Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – AP

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Consolidated Zinc Limited
ABN
27 118 554 359
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Angela Pankhurst
Date of last notice
7 January 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Dent Financial Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
Superannuation Fund>
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
19 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Dent Financial Pty Ltd
300,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Superannuation Fund>
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
50,000
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Non-cash consideration. Estimated valuation
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
is $650 at a market price of $0.013 per share.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
1/1/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Dent Financial Pty Ltd <>
Dent
300,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Superannuation Fund>
Angela Pankhurst
Dent
50,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Investment Trust>
Nature of change
Issued for nil consideration as part of
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
remuneration package.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
|
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a +closed period where prior
written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date
N/A
was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
