Selected
Lst/Qtz Veining
4.75
8
3.39
La Chona-Enrique
26264
471292.59
3218783.69
1m Channel
Lst/Qtz Veining
3.32
6
0.03
La Chona-Enrique
26214
471643.86
3218616.07
1m Channel
Lst/Qtz Veining
2.32
6
0.01
La Chona-Enrique
26257
471507.92
3218931.40
Selected
Lst w/ OxFe-Cu
1.45
6
0.64
La Chona-Enrique
26259
471482.51
3218887.03
Selected
Lst w/ OxFe-Cu
0.82
3
0.60
LaChona-Enrique: Is located approximately 5km to the west-northwest of the Plomosas Mine and within the Don Lucas Concessions area. Hosted in Palaeozoic Limestone, the structures are typically around 20-30cm in thickness however, previous reports have noted veins up to 1.2 metres thick, with a visual structure strike extent of around 1.5km. Veins are granular, containing quartz, carbonate and hematite as gangue to malachite at around 3%. Zonation in the veins show a malachite centre with hematite rims and edges.
Enrique veins display high temperature characteristics with banded quartz and displays a brecciated/sheared footwall contact. Subangular breccia clasts from 0.5 to 2 cm are noted along with quartz-calcite with minor disseminated pyrite as the matrix. Previous work in the area includes a series of shallow pits lined up over a length of 450m along the structure.
Exploration has proven that the two areas of La Chona and Enrique that are located approximately 420m apart, occur on similar structures that maybe offset by north-eastern faults. To the north of the La Chona-Enrique trend, several additional sub-parallelnorth-westerly trending structures have been identified comprising quartz veining with hematite and copper mineralisation.
Rock chip samples from outcrops returned exciting results of 6.21g/t Au (sample 26260), 4.75g/t Au, 3.39% Cu (sample 26262), 3.32g/t Au, (26264), 2.32g/t Au (26214) and 1.45g/t Au, 0.64% Cu as shown in Figure 2.
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
Figure 2: Location of the sampling points with assays along the La Chona-Enrique trend. Sampling to the north has shown that there are sub-parallel structures to the La Chona-Enrique trend
Previous high-grade results may represent plunging gold shoots which are formed at the intersection of structures along the main La Chona Enrique trend.
Alfonso: Hosted in Paleozoic Limestone and in the basement sequence of the Plomosas Formation, the structures are typically around 20-50cm in thickness, with a visual structure strike extent of around 900 m.
Figure 3: Location of the other prospects, Alfonso, Alfonso Extension, Jose and Javier. Rock sampling from these areas have shown no significant results returning from analysis. The La Chona- Enrique system can be seen in the lower left corner.
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
The south-eastern section has previous workings with the discovery of a two metre by two metre by 10 metre deep shaft from around the 1970's. The shaft was targeting a thrust structure containing quartz, carbonate and hematite as gangue.
The north-western section also shows evidence of previous mining activities with the presence of an old working area, targeting a structure with 0.05 metre vein with chalcedonic quartz.
Rock chips from this new area have returned with no significant result. Channel sampling over a one metre interval may have diluted any significant results from this area. This area has been downgraded and no further work is planned at this time.
José and Javier: This area is hosted in the upper section of the Plomosas Sequence, which is described as sandstone-breccias. The structures are typically around 2-10cm in thickness, with a visual structural strike extent of around 300 metres, striking to the northwest. The south-eastern area is defined by quartz-calcite veins related to shear structures and dilational infills. Propylitic alteration is noted, mostly chlorite-pyrite as selvages.
Rock chips for this area returned no significant results, with no further work planned for these areas.
Conclusion and Further Work
The La Chona-Enrique mineralised trend occur on a defined lineament that is cut by several north- westerly trending structures. These structures may host gold shoots that are high grade, steep in orientation and the tonnage potential needs to be investigated. The gold results obtained in the recent program are located in quartz veining along tight constrained structures. Dilational zones such as those occurring in the intersection of structures (similar to that occurring at La Chona) are likely to host the higher grade mineralisation.
