CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD (CZL)
Consolidated Zinc : Change of Registered Address

09/03/2018 | 08:32am CEST

3 September 2018

Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) advises it has relocated to new premises. The details are as follows:

Registered Office:

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace Perth, WA 6000, Australia

Postal Address and Telephone numbers:

P.O Box 692

West Perth BC, WA 6872, Australia

Telephone: Facsimile:

+61 (0)8 9322 3406 +61 (0)8 6141 3101

Andrew Beigel

Director & Company Secretary

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6000 PO Box 692, West Perth WA Australia 6872

T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E:info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:31:04 UTC
