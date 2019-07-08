Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – SC
07/08/2019 | 09:23pm EDT
Appendix 3Y
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Consolidated Zinc Limited
ABN
27 118 554 359
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Stephen Copulos
Date of last notice
24th April 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
(Director)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd
interest.
(Director)
Spacetime Pty Ltd
(Director)
Citywest Corp Pty Ltd
(Director)
Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd
(Director)
Date of change
04/07/2019
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
1/1/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Supermax Pty Ltd
51,900,516
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd
21,375,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp
31.12.2020
500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)
500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)
500,000 Performance Rights - D (30/12/19)
500,000 Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)
500,000 Performance Rights - F (30/12/20)
500,000 Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)
500,000 Performance Rights - I (30/12/20)
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
24,484,923
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Spacetime Pty Ltd
71,837,134
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp
31.12.2020
Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd
105,092,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares
Citywest Corp Pty Ltd
42,425,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp
31.12.2020
Class
(a)
Ordinary Shares
(b)
Off Market Transfer (between entities
controlled by the Copulos Group)
(c)
Off Market Transfer (between entities
controlled by The Copulos Group)
Number acquired
(a)
9,554,906
(b)
51,900,516
Number disposed
(c)
51,900,516
Value/Consideration
(a)
$74,686.25
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
(b)
$674,706.71
(c)
($674,706.71)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
1/1/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Appendix 3Y
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
Spacetime Pty Ltd
Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd Citywest Corp Pty Ltd
73,275,516 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020
500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)
500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)
500,000 Performance Rights - D (30/12/19)
500,000 Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)
500,000 Performance Rights - F (30/12/20)
500,000 Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)
500,000 Performance Rights - I (30/12/20)
34,039,829 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
71,837,134 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020
105,092,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares
42,425,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020
Nature of change
(a)
On-Market Trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
(b)
Off Market Trade
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
(c)
Off Market Trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities
to which
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 3
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 3
11/3/2002
Disclaimer
Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 01:22:03 UTC
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
Chart CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week