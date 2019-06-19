Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – AR

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Consolidated Zinc Limited ABN 27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Andrew Richards Date of last notice 22 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest • Mr Andrew Lehane Richards and Mrs (including registered holder) Kerry Suzanne Richards as trustee for the Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Ankemala Superannuation Fund interest. (Beneficiary). • Arc Resources Pty Ltd as trustee for the AK Growth Trust (Beneficiary) Date of change 19 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Ankemala Superannuation Fund 3,225,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Arc Resources Pty Ltd as trustee for the AK 3,645,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Growth Trust 2,500,000 Unlisted options ($0.06, 5/6/20) 500,000 Performance Rights - A (30/9/19) 500,000 Performance Rights - C (30/9/19) 500,000 Performance Rights - D (30/12/19) 500,000 Performance Rights - E (30/06/20) 500,000 Performance Rights - F (30/12/20) 500,000 Performance Rights - H (30/06/20) 500,000 Performance Rights - I (30/12/20) Class N/A