Results from this program are encouraging and further exploration is planned to develop the interpretation of the mineralised systems. The discovery of additional mineralised systems to the northeast and parallel to the La Chona-Enrique trend opens up the area and warrants further exploration to identify high grade shoots. The future exploration work will define all targets to the extent required to identify the highest priority targets to be drilled for resource definition and then studies to assess the commercial viability of the gold for exploitation.
Exploration will continue to focus on the La Chona-Enrique system and along the extensions that occur in the northwest. It appears that the La Chona-Enrique system may widen to the northwest and follow up exploration will test on-strike extensions.
The Potrero project (Figures 1 and 4) will also be assessed in the next exploration campaign. CZL are currently establishing contact with landholders to discuss access for exploration within the Don Sebastian Concession as well as landowners to the immediate north of the Concession area.
The Potrero project is considered highly prospective and a high priority due to the presence of intrusive felsics and highly deformed host rocks, along with coincident high-grade results from historic workings which returned values up to 14.65g/t Au (previously announced on 30 January 2020).
Exploration will be focussed on the +3km strike length of exposed felsic intrusives in this area as shown in Figure 4.
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
Figure 4: Further work will concentrate on the felsic intrusive sills located in the Potrero Prospect area and additional sills located to the south for a total linear length of around 3km.
Table 2: Table showing all results from the regional mapping program
Sample
East
North
Sample
Au
Ag
Location
No
WGS84
WGS84
Type
Rocktype
(g/t)
(g/t)
Cu (%)
La Chona-Enrique
26210
471726.66
3218495.55
1m Channel
Lst w/ SX
0.03
5
0.000
La Chona-Enrique
26211
471726.66
3218495.55
Grab
Lst w/ SX
0.03
4
0.000
La Chona-Enrique
26212
471739.44
3218466.15
1m Channel
Lst w/ SX
0.05
3
0.000
La Chona-Enrique
26213
471694.56
3218539.50
1m Channel
Lst w/ gossan
0.12
5
0.018
La Chona-Enrique
26214
471643.86
3218616.07
1m Channel
Lst/Qtz Veining
2.32
6
0.010
La Chona-Enrique
26215
471638.92
3218627.28
1m Channel
Lst/Qtz Veining
0.08
5
0.145
La Chona-Enrique
26216
471638.92
3218627.28
Grab
Lst
0.03
4
0.004
La Chona-Enrique
26217
471602.90
3218659.27
1m Channel
Lst
0.03
4
0.033
La Chona-Enrique
26218
471572.78
3218679.29
1m Channel
Lst
0.09
5
0.006
La Chona-Enrique
26219
471572.78
3218679.29
1m Channel
Lst
0.05
6
0.000
La Chona-Enrique
26220
471550.25
3218696.96
1m Channel
Gossan
0.25
6
0.111
La Chona-Enrique
26221
471503.06
3218699.63
1m Channel
Qtz Veining
0.03
5
0.000
La Chona-Enrique
26222
471481.21
3218756.52
1m Channel
Lst with SX
0.03
4
0.004
La Chona-Enrique
26223
471814.37
3219062.71
1m Channel
Breccia
0.03
4
0.000
La Chona-Enrique
26238
471579.46
3219134.75
1m Channel
Fault w/ qtz
0.03
4
0.003
La Chona-Enrique
26239
471536.98
3219190.59
1m Channel
Shale
0.03
5
0.007
La Chona-Enrique
26240
471552.24
3219226.67
1m Channel
Shale
0.001
3
0.004
La Chona-Enrique
26241
471545.59
3219328.61
1m Channel
Alt shales
0.001
3
0.005
