CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

(CZL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/31
0.003 AUD   0.00%
Consolidated Zinc : Widespread gold with high grade potential identified

04/22/2020 | 08:13pm EDT

23 April 2020

PLOMOSAS RECONNAISSANCE SAMPLING IDENTIFIES WIDESPREAD GOLD WITH HIGH-GRADE POTENTIAL.

  • Mapping has identified additional mineralised structures to the north of La Chona and Enrique Vein Systems, related to large structural lineaments.
  • Highlighted rock chip results from the La Chona and Enrique areas include 6.21 g/t Au, 4.75 g/t Au and 3.39% Cu, 3.32g/t Au, 2.32 g/t Au and 1.45 g/t Au
  • Reconnaissance mapping and soil and channel sampling confirm gold is widespread in the system within the 100% owned Plomosas concessions.

Consolidated Zinc Limited (CZL:ASX) is pleased to present the following update on the regional exploration progress, to the northwest of the Plomosas mine and within the Company's 100% owned project concessions. Additional work has confirmed the widespread occurrence of gold and enhanced previous results announced in the ASX release of 30 January 2020.

The prospect areas to the north west of Plomosas are prospective for gold as the area has undergone structural brittle deformation resulting in auriferous quartz, hematite veins containing variable copper mineralisation and related alteration occurring during deformation. The confirmed presence of intrusive granite to the north may be the driver for any potential mineralisation occurrence in the Don Lucas concession, which includes the La Chona-Enrique trend.

Several prospective locations have been identified from the regional work and are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Location of the various gold prospects in the Plomosas Concession area.

The exploration work completed in the north of the concessions was to confirm previous assay results, ground truth interpreted structures and understand the geological setting for any gold mineralised

23 April 2020

systems. The work was completed to expand on the known data and discover additional structures that may be host to gold mineralisation.

Reconnaissance samples taken comprised rock chips from shallow channels across narrow veins. The grades are reflective of a mineralised system with the higher results encountered suggestive of a high- grade component that warrants a more systematic and detailed exploration assessment. The number of shallow historical pits in the area support this view of the potential.

Channel sampling across narrow high-grade veins will have diluted the final assay result, as mineralisation appears to be confined to the structures, with minimal pervasive alteration/mineralisation occurring in the host rock. Further work is required to understand the occurrence of mineralisation.

Significant assays that were returned from this campaign of exploration are shown in Table 1. Summarised results of gold, silver and copper are provided in Table 2.

Table 1: Significant rock chip results from the regional program

Location

Sample

East

North

Sample

Rocktype

Au

Ag

Cu %

No

WGS84

WGS84

Type

(g/t)

(g/t)

La Chona-Enrique

26260

471469.90

3218864.46

Selected

Gossan

6.21

8

0.04

La Chona-Enrique

26262

471312.72

3218778.21

Selected

Lst/Qtz Veining

4.75

8

3.39

La Chona-Enrique

26264

471292.59

3218783.69

1m Channel

Lst/Qtz Veining

3.32

6

0.03

La Chona-Enrique

26214

471643.86

3218616.07

1m Channel

Lst/Qtz Veining

2.32

6

0.01

La Chona-Enrique

26257

471507.92

3218931.40

Selected

Lst w/ OxFe-Cu

1.45

6

0.64

La Chona-Enrique

26259

471482.51

3218887.03

Selected

Lst w/ OxFe-Cu

0.82

3

0.60

La Chona-Enrique: Is located approximately 5km to the west-northwest of the Plomosas Mine and within the Don Lucas Concessions area. Hosted in Palaeozoic Limestone, the structures are typically around 20-30cm in thickness however, previous reports have noted veins up to 1.2 metres thick, with a visual structure strike extent of around 1.5km. Veins are granular, containing quartz, carbonate and hematite as gangue to malachite at around 3%. Zonation in the veins show a malachite centre with hematite rims and edges.

Enrique veins display high temperature characteristics with banded quartz and displays a brecciated/sheared footwall contact. Subangular breccia clasts from 0.5 to 2 cm are noted along with quartz-calcite with minor disseminated pyrite as the matrix. Previous work in the area includes a series of shallow pits lined up over a length of 450m along the structure.

