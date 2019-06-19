Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – AP

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Consolidated Zinc Limited ABN 27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Angela Pankhurst Date of last notice 7 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Dent Financial Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Superannuation Fund> Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 19 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Dent Financial Pty Ltd 300,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Superannuation Fund> Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 50,000 Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Non-cash consideration. Estimated valuation Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation is $650 at a market price of $0.013 per share.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.