La Chona-Enrique
26242
470932.80
3219458.45
1m Channel
Shale
0.001
3
0.005
La Chona-Enrique
26243
470716.89
3219500.44
1m Channel
Shale
0.001
4
0.002
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
T:+61 8 9322 3406
F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
La Chona-Enrique
26246
471903.71
3218828.05
1m Channel
Lst
0.03
5
0.001
La Chona-Enrique
26247
471932.41
3218865.32
Grab
Shale
0.04
3
0.009
La Chona-Enrique
26248
471932.41
3218865.32
1m Channel
Shale
0.04
5
0.312
La Chona-Enrique
26249
471939.35
3218877.93
1m Channel
Alt shale
0.04
3
0.009
La Chona-Enrique
26250
471939.35
3218877.93
1m Channel
Alt Shale
0.030
4
0.004
La Chona-Enrique
26251
471953.29
3218967.53
1m Channel
Shale
0.040
5
0.002
La Chona-Enrique
26252
471965.10
3219021.46
1m Channel
Shale
0.040
3
0.005
La Chona-Enrique
26253
471977.74
3219055.66
Grab
Shale
0.040
6
0.013
La Chona-Enrique
26255
471866.34
3218867.03
1m Channel
Lst w/ SX
0.030
5
0.000
La Chona-Enrique
26256
471866.34
3218867.03
Selected
SX qtz vein + py
0.030
4
0.044
La Chona-Enrique
26257
471507.92
3218931.40
Selected
Lst w/ OxFe-Cu
1.450
6
0.637
La Chona-Enrique
26258
471484.50
3218906.53
Selected
Lst w/ OxFe-Cu
0.030
4
0.007
La Chona-Enrique
26259
471482.51
3218887.03
Selected
Lst w/ OxFe-Cu
0.820
3
0.600
La Chona-Enrique
26260
471469.90
3218864.46
Selected
Gossan
6.210
8
0.038
La Chona-Enrique
26261
471316.19
3218764.69
Grab
Lst
0.040
5
0.186
La Chona-Enrique
26262
471312.72
3218778.21
Selected
Lst
4.750
8
3.390
La Chona-Enrique
26263
471292.59
3218783.69
1m Channel
Shale
0.050
4
0.052
La Chona-Enrique
26264
471292.59
3218783.69
1m Channel
Lst
3.320
6
0.032
La Chona-Enrique
26265
471292.59
3218783.69
Selected
Qtz V Bnd
0.040
3
0.040
La Chona-Enrique
26266
471270.50
3218860.53
Selected
Lst
0.050
4
0.000
La Chona-Enrique
26267
471335.83
3218914.21
1m Channel
Lst w/ qtz veining
0.040
5
0.006
La Chona-Enrique
26268
471385.03
3218935.03
Selected
Lst w/ qtz SX
0.030
4
0.000
Alfonso
26207
472550.96
3219009.07
Grab
Lst/Gossan
0.03
5
0.000
Alfonso
26208
472503.73
3218833.13
Mullock
Lst
0.04
5
0.004
Alfonso
26209
472503.73
3218833.13
1m Channel
Lst
0.03
4
0.001
Alfonso
26229
472478.82
3219316.59
1m Channel
Fault zone
0.05
4
0.006
Alfonso
26230
472361.03
3219337.03
1m Channel
Fault w/ SX
0.03
5
0.000
Alfonso
26231
472171.64
3219321.87
1m Channel
Gossan
0.03
5
0.001
Alfonso
26232
472111.56
3219305.51
1m Channel
Gossan
0.04
6
0.009
Alfonso
26233
472100.82
3219330.79
1m Channel
Gossan
0.04
6
0.020
Alfonso
26234
472060.36
3219340.42
1m Channel
Lst w/ SX
0.05
4
0.001
Alfonso
26235
471985.28
3219316.45
1m Channel
Shale
0.03
4
0.003
Alfonso
26236
471956.79
3219283.06
Grab
Alt shales
0.001
3
0.017
Alfonso
26237
471918.10
3219337.67
1m Channel
Shale
0.001
4
0.001
Alfonso
26244
472063.39
3219424.51
Grab
Shale
0.03
4
0.000
Alfonso
26245
472063.39
3219424.51
1m Channel
Shale
0.04
4
0.011
Alfonso
26254
471973.57
3219143.31
1m Channel
SX qtz diss py
0.040
3
0.000
Alfonso
26269
472184.82
3219380.32
Selected
Shale w/ SX
0.050
3
0.001
Alfonso
26270
472201.72
3219380.32
Selected
Shale w/ SX
0.040
6
0.000
Alfonso
26279
472722.03
3219089.65
Selected
Breccia
0.040
5
0.000
Alfonso
26280
472722.03
3219089.65
Selected
Breccia
0.030
4
0.001
Alfonso
26281
472746.51
3219073.31
Selected
Breccia
0.050
3
0.000
Alfonso
26282
472706.86