Exploration has proven that the two areas of La Chona and Enrique that are located approximately 420m apart, occur on similar structures that maybe offset by north-eastern faults. To the north of the La Chona-Enrique trend, several additional sub-parallelnorth-westerly trending structures have been identified comprising quartz veining with hematite and copper mineralisation.

Rock chip samples from outcrops returned exciting results of 6.21g/t Au (sample 26260), 4.75g/t Au, 3.39% Cu (sample 26262), 3.32g/t Au, (26264), 2.32g/t Au (26214) and 1.45g/t Au, 0.64% Cu as shown in Figure 2.

23 April 2020

Figure 2: Location of the sampling points with assays along the La Chona-Enrique trend. Sampling to the north has shown that there are sub-parallel structures to the La Chona-Enrique trend

Previous high-grade results may represent plunging gold shoots which are formed at the intersection of structures along the main La Chona Enrique trend.

Alfonso: Hosted in Paleozoic Limestone and in the basement sequence of the Plomosas Formation, the structures are typically around 20-50cm in thickness, with a visual structure strike extent of around 900 m.

Figure 3: Location of the other prospects, Alfonso, Alfonso Extension, Jose and Javier. Rock sampling from these areas have shown no significant results returning from analysis. The La Chona- Enrique system can be seen in the lower left corner.

23 April 2020

The south-eastern section has previous workings with the discovery of a two metre by two metre by 10 metre deep shaft from around the 1970's. The shaft was targeting a thrust structure containing quartz, carbonate and hematite as gangue.

The north-western section also shows evidence of previous mining activities with the presence of an old working area, targeting a structure with 0.05 metre vein with chalcedonic quartz.

Rock chips from this new area have returned with no significant result. Channel sampling over a one metre interval may have diluted any significant results from this area. This area has been downgraded and no further work is planned at this time.

José and Javier: This area is hosted in the upper section of the Plomosas Sequence, which is described as sandstone-breccias. The structures are typically around 2-10cm in thickness, with a visual structural strike extent of around 300 metres, striking to the northwest. The south-eastern area is defined by quartz-calcite veins related to shear structures and dilational infills. Propylitic alteration is noted, mostly chlorite-pyrite as selvages.

Rock chips for this area returned no significant results, with no further work planned for these areas.

Conclusion and Further Work

The La Chona-Enrique mineralised trend occur on a defined lineament that is cut by several north- westerly trending structures. These structures may host gold shoots that are high grade, steep in orientation and the tonnage potential needs to be investigated. The gold results obtained in the recent program are located in quartz veining along tight constrained structures. Dilational zones such as those occurring in the intersection of structures (similar to that occurring at La Chona) are likely to host the higher grade mineralisation.

Results from this program are encouraging and further exploration is planned to develop the interpretation of the mineralised systems. The discovery of additional mineralised systems to the northeast and parallel to the La Chona-Enrique trend opens up the area and warrants further exploration to identify high grade shoots. The future exploration work will define all targets to the extent required to identify the highest priority targets to be drilled for resource definition and then studies to assess the commercial viability of the gold for exploitation.

Exploration will continue to focus on the La Chona-Enrique system and along the extensions that occur in the northwest. It appears that the La Chona-Enrique system may widen to the northwest and follow up exploration will test on-strike extensions.

The Potrero project (Figures 1 and 4) will also be assessed in the next exploration campaign. CZL are currently establishing contact with landholders to discuss access for exploration within the Don Sebastian Concession as well as landowners to the immediate north of the Concession area.

The Potrero project is considered highly prospective and a high priority due to the presence of intrusive felsics and highly deformed host rocks, along with coincident high-grade results from historic workings which returned values up to 14.65g/t Au (previously announced on 30 January 2020).

Exploration will be focussed on the +3km strike length of exposed felsic intrusives in this area as shown in Figure 4.

23 April 2020

Figure 4: Further work will concentrate on the felsic intrusive sills located in the Potrero Prospect area and additional sills located to the south for a total linear length of around 3km.

