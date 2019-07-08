Consolidated Zinc : Change in substantial holding – Copulos Group

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme Consolidated Zinc Limited 118 554 359 ACN/ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Copulos Group ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of 04/07/2019 the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the 18/01/2019 company on The previous notice was dated 18/01/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Previous notice Present notice Class of securities (4) Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 304,268,387 26.11% based on 326,669,626 27.75% based on 1,165,339,694 1,177,186,027 shares shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:-