3219054.68
Selected
Breccia
0.040
3
0.000
Javier
26271
473721.77
3219942.32
Selected
Snd with Qtz SX
0.030
5
0.000
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
Javier
26272
473450.37
3219888.65
1m Channel
Shale w/ SX
0.030
6
0.000
Javier
26273
473441.67
3219869.84
Selected
Shale w/ SX
0.030
4
0.001
Javier
26274
473370.97
3219844.52
Selected
Fault
0.030
5
0.001
Javier
26275
472950.60
3220039.50
Selected
Volcaniclastic
0.040
8
0.003
Javier
26276
473002.98
3220093.56
Selected
Volcaniclastic
0.050
4
0.000
Jose
26205
472891.69
3219278.82
1m Channel
Lst
0.050
3
0.000
Jose
26206
472826.58
3219230.67
1m Channel
Sandstone
0.04
5
0.000
Jose
26224
472708.95
3219522.22
1m Channel
Lst
0.04
5
0.000
Jose
26225
472699.11
3219316.17
Grab
Sandstone
0.040
3
0.005
Jose
26226
472699.11
3219316.17
1m Channel
Sandstone
0.04
3
0.000
Jose
26227
472647.65
3219281.17
1m Channel
Alt Sandstone
0.03
5
0.000
Jose
26228
472561.15
3219281.49
1m Channel
Snd w/ Qtz SX
0.05
4
0.000
Jose
26277
473206.71
3219256.92
Selected
Volcaniclastic
0.030
5
0.000
Jose
26278
472862.99
3219076.58
Selected
Shale w/ SX
0.060
3
0.001
Figure 5: La Chona Structure (320/70°); Old mining stope 1.5x6x10 mts approximately (GPS 512). MLAZ Selected sample 38160-161 with 27.5 Au g/T, 2.19% Cu & 61.0 Au g/T, 2.88% Cu.
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
Figure 6: La Chona Structure 330/85°. Camino Minerals sample 100111, 0.88 Au g/T, 17.1% Cu
Figure 7: Copper & sulphides mineralization dispersion (Structure parallel to La Chona). MLAZ Selected sample 26257 with 1.45 Au g/T, 0.64% Cu (GPS 620).
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
Figure 8: Alfonso Structure old mine shaft approximately 1.5 x 6 x10 mts (GPS 501).
Figure 9: Alfonso Structure (330/70°) quartz-hematite, pyrite (GPS 501).
Figure 10: Alfonso Structure NW projection 330/85° with colloform chalcedonic quartz with prasiolite (pale green).
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au
Figure 12: Jose Structure (95/75°); Shear structures and dilatational infills of quartz-hematite (GPS 492). Kinematic indicators show a sinistral strike slip movement.
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
Figure 13: Javier Structure; Shale stock qtz-calcite veins 270/85° affected by second compress event 300/40°. (GPS 655).
This announcement was authorised for issue to the ASX by the Directors of the Company.
For further information please contact:
Brad Marwood Managing Director 08 9322 3406
ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC
Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State, Mexico. Chihuahua State has a strong mining sector with other large base and precious metal projects in operation within the state. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted over 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. Only small-scale mining continued to the present day and the mineralised zones remain open at depth and along strike.
The company has commenced mining at Plomosas and is committed to exploit the potential of the high-grade Zinc, Lead and Silver Mineral Resource through the identification, exploration and exploitation of new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation with a view to identify new mineral resources that are exploitable.
