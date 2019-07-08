Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Consolidated Zinc Ltd    CZL   AU000000CZL3

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/05
0.013 AUD   --.--%
09:23pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – SC
PU
09:23pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in substantial holding – Copulos Group
PU
06/19CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – BM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Zinc : Change in substantial holding – Copulos Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Consolidated Zinc Limited

118 554 359

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Copulos Group

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of

04/07/2019

the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the

18/01/2019

company on

The previous notice was dated

18/01/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Previous notice

Present notice

Class of securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

304,268,387

26.11% based on

326,669,626

27.75% based on

1,165,339,694

1,177,186,027 shares

shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:-

Date of change

Person

whose

Nature

of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

relevant

interest

change

given

in

securities affected

votes

changed

relation

to

affected

change

22/01/2019

Eyeon Investments

Performance

Nil

ORD

750,000

750,000

Pty Ltd

Rights

converted

consideration

to

Ordinary

payable

on

Shares

vesting

of

Performance

Rights

19/06/2019

Eyeon

Investments

Off

Market

$674,706.71

ORD

51,900,516

51,900,516

Pty Ltd

Transfer (between

entities

controlled

by The

Copulos

Group

19/06/2019

Supermax Pty Ltd

Off

Market

($674,706.71)

ORD

(51,900,516)

(51,900,516)

Transfer (between

entities

controlled

by The

Copulos

Group

24/04/2019

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

On Market Trade

$74,686.25

ORD

5,000,000

5,000,000

04/07/2019

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

On Market Trade

$117,819.16

ORD

9,554,906

9,554,906

22/01/2019

Spacetime Pty ltd

Final

Conversion

$42,578.00

ORD

3,548,167

3,547,167

of

Convertible

Note

@

$0.012

per share

22/01/2019

Citywest Corp Pty

Final

Conversion

$42,578.00

ORD

3,548,166

3,548,166

Ltd

of

Convertible

Note

@

$0.012

per share

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled to

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

securities

be registered as

relevant

number of

interest

holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Copulos Group

Spacetime Pty Ltd

Spacetime Pty

Indirect

Ordinary

71,837,134

Ltd

shares

Executive Super

Fund No 1>

Copulos Group

Copulos

Copulos

Indirect

Ordinary

105,092,147

Superannuation

Pty

Superannuation

shares

Ltd<

Copulos

Pty Ltd

Provident

Fund

A/C>

Copulos Group

Eyeon Investments

Eyeon

Indirect

Ordinary

73,275,516

Pty Ltd

Investments Pty

shares

Investments Family

Ltd

Trust>

Copulos Group

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

Eyeon No 2 Pty

Indirect

Ordinary

8,958,333

Ltd

shares

Copulos Group

HSBC Custody

Eyeon No 2 Pty

Indirect

Ordinary

25,081,496

Nominees

Ltd

shares

(Australia) Ltd as

custodian for Eyeon

No 2 Pty Ltd

Copulos Group

Citywest Corp Pty

Citywest Corp

Indirect

Ordinary

38,125,000

Ltd <>

Pty Ltd

shares

Sunshine Unit A>/C

Copulos Group

HSBC Custody

Citywest Corp

Indirect

Ordinary

4,300,000

Nominees

Pty Ltd

shares

(Australia) Ltd as

custodian for

Citywest Corp Pty

Ltd

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if

Nature of association

applicable)

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are:

Name

Address

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Spacetime Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Signature

print name

Stephen Copulos

capacity

Director

sign here

Date

08/07/2019

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 01:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
09:23pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – SC
PU
09:23pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in substantial holding – Copulos Group
PU
06/19CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – AR
PU
06/19CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – BM
PU
06/19CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – AP
PU
06/19CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Section 708 Notice
PU
05/16CONSOLIDATED ZINC : April Production Update
PU
04/16CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
04/01CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Appendix 4G
PU
04/01CONSOLIDATED ZINC : CZL Corporate Governance Statement
PU
More news
Chart CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Zinc Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William James Marwood Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stephen Copulos Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Italiano Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Lehane Richards Executive Director
Luis Rogelio Martinez Valles Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD-27.78%11
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED (ADR)--.--%17 128
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR)51.48%14 746
POLYUS PAO (ADR)0.00%12 950
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC (ADR)--.--%8 059
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)44.99%7 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About