Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNConsolidated Zinc Limited 27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen Copulos Date of last notice 9 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Supermax Pty Ltd (Director) Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd (Director) Spacetime Pty Ltd (Director) Citywest Corp Pty Ltd (Director) Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd (Director) Date of change 05 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change Supermax Pty Ltd Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd Spacetime Pty Ltd Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd Citywest Corp Pty Ltd 26,591,541 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 25,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 10,197,222 Unlisted Options$0.06 exp 31.12.2018 5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020 500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19) 500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19) 500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19) 8,333,333 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 41,732,967 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020 104,467,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares 9,270,833 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 5,416,667 Unlisted Options $0.06 exp 31.12.18 2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 10,000,000 Number disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $143,464.07

No. of securities held after change Supermax Pty Ltd Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd Spacetime Pty Ltd Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd Citywest Corp Pty Ltd 31,591,541 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 30,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 10,197,222 Unlisted Options$0.06 exp 31.12.2018 5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020 500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19) 500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19) 500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19) 8,333,333 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 41,732,967 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020 104,467,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares 9,270,833 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 5,416,667 Unlisted Options $0.06 exp 31.12.18 2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On Market Trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

11/3/2002

