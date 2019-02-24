Log in
02/24
Consolidated Zinc : Change in substantial holding

02/24/2019 | 11:17pm EST

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Form 604

Corporations Law 2001

Section 671B

To:

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED (CZL) ACN 118 554 359

  • 1. Details of substantial shareholders

    Mr Chris Retzos

    • There was a change in the interests of the substantial holders on 4 January 2017

    • The previous notice was given to the Company on 20 January 2017

    • The previous notice was dated 4 January 2017

  • 2. Previous and present voting power

    The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the Company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the Company or scheme, are as follows:

    Class of securities

    Previous notice

    Present notice

    Person's votes

    Voting power

    Person's votes

    Voting power

    Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

    49,681,732

    10.77%

    80,321,091

    6.83%

  • 3. Changes in relevant interests

    Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the Company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the Company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

29/05/2017

02/06/2017

20/06/2017

05/06/2018

25/10/2018

Retzos Executive Pty Ltd

Rights Issue

On Market Purchase On Market Purchase Off Market Sale Share Purchase Plan

$179,122.34

$ 9013.00

$ 15,088.88

$180,000.00

$ 15,000.00

11,195,146

600,000

1,000,000

22,500,000

625,000 Ordinary Shares

11,195,146

600,000

1,000,000

22,500,000

625,000 Ordinary Shares

29/05/2017 25/10/2018 14/02/2019 - 22/02/2019

Westpark Operations Pty Ltd

Rights Issue

Share Purchase Plan On Market Purchases

$121,445.54 $ 15,000.00 $101,607.06

7,590,346 625,000 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares

7,590,346 625,000 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares

29/05/2017 25/10/2018

Retzos Investments Pty Ltd

Rights Issue

Share Purchase Plan

$ 3,840.00 $15,000.00

240,000 625,000 Ordinary Shares

240,000 625,000 Ordinary Shares

Corporations Law 2001

Section 671B

05/06/2018 25/10/2018

Retzos Family Pty Ltd

Off Market Purchase Share Purchase Plan

$180,000.00 $ 10,000.01

22,500,000 416,667 Ordinary Shares

22,500,000 416,667 Ordinary Shares

29/05/2017 25/10/2018

Melissa Martin

Rights Issue

Share Purchase Plan

$ 4,262.40 $15,000.00

266,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares

266,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares

29/05/2017 25/10/2018

Jaclyn Stojanovski

Rights Issue

Share Purchase Plan

$ 4,262.40 $15,000.00

266,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares

266,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares

29/05/2017 25/10/2018

Stephen Retzos

Rights Issue

Share Purchase Plan

$5,030.40 $15,000.00

314,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares

314,400 625,000 Ordinary Shares

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Chris Retzos

Retzos Executive Pty Ltd

Chris Retzos

Indirect (Director of Retzos Executive Pty Ltd )

18,908,012 Ordinary Shares

18,908,012

Chris Retzos

Retzos Family Pty Ltd

Chris Retzos

Indirect (Director of Retzos Family Pty Ltd )

22,916,667 Ordinary Shares

22,916,667

Chris Retzos

Mrs Melissa Martin

Chris Retzos

Controller of Mrs Melissa Martin's shareholding

666,000 Ordinary Shares

1,557,400

Chris Retzos

Stephen Retzos

Chris Retzos

Controller of Stephen Retzos' shareholding

786,000 Ordinary Shares

1,725,400

Chris Retzos

Mrs Jaclyn Stojanovski

Chris Retzos

Controller of Mrs Jaclyn Stojanovski's shareholding

666,000 Ordinary Shares

1,557,400

Chris Retzos

Westpark Operations Pty Ltd

Chris Retzos

Indirect (Director of Westpark Operations Pty Ltd

32,191,212 Ordinary Shares

32,191,212

Chris Retzos

Retzos Investments Pty Ltd

Chris Retzos

Indirect (Director of Retzos Investments Pty Ltd

1,465,000 Ordinary Shares

1,465,000

Corporations Law 2001

Section 671B

  • 5. Changes In Association

    The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changes the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the Company or scheme are as follows:

    Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

    Nature of association

    N/A

    N/A

  • 6. Addresses

    The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Person/ Entity

Address

Retzos Executive Pty Ltd

Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630

Mrs Jaclyn Stojanovski

Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630

Mr Chris Retzos

Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630

Mrs Melissa Martin

Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630

Stephen Retzos

Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630

Westpark Operations Pty Ltd

Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630

Retzos Investments Pty Ltd

Suite 1, Level 1, 1 Sobraon Street, Shepparton VIC 3630

Dated 22/02/2019

Authorised for electronic lodgement by Mr Retzos.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 04:16:02 UTC