Table 2: Table showing all results from the regional mapping program

Sample

East

North

Sample

Au

Ag

Location

No

WGS84

WGS84

Type

Rocktype

(g/t)

(g/t)

Cu (%)

La Chona-Enrique

26210

471726.66

3218495.55

1m Channel

Lst w/ SX

0.03

5

0.000

La Chona-Enrique

26211

471726.66

3218495.55

Grab

Lst w/ SX

0.03

4

0.000

La Chona-Enrique

26212

471739.44

3218466.15

1m Channel

Lst w/ SX

0.05

3

0.000

La Chona-Enrique

26213

471694.56

3218539.50

1m Channel

Lst w/ gossan

0.12

5

0.018

La Chona-Enrique

26214

471643.86

3218616.07

1m Channel

Lst/Qtz Veining

2.32

6

0.010

La Chona-Enrique

26215

471638.92

3218627.28

1m Channel

Lst/Qtz Veining

0.08

5

0.145

La Chona-Enrique

26216

471638.92

3218627.28

Grab

Lst

0.03

4

0.004

La Chona-Enrique

26217

471602.90

3218659.27

1m Channel

Lst

0.03

4

0.033

La Chona-Enrique

26218

471572.78

3218679.29

1m Channel

Lst

0.09

5

0.006

La Chona-Enrique

26219

471572.78

3218679.29

1m Channel

Lst

0.05

6

0.000

La Chona-Enrique

26220

471550.25

3218696.96

1m Channel

Gossan

0.25

6

0.111

La Chona-Enrique

26221

471503.06

3218699.63

1m Channel

Qtz Veining

0.03

5

0.000

La Chona-Enrique

26222

471481.21

3218756.52

1m Channel

Lst with SX

0.03

4

0.004

La Chona-Enrique

26223

471814.37

3219062.71

1m Channel

Breccia

0.03

4

0.000

La Chona-Enrique

26238

471579.46

3219134.75

1m Channel

Fault w/ qtz

0.03

4

0.003

La Chona-Enrique

26239

471536.98

3219190.59

1m Channel

Shale

0.03

5

0.007

La Chona-Enrique

26240

471552.24

3219226.67

1m Channel

Shale

0.001

3

0.004

La Chona-Enrique

26241

471545.59

3219328.61

1m Channel

Alt shales

0.001

3

0.005

La Chona-Enrique

26242

470932.80

3219458.45

1m Channel

Shale

0.001

3

0.005

La Chona-Enrique

26243

470716.89

3219500.44

1m Channel

Shale

0.001

4

0.002

23 April 2020

La Chona-Enrique

26246

471903.71

3218828.05

1m Channel

Lst

0.03

5

0.001

La Chona-Enrique

26247

471932.41

3218865.32

Grab

Shale

0.04

3

0.009

La Chona-Enrique

26248

471932.41

3218865.32

1m Channel

Shale

0.04

5

0.312

La Chona-Enrique

26249

471939.35

3218877.93

1m Channel

Alt shale

0.04

3

0.009

La Chona-Enrique

26250

471939.35

3218877.93

1m Channel

Alt Shale

0.030

4

0.004

La Chona-Enrique

26251

471953.29

3218967.53

1m Channel

Shale

0.040

5

0.002

La Chona-Enrique

26252

471965.10

3219021.46

1m Channel

Shale

0.040

3

0.005

La Chona-Enrique

26253

471977.74

3219055.66

Grab

Shale

0.040

6

0.013

La Chona-Enrique

26255

471866.34

3218867.03

1m Channel

Lst w/ SX

0.030

5

0.000

La Chona-Enrique

26256

471866.34

3218867.03

Selected

SX qtz vein + py

0.030

4

0.044

La Chona-Enrique

26257

471507.92

3218931.40

Selected

Lst w/ OxFe-Cu

1.450

6

0.637

La Chona-Enrique

26258

471484.50

3218906.53

Selected

Lst w/ OxFe-Cu

0.030

4

0.007

La Chona-Enrique

26259

471482.51

3218887.03

Selected

Lst w/ OxFe-Cu

0.820

3

0.600

La Chona-Enrique

26260

471469.90

3218864.46

Selected

Gossan

6.210

8

0.038

La Chona-Enrique

26261

471316.19

3218764.69

Grab

Lst

0.040

5

0.186

La Chona-Enrique

26262

471312.72

3218778.21

Selected

Lst

4.750

8

3.390

La Chona-Enrique

26263

471292.59

3218783.69

1m Channel

Shale

0.050

4

0.052

La Chona-Enrique

