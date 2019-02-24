Consolidated Zinc : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Form 604
Corporations Law 2001
Section 671B
To:
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED (CZL) ACN 118 554 359
1. Details of substantial shareholders
Mr Chris Retzos
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holders on 4 January 2017
The previous notice was given to the Company on 20 January 2017
The previous notice was dated 4 January 2017
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the Company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the Company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power
Person's votes
Voting power
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
49,681,732
10.77%
80,321,091
6.83%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the Company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the Company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whoserelevant interestchanged
Nature of change
Considerationgiven in relation to change
Class and number of securitiesaffected
Person's votes affected
29/05/2017
02/06/2017
20/06/2017
05/06/2018
25/10/2018
Retzos Executive Pty Ltd
Rights Issue
On Market Purchase On Market Purchase Off Market Sale Share Purchase Plan
$179,122.34
$ 9013.00
$ 15,088.88
$180,000.00
$ 15,000.00
11,195,146
600,000
1,000,000
22,500,000
625,000 Ordinary Shares
11,195,146
600,000
1,000,000
22,500,000
625,000 Ordinary Shares
29/05/2017 25/10/2018 14/02/2019 - 22/02/2019
Westpark Operations Pty Ltd
Rights Issue
Share Purchase Plan On Market Purchases
$121,445.54 $ 15,000.00 $101,607.06
7,590,346 625,000 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares
7,590,346 625,000 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares
29/05/2017 25/10/2018
Retzos Investments Pty Ltd
Rights Issue
Share Purchase Plan
$ 3,840.00 $15,000.00
240,000 625,000 Ordinary Shares
240,000 625,000 Ordinary Shares
Corporations Law 2001
Section 671B
05/06/2018 25/10/2018
Retzos Family Pty Ltd
Off Market Purchase Share Purchase Plan
$180,000.00 $ 10,000.01
22,500,000 416,667 Ordinary Shares
22,500,000 416,667 Ordinary Shares
29/05/2017 25/10/2018
Melissa Martin
Rights Issue
Share Purchase Plan
$ 4,262.40 $15,000.00
266,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares
266,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares
29/05/2017 25/10/2018
Jaclyn Stojanovski
Rights Issue
Share Purchase Plan
$ 4,262.40 $15,000.00
266,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares
266,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares
29/05/2017 25/10/2018
Stephen Retzos
Rights Issue
Share Purchase Plan
$5,030.40 $15,000.00
314,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares
314,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares
4. Present Relevant Interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Personentitled to be registered asholder
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
Chris Retzos
Retzos Executive Pty Ltd
Chris Retzos
Indirect (Director of Retzos Executive Pty Ltd )
18,908,012 Ordinary Shares
18,908,012
Chris Retzos
Retzos Family Pty Ltd
Chris Retzos
Indirect (Director of Retzos Family Pty Ltd )
22,916,667 Ordinary Shares
22,916,667
Chris Retzos
Mrs Melissa Martin
Chris Retzos
Controller of Mrs Melissa Martin's shareholding
666,000 Ordinary Shares
1,557,400
Chris Retzos
Stephen Retzos
Chris Retzos
Controller of Stephen Retzos' shareholding
786,000 Ordinary Shares
1,725,400
Chris Retzos
Mrs Jaclyn Stojanovski
Chris Retzos
Controller of Mrs Jaclyn Stojanovski's shareholding
666,000 Ordinary Shares
1,557,400
Chris Retzos
Westpark Operations Pty Ltd
Chris Retzos
Indirect (Director of Westpark Operations Pty Ltd
32,191,212 Ordinary Shares
32,191,212
Chris Retzos
Retzos Investments Pty Ltd
Chris Retzos
Indirect (Director of Retzos Investments Pty Ltd
1,465,000 Ordinary Shares
1,465,000
Corporations Law 2001
Section 671B
5. Changes In Association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changes the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the Company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Person/ Entity
Address
Retzos Executive Pty Ltd
Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630
Mrs Jaclyn Stojanovski
Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630
Mr Chris Retzos
Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630
Mrs Melissa Martin
Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630
Stephen Retzos
Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630
Westpark Operations Pty Ltd
Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630
Retzos Investments Pty Ltd
Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630