Competent Persons' Statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration results, data collection and geological interpretation is based on information compiled by Steve Boda BSc (Hons), MAIG, MGSA, MSEG Mr. Boda is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr. Boda has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Boda consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
23 April 2020
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut
• Several styles of sample types were taken and
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific
recorded into the database. These include the
specialised industry standard
record of samples taken as grab, bias, channel,
measurement tools appropriate to the
panel, float and mullock.
minerals under investigation, such as
• Sampling of cut channels was conducted by locating
down hole gamma sondes, or handheld
a one metre sampling line, using spray paint across
XRF instruments, etc). These examples
mineralisation and ensuring that the line began in
should not be taken as limiting the broad
hanging wall host, spanned mineralisation and
meaning of sampling.
terminated in footwall host. Where mineralisation
• Include reference to measures taken to
was thicker than one metre, the line was adjusted
ensure sample representivity and the
accordingly. This was done to minimise the bias of
appropriate calibration of any
the sample value. Channel sampling was then
measurement tools or systems used.
completed, using the line as a guide, without
• Aspects of the determination of
sampling the line itself. As much representative
mineralisation that are Material to the
sample was taken from the length of the line to
Public Report.
produce a two to four kilogram sample. For this level
• In cases where 'industry standard' work
of exploration, the sample size and method of
has been done this would be relatively
sampling was deemed adequate to represent in-situ
simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was
material.
used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3
kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
explanation may be required, such as
where there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems. Unusual
commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,
•
No drilling completed
techniques
open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method, etc).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core
•
No drilling completed
recovery
and chip sample recoveries and results
assessed.
• Measures taken to maximise sample
recovery and ensure representative nature
of the samples.
• Whether a relationship exists between
sample recovery and grade and whether
sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse
material.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been
•
No drilling completed
geologically and geotechnically logged to a
level of detail to support appropriate
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
23 April 2020
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
• Whether logging is qualitative or
quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
channel, etc) photography.
• The total length and percentage of the
relevant intersections logged.
Sub-sampling
•
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether
•
No drilling completed
techniques
quarter, half or all core taken.
and sample
•
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,
preparation
rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet
or dry.
• For all sample types, the nature, quality
and appropriateness of the sample
preparation technique.
• Quality control procedures adopted for all
sub-sampling stages to maximise
representivity of samples.
• Measures taken to ensure that the
sampling is representative of the in situ
material collected, including for instance
results for field duplicate/second-half
sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to
the grain size of the material being
sampled.
Quality of
•
The nature, quality and appropriateness of
• All samples were submitted to Laboratorio
assay data
the assaying and laboratory procedures
Metalurgico Courtade (LMC) located in San Luis
and
used and whether the technique is
Potosi Mexico for analysis of gold by 30g charge fire
laboratory
considered partial or total.
assay.
tests
•
For geophysical tools, spectrometers,
• Other analytes include Zn, Pb, Ag, which were
handheld XRF instruments, etc, the
analysed at the MLAZ on-site laboratory located at
parameters used in determining the
the Aldama plant, Mexico, by aqua regia AAS finish.
analysis including instrument make and
model, reading times, calibrations factors
applied and their derivation, etc.
• Nature of quality control procedures
adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates,
external laboratory checks) and whether
acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of
bias) and precision have been established.
Verification
•
The verification of significant intersections
•
No drilling completed
of sampling
by either independent or alternative
• All samples were GPS located at site, described and
and assaying
•
company personnel.
•
bagged at site.
The use of twinned holes.
Data was transferred into an excel spreadsheet and
•
Documentation of primary data, data entry
stored onto an external HD for security.
procedures, data verification, data storage
(physical and electronic) protocols.
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of
•
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to
•
Grid system used is WGS84 Zone 13
data points
locate drill holes (collar and down-hole
• No topographic control in place for locating samples.
surveys), trenches, mine workings and
other locations used in Mineral Resource
estimation.
• Specification of the grid system used.
• Quality and adequacy of topographic
control.
Data spacing
•
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration
•
No Applicable
and
Results.
distribution
•
Whether the data spacing and distribution
is sufficient to establish the degree of
geological and grade continuity
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
classifications applied.
23 April 2020
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
• Whether sample compositing has been
applied.