26264

471292.59

3218783.69

1m Channel

Lst

3.320

6

0.032

La Chona-Enrique

26265

471292.59

3218783.69

Selected

Qtz V Bnd

0.040

3

0.040

La Chona-Enrique

26266

471270.50

3218860.53

Selected

Lst

0.050

4

0.000

La Chona-Enrique

26267

471335.83

3218914.21

1m Channel

Lst w/ qtz veining

0.040

5

0.006

La Chona-Enrique

26268

471385.03

3218935.03

Selected

Lst w/ qtz SX

0.030

4

0.000

Alfonso

26207

472550.96

3219009.07

Grab

Lst/Gossan

0.03

5

0.000

Alfonso

26208

472503.73

3218833.13

Mullock

Lst

0.04

5

0.004

Alfonso

26209

472503.73

3218833.13

1m Channel

Lst

0.03

4

0.001

Alfonso

26229

472478.82

3219316.59

1m Channel

Fault zone

0.05

4

0.006

Alfonso

26230

472361.03

3219337.03

1m Channel

Fault w/ SX

0.03

5

0.000

Alfonso

26231

472171.64

3219321.87

1m Channel

Gossan

0.03

5

0.001

Alfonso

26232

472111.56

3219305.51

1m Channel

Gossan

0.04

6

0.009

Alfonso

26233

472100.82

3219330.79

1m Channel

Gossan

0.04

6

0.020

Alfonso

26234

472060.36

3219340.42

1m Channel

Lst w/ SX

0.05

4

0.001

Alfonso

26235

471985.28

3219316.45

1m Channel

Shale

0.03

4

0.003

Alfonso

26236

471956.79

3219283.06

Grab

Alt shales

0.001

3

0.017

Alfonso

26237

471918.10

3219337.67

1m Channel

Shale

0.001

4

0.001

Alfonso

26244

472063.39

3219424.51

Grab

Shale

0.03

4

0.000

Alfonso

26245

472063.39

3219424.51

1m Channel

Shale

0.04

4

0.011

Alfonso

26254

471973.57

3219143.31

1m Channel

SX qtz diss py

0.040

3

0.000

Alfonso

26269

472184.82

3219380.32

Selected

Shale w/ SX

0.050

3

0.001

Alfonso

26270

472201.72

3219380.32

Selected

Shale w/ SX

0.040

6

0.000

Alfonso

26279

472722.03

3219089.65

Selected

Breccia

0.040

5

0.000

Alfonso

26280

472722.03

3219089.65

Selected

Breccia

0.030

4

0.001

Alfonso

26281

472746.51

3219073.31

Selected

Breccia

0.050

3

0.000

Alfonso

26282

472706.86

3219054.68

Selected

Breccia

0.040

3

0.000

Javier

26271

473721.77

3219942.32

Selected

Snd with Qtz SX

0.030

5

0.000

23 April 2020

Javier

26272

473450.37

3219888.65

1m Channel

Shale w/ SX

0.030

6

0.000

Javier

26273

473441.67

3219869.84

Selected

Shale w/ SX

0.030

4

0.001

Javier

26274

473370.97

3219844.52

Selected

Fault

0.030

5

0.001

Javier

26275

472950.60

3220039.50

Selected

Volcaniclastic

0.040

8

0.003

Javier

26276

473002.98

3220093.56

Selected

Volcaniclastic

0.050

4

0.000

Jose

26205

472891.69

3219278.82

1m Channel

Lst

0.050

3

0.000

Jose

26206

472826.58

3219230.67

1m Channel

Sandstone

0.04

5

0.000

Jose

26224

472708.95

3219522.22

1m Channel

Lst

0.04

5

0.000

Jose

26225

472699.11

3219316.17

Grab

Sandstone

0.040

3

0.005

Jose

26226

472699.11

3219316.17

1m Channel

Sandstone

0.04

3

0.000

Jose

26227

472647.65

3219281.17

1m Channel

Alt Sandstone

0.03

5

0.000

Jose

26228

472561.15

3219281.49

1m Channel

Snd w/ Qtz SX

0.05

4

0.000

Jose

26277

473206.71

3219256.92

Selected

Volcaniclastic

0.030

5

0.000

Jose

26278

472862.99

3219076.58

Selected

Shale w/ SX

0.060

3

0.001

Figure 5: La Chona Structure (320/70°); Old mining stope 1.5x6x10 mts approximately (GPS 512). MLAZ Selected sample 38160-161 with 27.5 Au g/T, 2.19% Cu & 61.0 Au g/T, 2.88% Cu.

