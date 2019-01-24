Consolidated Zinc : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary shares (Shares)
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
2,950,000 Shares
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued on conversion of
Performance Rights following satisfaction of specific conditions with no consideration payable.
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
Yes
NIL
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Conversion of Performance Rights into fully paid ordinary shares following satisfaction of specific conditions with no consideration payable.
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
20 November 2018
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Nil
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
2,000,000-20 November 2018
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
Nil
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6iCalculate the entity's remainingissue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1 capacity-175,007,9737.1A capacity-117,556,000
7+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule
19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata
entitlement issue must comply with the applicable
timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
24 January 2019
Number
+Class
1,176,886,027
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 05:58:08 UTC