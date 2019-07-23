Consolidated Zinc : Change of Auditor

Change of Auditor

Consolidated Zinc Limited ("the Company") advises it has changed its auditor, effective immediately.

The Company has recently transitioned from development into production and conducted a review to appoint an auditor with a greater level of expertise and experience in the audit of listed production entities.

The Company's new auditor is HLB Mann Judd in Perth. The engagement partner is Marcus Ohm. The contact details of HLB Mann Judd are:

HLB Mann Judd

Level 4, 130 Stirling Street

PERTH WA 6000

T: +61 (8) 9227 7500

The Company's former auditor was Butler Settineri in Perth. The engagement partner was Lucy Gardner. The company would like to thank Ms Gardner and her staff for their professional services over the last few years.

For and on behalf of Consolidated Zinc Limited.

Anthony Italiano

Company Secretary

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, Australia 6000 PO Box Z5273, Perth, WA, Australia 6831 T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 1