23 April 2020

Figure 6: La Chona Structure 330/85°. Camino Minerals sample 100111, 0.88 Au g/T, 17.1% Cu

Figure 7: Copper & sulphides mineralization dispersion (Structure parallel to La Chona). MLAZ Selected sample 26257 with 1.45 Au g/T, 0.64% Cu (GPS 620).

23 April 2020

Figure 8: Alfonso Structure old mine shaft approximately 1.5 x 6 x10 mts (GPS 501).

Figure 9: Alfonso Structure (330/70°) quartz-hematite, pyrite (GPS 501).

Figure 10: Alfonso Structure NW projection 330/85° with colloform chalcedonic quartz with prasiolite (pale green).

23 April 2020

Figure 11: Jose Structure (95/75°); Stockwork conjugates quartz-hematite-pyrite veins (GPS 492).

Figure 12: Jose Structure (95/75°); Shear structures and dilatational infills of quartz-hematite (GPS 492). Kinematic indicators show a sinistral strike slip movement.

23 April 2020

Figure 13: Javier Structure; Shale stock qtz-calcite veins 270/85° affected by second compress event 300/40°. (GPS 655).

This announcement was authorised for issue to the ASX by the Directors of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Brad Marwood Managing Director 08 9322 3406

ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State, Mexico. Chihuahua State has a strong mining sector with other large base and precious metal projects in operation within the state. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted over 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. Only small-scale mining continued to the present day and the mineralised zones remain open at depth and along strike.

The company has commenced mining at Plomosas and is committed to exploit the potential of the high-grade Zinc, Lead and Silver Mineral Resource through the identification, exploration and exploitation of new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation with a view to identify new mineral resources that are exploitable.

Competent Persons' Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results, data collection and geological interpretation is based on information compiled by Steve Boda BSc (Hons), MAIG, MGSA, MSEG Mr. Boda is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr. Boda has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Boda consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

23 April 2020

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

Several styles of sample types were taken and

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

recorded into the database. These include the

specialised industry standard

record of samples taken as grab, bias, channel,

measurement tools appropriate to the

panel, float and mullock.

minerals under investigation, such as

Sampling of cut channels was conducted by locating

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

a one metre sampling line, using spray paint across

XRF instruments, etc). These examples

mineralisation and ensuring that the line began in

should not be taken as limiting the broad

hanging wall host, spanned mineralisation and

meaning of sampling.

terminated in footwall host. Where mineralisation

Include reference to measures taken to

was thicker than one metre, the line was adjusted

ensure sample representivity and the

accordingly. This was done to minimise the bias of

appropriate calibration of any

the sample value. Channel sampling was then

measurement tools or systems used.

completed, using the line as a guide, without

Aspects of the determination of

sampling the line itself. As much representative

mineralisation that are Material to the

sample was taken from the length of the line to

Public Report.

produce a two to four kilogram sample. For this level

In cases where 'industry standard' work

of exploration, the sample size and method of

has been done this would be relatively

sampling was deemed adequate to represent in-situ

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was

material.

used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,

No drilling completed

techniques

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core

No drilling completed

recovery

and chip sample recoveries and results

assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample

recovery and ensure representative nature

of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

No drilling completed

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

level of detail to support appropriate

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether logging is qualitative or

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

No drilling completed

techniques

quarter, half or all core taken.

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

preparation

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet

or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality

and appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all

sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the

sampling is representative of the in situ

material collected, including for instance

results for field duplicate/second-half

sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

the grain size of the material being

sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

All samples were submitted to Laboratorio

assay data

the assaying and laboratory procedures

Metalurgico Courtade (LMC) located in San Luis

and

used and whether the technique is

Potosi Mexico for analysis of gold by 30g charge fire

laboratory

considered partial or total.

assay.