Orientation
• Whether the orientation of sampling
•
No drilling completed
of data in
achieves unbiased sampling of possible
relation to
structures and the extent to which this is
geological
known, considering the deposit type.
structure
• If the relationship between the drilling
orientation and the orientation of key
mineralised structures is considered to
have introduced a sampling bias, this
should be assessed and reported if
material.
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample
•
Samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags
security
security.
into each bag a numbered tag was placed and then
bulk bagged in batches not to exceed 25kg, into
larger polyweave bags, which were then also
numbered with the respective samples of each bag
•
it contained.
The bags were tied off with cable ties and stored at
the core facility until company personnel delivered
the samples to the laboratories preparation facility in
Chihuahua.
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of
•
No audits have been completed to date, but both in-
reviews
sampling techniques and data.
house and laboratory QAQC data will be monitored
in a batch by batch basis. All protocols have been
internally reviewed.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and
•
Sampling was conducted over three adjoining
tenement and
ownership including agreements or material
tenements, Don Lucas (227077), Don
land tenure
issues with third parties such as joint ventures,
Sebastian (235942) and Don Lucas (230175)
status
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title
•
Consolidated Zinc Ltd currently owns 100%
interests, historical sites, wilderness or
•
No impediments to operating in the areas are
national park and environmental settings.
known.
• The security of the tenure held at the time of
reporting along with any known impediments
to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration
•
No relevant information is available.
done by other
by other parties.
parties
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of
•
Gold mineralisation is hosted in Palaeozoic
mineralisation.
sequences of shales, argillaceous limestones,
reefal limestones, 'conglomeratic' limestones
and sandstones. This approximately 1600
metres-thickcarbonate-rich sequence forms
part of the Ouachita "Geosyncline", which was
inverted in a thrust deformation phase during
•
the Upper Palaeozoic Appalachian Orogeny.
The control on mineralisation is structural, with
gold mineralisation occurring in discrete veins
comprising of quartz-carbonate-hematite and
occasionally malachite. The structures are
orientated to the northwest and dip steeply to
the northeast.
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the
•
Appropriate information has been included in
Information
understanding of the exploration results
the report.
23 April 2020
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
including a tabulation of the following
•
No drilling completed
information for all Material drill holes:
• easting and northing of the drill hole collar
• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation
above sea level in metres) of the drill hole
collar
• dip and azimuth of the hole
• down hole length and interception depth
•
hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified
on the basis that the information is not Material
and this exclusion does not detract from the
understanding of the report, the Competent
Person should clearly explain why this is the
case.
Data
•
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
• No data aggregate methods were applied to the
aggregation
averaging techniques, maximum and/or
results.
methods
minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material
and should be stated.
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short
lengths of high grade results and longer
lengths of low grade results, the procedure
used for such aggregation should be stated
and some typical examples of such
aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of
metal equivalent values should be clearly
stated.
Relationship
•
These relationships are particularly important
• No drilling was completed to enable any
between
in the reporting of Exploration Results.
relationship between mineralisation width and
mineralisation
•
If the geometry of the mineralisation with
intercept lengths
widths and
respect to the drill hole angle is known, its
intercept
nature should be reported.
lengths
•
If it is not known and only the down hole
lengths are reported, there should be a clear
statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length,
true width not known').
Diagrams
•
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)
•
Appropriate diagrams are attached in the report
and tabulations of intercepts should be
included for any significant discovery being
reported These should include, but not be
limited to a plan view of drill hole collar
locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
•
Where comprehensive reporting of all
•
All sample results are reported
reporting
Exploration Results is not practicable,
representative reporting of both low and high
grades and/or widths should be practiced to
avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
Results.
Other
•
Other exploration data, if meaningful and
•
No other relevant data has been reported
substantive
material, should be reported including (but not
exploration
limited to): geological observations;
data
geophysical survey results; geochemical
survey results; bulk samples - size and
method of treatment; metallurgical test results;
bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and
rock characteristics; potential deleterious or
contaminating substances.
Further work
•
The nature and scale of planned further work
• Appropriate information has been included in
(eg tests for lateral extensions or depth
the report.
extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
23 April 2020
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Diagrams are included in the report.
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
(Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 00:12:15 UTC