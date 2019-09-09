Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
0.015 AUD   +15.38%
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Cleansing notice
PU
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders
PU
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Production Update
PU
Consolidated Zinc : Appendix 3B

09/09/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Consolidated Zinc Limited

ABN

27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
  1. Fully Paid Ordinary shares (Shares)
  2. Unlisted Options
  1. 225,557,032 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares ("Shares")
  2. 10,000,000 Unlisted Options ("Options")
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares").
  2. Options are exercisable at 2.0 cents per share, with an expiry date of 30 September 2021.

4

Do the +securities rank equally in

a)

Yes

all respects from the +issue date

b)

No

with an existing +class of quoted

+securities?

If the additional +securities do not

rank equally, please state:

• the date from which they do

• the extent to which they

participate

for

the

next

dividend, (in the case of a trust,

distribution)

or

interest

payment

• the extent to which they do not

rank equally, other than in

relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

a)

$0.011 per Share

b) Fee as part of the underwriting fee payable.

6

Purpose of the issue

Non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement issue to

(If issued as consideration for the

eligible shareholders at the record date.

acquisition of

assets,

clearly

identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

23 May 2019

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

  1. Nil
  2. 10,000,000 Options

6d

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued under

225,557,032

an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If +securities were issued under N/A rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

7.1 capacity - 115,413,534 7.1A capacity - 156,975,813

9 October 2019 (proposed).

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,578,899,222

Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

40,000,000

Options ($0.06, 31

1,250,000

Dec 2020)

Options ($0.06, 30

1,250,000

June 2023)

Options ($0.06, 30

2,500,000

Sep 2023)

Options ($0.06, 5 June

57,283,882

2020)

Options ($0.025, 31

1,000,000

Dec 2020)

Options ($0.06, 30

10,000,000

June 2020)

Options ($0.02, 30

138,500,000

September 2021)

Performance Rights

(various expiry

dates between 30

September 2019

and 31 December

2021)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

The company does not currently have a dividend policy.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval No required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- Non-renounceable renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will 1 new share for every 6 existing shares held at

be offered

the record date

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Fully paid ordinary shares

offer relates

15

+Record

date

to

determine

13 September 2019

entitlements

16

Will holdings on different registers

N/A

(or subregisters) be aggregated for

calculating entitlements?

17

Policy for deciding entitlements in

Rounding up

relation to fractions

18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

All countries other than Australia and New Zealand

19 Closing date for receipt of 2 October 2019 acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

Pinnacle Corporate Finance Pty Ltd

21 Amount of any underwriting fee or 6% and 10,000,000 Options exercisable at 2.0

commission

cents per share with an expiry date of 30

September 2021.

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25

If the issue is contingent on security

N/A

holders' approval, the date of the

meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

18 September 2019

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options, and

10 September 2019

the terms entitle option holders to

participate on exercise, the date on

which notices will be sent to option

holders

  1. Date rights trading will begin (if N/A applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their N/A entitlements in full through a broker?

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
