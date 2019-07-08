Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/05
0.013 AUD   --.--%
Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – SC

07/08/2019

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Consolidated Zinc Limited

ABN

27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Copulos

Date of last notice

24th April 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

(Director)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

interest.

(Director)

Spacetime Pty Ltd

(Director)

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

(Director)

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd

(Director)

Date of change

04/07/2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Supermax Pty Ltd

51,900,516

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

21,375,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

500,000 Performance Rights - D (30/12/19)

500,000 Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - F (30/12/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - I (30/12/20)

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

24,484,923

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Spacetime Pty Ltd

71,837,134

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd

105,092,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

42,425,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

Class

(a)

Ordinary Shares

(b)

Off Market Transfer (between entities

controlled by the Copulos Group)

(c)

Off Market Transfer (between entities

controlled by The Copulos Group)

Number acquired

(a)

9,554,906

(b)

51,900,516

Number disposed

(c)

51,900,516

Value/Consideration

(a)

$74,686.25

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(b)

$674,706.71

(c)

($674,706.71)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

Spacetime Pty Ltd

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

73,275,516 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

500,000 Performance Rights (30/09/19)

500,000 Performance Rights - D (30/12/19)

500,000 Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - F (30/12/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - I (30/12/20)

34,039,829 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

71,837,134 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020

105,092,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares

42,425,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020

Nature of change

(a)

On-Market Trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

(b)

Off Market Trade

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(c)

Off Market Trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities

to which

interest related prior to change

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 01:22:03 UTC
