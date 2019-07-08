Consolidated Zinc : Change in substantial holding – Copulos Group
0
07/08/2019 | 09:23pm EDT
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
Consolidated Zinc Limited
118 554 359
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
Copulos Group
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of
04/07/2019
the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the
18/01/2019
company on
The previous notice was dated
18/01/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Previous notice
Present notice
Class of securities (4)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares
304,268,387
26.11% based on
326,669,626
27.75% based on
1,165,339,694
1,177,186,027 shares
shares
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:-
Date of change
Person
whose
Nature
of
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's
relevant
interest
change
given
in
securities affected
votes
changed
relation
to
affected
change
22/01/2019
Eyeon Investments
Performance
Nil
ORD
750,000
750,000
Pty Ltd
Rights
converted
consideration
to
Ordinary
payable
on
Shares
vesting
of
Performance
Rights
19/06/2019
Eyeon
Investments
Off
Market
$674,706.71
ORD
51,900,516
51,900,516
Pty Ltd
Transfer (between
entities
controlled
by The
Copulos
Group
19/06/2019
Supermax Pty Ltd
Off
Market
($674,706.71)
ORD
(51,900,516)
(51,900,516)
Transfer (between
entities
controlled
by The
Copulos
Group
24/04/2019
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
On Market Trade
$74,686.25
ORD
5,000,000
5,000,000
04/07/2019
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
On Market Trade
$117,819.16
ORD
9,554,906
9,554,906
22/01/2019
Spacetime Pty ltd
Final
Conversion
$42,578.00
ORD
3,548,167
3,547,167
of
Convertible
Note
@
$0.012
per share
22/01/2019
Citywest Corp Pty
Final
Conversion
$42,578.00
ORD
3,548,166
3,548,166
Ltd
of
Convertible
Note
@
$0.012
per share
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder of
Person entitled to
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
securities
be registered as
relevant
number of
interest
holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
Copulos Group
Spacetime Pty Ltd
Spacetime Pty
Indirect
Ordinary
71,837,134
Ltd
shares
Executive Super
Fund No 1>
Copulos Group
Copulos
Copulos
Indirect
Ordinary
105,092,147
Superannuation
Pty
Superannuation
shares
Ltd<
Copulos
Pty Ltd
Provident
Fund
A/C>
Copulos Group
Eyeon Investments
Eyeon
Indirect
Ordinary
73,275,516
Pty Ltd
Investments Pty
shares
Investments Family
Ltd
Trust>
Copulos Group
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
Eyeon No 2 Pty
Indirect
Ordinary
8,958,333
Ltd
shares
Copulos Group
HSBC Custody
Eyeon No 2 Pty
Indirect
Ordinary
25,081,496
Nominees
Ltd
shares
(Australia) Ltd as
custodian for Eyeon
No 2 Pty Ltd
Copulos Group
Citywest Corp Pty
Citywest Corp
Indirect
Ordinary
38,125,000
Ltd <>
Pty Ltd
shares
Sunshine Unit A>/C
Copulos Group
HSBC Custody
Citywest Corp
Indirect
Ordinary
4,300,000
Nominees
Pty Ltd
shares
(Australia) Ltd as
custodian for
Citywest Corp Pty
Ltd
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 01:22:03 UTC