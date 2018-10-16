Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD (CZL)
Consolidated Zinc : Board Changes

10/16/2018 | 03:23am CEST

16 October 2018

Board Change

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL, "Consolidated Zinc" or "the Company") wishes to advise that Mr Andrew Beigel will step down as a director from the Board of Consolidated Zinc.

Mr Beigel assumed the role during the recent period of Company restructuring in order to facilitate the process and the Board would like to thank him for his assistance during that time.

Mr Beigel remains as CZL's Company Secretary, a role he has held since 2015.

Yours sincerely,

Stephen Copulos Chairman

16 October 2018

ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) is a mineral exploration and operations company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The Company's major focus is in Mexico where it acquired 51% of the exciting high grade Plomosas Zinc Lead Silver Project through its majority owned subsidiary, Minera Latin American Zinc CV SAPI in June 2015. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted over 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. The Company's focus is to identify and explore new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation at Plomosas with a view to identifying new mineral resources then exploit these new resources.

1

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 01:22:08 UTC
