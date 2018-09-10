Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Log in
09/10/2018 | 05:42am CEST

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNConsolidated Zinc Limited 27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Copulos

Date of last notice

9 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Supermax Pty Ltd (Director)

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd (Director)

Spacetime Pty Ltd (Director)

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd (Director)

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd (Director)

Date of change

05 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Supermax Pty Ltd

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

Spacetime Pty Ltd

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

26,591,541 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

25,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

10,197,222 Unlisted Options$0.06 exp

31.12.2018

5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

8,333,333 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

41,732,967 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020

104,467,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares

9,270,833 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

5,416,667 Unlisted Options $0.06 exp

31.12.18

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

10,000,000

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$143,464.07

No. of securities held after change

Supermax Pty Ltd

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

Spacetime Pty Ltd

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

31,591,541 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

30,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

10,197,222 Unlisted Options$0.06 exp

31.12.2018

5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

8,333,333 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

41,732,967 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020

104,467,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares

9,270,833 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

5,416,667 Unlisted Options $0.06 exp

31.12.18

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On Market Trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

11/3/2002

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 03:41:05 UTC