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

Other analytes include Zn, Pb, Ag, which were

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

analysed at the MLAZ on-site laboratory located at

parameters used in determining the

the Aldama plant, Mexico, by aqua regia AAS finish.

analysis including instrument make and

model, reading times, calibrations factors

applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures

adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates,

external laboratory checks) and whether

acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of

bias) and precision have been established.

Verification

The verification of significant intersections

No drilling completed

of sampling

by either independent or alternative

All samples were GPS located at site, described and

and assaying

company personnel.

bagged at site.

The use of twinned holes.

Data was transferred into an excel spreadsheet and

Documentation of primary data, data entry

stored onto an external HD for security.

procedures, data verification, data storage

(physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Grid system used is WGS84 Zone 13

data points

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

No topographic control in place for locating samples.

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

other locations used in Mineral Resource

estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

control.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

No Applicable

and

Results.

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution

is sufficient to establish the degree of

geological and grade continuity

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether sample compositing has been

applied.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling

No drilling completed

of data in

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

relation to

structures and the extent to which this is

geological

known, considering the deposit type.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

orientation and the orientation of key

mineralised structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if

material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

Samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags

security

security.

into each bag a numbered tag was placed and then

bulk bagged in batches not to exceed 25kg, into

larger polyweave bags, which were then also

numbered with the respective samples of each bag

it contained.

The bags were tied off with cable ties and stored at

the core facility until company personnel delivered

the samples to the laboratories preparation facility in

Chihuahua.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

No audits have been completed to date, but both in-

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

house and laboratory QAQC data will be monitored

in a batch by batch basis. All protocols have been

internally reviewed.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

Sampling was conducted over three adjoining

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material

tenements, Don Lucas (227077), Don

land tenure

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

Sebastian (235942) and Don Lucas (230175)

status

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

Consolidated Zinc Ltd currently owns 100%

interests, historical sites, wilderness or

No impediments to operating in the areas are

national park and environmental settings.

known.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

reporting along with any known impediments

to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration

No relevant information is available.

done by other

by other parties.

parties

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

Gold mineralisation is hosted in Palaeozoic

mineralisation.

sequences of shales, argillaceous limestones,

reefal limestones, 'conglomeratic' limestones

and sandstones. This approximately 1600

metres-thickcarbonate-rich sequence forms

part of the Ouachita "Geosyncline", which was

inverted in a thrust deformation phase during

the Upper Palaeozoic Appalachian Orogeny.

The control on mineralisation is structural, with

gold mineralisation occurring in discrete veins

comprising of quartz-carbonate-hematite and

occasionally malachite. The structures are

orientated to the northwest and dip steeply to

the northeast.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Appropriate information has been included in

Information

understanding of the exploration results

the report.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

including a tabulation of the following

No drilling completed

information for all Material drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole

collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified

on the basis that the information is not Material

and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the

case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

No data aggregate methods were applied to the

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

results.

methods

minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

lengths of high grade results and longer

lengths of low grade results, the procedure

used for such aggregation should be stated

and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of

metal equivalent values should be clearly

stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important

No drilling was completed to enable any

between

in the reporting of Exploration Results.

relationship between mineralisation width and

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

intercept lengths

widths and

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

intercept

nature should be reported.

lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole

lengths are reported, there should be a clear

statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length,

true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)

Appropriate diagrams are attached in the report

and tabulations of intercepts should be

included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be

limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

All sample results are reported

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and high

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

No other relevant data has been reported

substantive

material, should be reported including (but not

exploration

limited to): geological observations;

data

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test results;

bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and

rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work

Appropriate information has been included in

(eg tests for lateral extensions or depth

the report.

extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Diagrams are included in the report.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

(Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Database

Measures taken to ensure that data has

No Applicable

integrity

not been corrupted by, for example,

transcription or keying errors, between its

initial collection and its use for Mineral

Resource estimation purposes.

Data validation procedures used.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by

Not Applicable

the Competent Person and the outcome

of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken

indicate why this is the case.

Geological

Confidence in (or conversely, the

Not Applicable

interpretation

uncertainty of) the geological

interpretation of the mineral deposit.

Nature of the data used and of any

assumptions made.

The effect, if any, of alternative

interpretations on Mineral Resource

estimation.

The use of geology in guiding and

controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

The factors affecting continuity both of

grade and geology.

