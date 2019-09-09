Consolidated Zinc : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully Paid Ordinary shares (Shares)
Unlisted Options
225,557,032 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares ("Shares")
10,000,000 Unlisted Options ("Options")
Fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares").
Options are exercisable at 2.0 cents per share, with an expiry date of 30 September 2021.
4
Do the +securities rank equally in
a)
Yes
all respects from the +issue date
b)
No
with an existing +class of quoted
+securities?
If the additional +securities do not
rank equally, please state:
• the date from which they do
• the extent to which they
participate
for
the
next
dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution)
or
interest
payment
• the extent to which they do not
rank equally, other than in
relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
5
Issue price or consideration
a)
$0.011 per Share
b) Fee as part of the underwriting fee payable.
6
Purpose of the issue
Non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement issue to
(If issued as consideration for the
eligible shareholders at the record date.
acquisition of
assets,
clearly
identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
23 May 2019
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Nil
10,000,000 Options
6d
Number of +securities issued with
Nil
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
Nil
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f
Number of +securities issued under
225,557,032
an exception in rule 7.2
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
27/12/2018
6g If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6h If +securities were issued under N/A rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).
For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 01:06:02 UTC