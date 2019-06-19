Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/18
0.013 AUD   --.--%
Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – AR

06/19/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Consolidated Zinc Limited

ABN

27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Richards

Date of last notice

22 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

• Mr Andrew Lehane Richards and Mrs

(including registered holder)

Kerry Suzanne Richards as trustee for the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Ankemala

Superannuation

Fund

interest.

(Beneficiary).

• Arc Resources Pty Ltd as trustee for the

AK Growth Trust (Beneficiary)

Date of change

19 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Ankemala Superannuation Fund

3,225,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Arc Resources Pty Ltd as trustee for the AK

3,645,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Growth Trust

2,500,000 Unlisted options ($0.06, 5/6/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - A (30/9/19)

500,000

Performance Rights - C (30/9/19)

500,000

Performance Rights - D (30/12/19)

500,000

Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - F (30/12/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - I (30/12/20)

Class

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Ankemala Superannuation Fund

3,225,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Arc Resources Pty Ltd as trustee for the AK

3,645,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Growth Trust

2,500,000 Unlisted options ($0.06, 5/6/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - A (30/9/19)

500,000

Performance Rights - C (30/9/19)

500,000

Performance Rights - D (30/12/19)

500,000

Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - F (30/12/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - I (30/12/20)

11,250,000 Perforamnce Rights - O

(31/12/21)

7,500,000 Performance Rights - P (31/12/21)

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Performance Rights

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

19 June 2019

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Interest acquired

11,250,000 Perforamnce Rights - O (31/12/21)

7,500,000 Performance Rights - P (31/12/21)

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

NIL

Interest after change

Pursuant to shareholder approval on 23 May 2019, the

Board has issued Andrew Richards and/or his

nominee up to 18,750,000 Performance Rights

on the terms and conditions approved by

shareholders.

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior

written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

N/A

was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:13:07 UTC
About