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral

Not Applicable

Resource expressed as length (along

strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth

below surface to the upper and lower

limits of the Mineral Resource.

Estimation

The nature and appropriateness of the

Not Applicable

and modelling

estimation technique(s) applied and key

techniques

assumptions, including treatment of

extreme grade values, domaining,

interpolation parameters and maximum

distance of extrapolation from data points.

If a computer assisted estimation method

was chosen include a description of

computer software and parameters used.

The availability of check estimates,

previous estimates and/or mine

production records and whether the

Mineral Resource estimate takes

appropriate account of such data.

The assumptions made regarding

recovery of by-products.

Estimation of deleterious elements or

other non-grade variables of economic

significance (eg sulphur for acid mine

drainage characterisation).

In the case of block model interpolation,

the block size in relation to the average

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

sample spacing and the search

employed.

Any assumptions behind modelling of

selective mining units.

Any assumptions about correlation

between variables.

Description of how the geological

interpretation was used to control the

resource estimates.

Discussion of basis for using or not using

grade cutting or capping.

The process of validation, the checking

process used, the comparison of model

data to drill hole data, and use of

reconciliation data if available.

Moisture

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a

Not Applicable

dry basis or with natural moisture, and the

method of determination of the moisture

content.

Cut-off

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s)

Not Applicable

parameters

or quality parameters applied.

Mining factors

Assumptions made regarding possible

Not Applicable

or

mining methods, minimum mining

assumptions

dimensions and internal (or, if applicable,

external) mining dilution. It is always

necessary as part of the process of

determining reasonable prospects for

eventual economic extraction to consider

potential mining methods, but the

assumptions made regarding mining

methods and parameters when estimating

Mineral Resources may not always be

rigorous. Where this is the case, this

should be reported with an explanation of

the basis of the mining assumptions

made.

Metallurgical

The basis for assumptions or predictions

Not Applicable

factors or

regarding metallurgical amenability. It is

assumptions

always necessary as part of the process

of determining reasonable prospects for

eventual economic extraction to consider

potential metallurgical methods, but the

assumptions regarding metallurgical

treatment processes and parameters

made when reporting Mineral Resources

may not always be rigorous. Where this is

the case, this should be reported with an

explanation of the basis of the

metallurgical assumptions made.

Environmental factors or assumptions

Assumptions made regarding possible

Not Applicable

waste and process residue disposal

options. It is always necessary as part of

the process of determining reasonable

prospects for eventual economic

extraction to consider the potential

environmental impacts of the mining and

processing operation. While at this stage

the determination of potential

environmental impacts, particularly for a

greenfields project, may not always be

well advanced, the status of early

consideration of these potential

environmental impacts should be

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

reported. Where these aspects have not

been considered this should be reported

with an explanation of the environmental

assumptions made.

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If

Not Applicable

assumed, the basis for the assumptions.

If determined, the method used, whether

wet or dry, the frequency of the

measurements, the nature, size and

representativeness of the samples.

The bulk density for bulk material must

have been measured by methods that

adequately account for void spaces

(vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and

differences between rock and alteration

zones within the deposit.

Discuss assumptions for bulk density

estimates used in the evaluation process

of the different materials.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the

Not Applicable

Mineral Resources into varying

confidence categories.

Whether appropriate account has been

taken of all relevant factors (ie relative

confidence in tonnage/grade estimations,

reliability of input data, confidence in

continuity of geology and metal values,

quality, quantity and distribution of the

data).

Whether the result appropriately reflects

the Competent Person's view of the

deposit.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

Not Applicable

reviews

Mineral Resource estimates.

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the

Not Applicable

relative

relative accuracy and confidence level in

accuracy/

the Mineral Resource estimate using an

confidence

approach or procedure deemed

appropriate by the Competent Person.

For example, the application of statistical

or geostatistical procedures to quantify

the relative accuracy of the resource

within stated confidence limits, or, if such

an approach is not deemed appropriate, a

qualitative discussion of the factors that

could affect the relative accuracy and

confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it

relates to global or local estimates, and, if

local, state the relevant tonnages, which

should be relevant to technical and

economic evaluation. Documentation

should include assumptions made and

the procedures used.

These statements of relative accuracy

and confidence of the estimate should be

compared with production data, where

available.

18

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 00:12:15 UTC
