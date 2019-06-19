Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – BM
06/19/2019 | 02:15am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Consolidated Zinc Limited
ABN
27 118 554 359
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Bradley Marwood
Date of last notice
4 February 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Corporate Mining Resources Pte Ltd - Mr
Marwood is a Director
Date of change
19 June 2019
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Bradley Marwood
479,015 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Corporate Mining Resources Pte Ltd
2,250,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
1,000,000 Unlisted options Class AA ($0.06,
24/12/23)
1,000,000 Unlisted options Class BB ($0.06,
21/9/23)
1,000,000 Unlisted options Class CC ($0.06,
5 years from vesting date)
1,000,000 Performance Rights - CC
(30/9/20)
500,000
Performance Rights - D (31/12/19)
500,000
Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)
500,000
Performance Rights - F (31/12/20)
500,000
Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)
500,000
Performance Rights - I (31/12/20)
250,000
Performance Rights - J (31/12/19)
250,000
Performance Rights - K (31/12/19)
250,000
Performance Rights - L (31/12/19)
250,000
Performance Rights - M (31/12/19)
250,000
Performance Rights - N (31/12/19)
Class
N/A
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
1,000,000 Class AA options and 1,000,000
Class BB options on expiry of vesting
criteria.
Value/Consideration
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Bradley Marwood
479,015 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Corporate Mining Resources Pte Ltd
2,250,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
1,000,000 Unlisted options Class CC ($0.06,
5 years from vesting date)
1,000,000 Performance Rights - CC
(30/9/20)
500,000
Performance Rights - D (31/12/19)
500,000
Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)
500,000
Performance Rights - F (31/12/20)
500,000
Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)
500,000
Performance Rights - I (31/12/20)
250,000
Performance Rights - J (31/12/19)
250,000
Performance Rights - K (31/12/19)
250,000
Performance Rights - L (31/12/19)
250,000
Performance Rights - M (31/12/19)
250,000
Performance Rights - N (31/12/19)
30,000,000 Perforamnce Rights - O
(31/12/21)
20,000,000 Performance Rights - P
(31/12/21)
Nature of change
N/A
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Performance Rights
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
19 June 2019
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
30,000,000 Perforamnce Rights - O (31/12/21)
20,000,000 Performance Rights - P (31/12/21)
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
NIL
Interest after change
Pursuant to shareholder approval on 23 May 2019, the
Board has issued Bradley Marwood and/or his
nominee up to 50,000,000 Performance Rights
on the terms and conditions approved by
shareholders.
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior
written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date
N/A
was this provided?
