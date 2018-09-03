Consolidated Zinc : Change of Registered Address

3 September 2018
Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) advises it has relocated to new premises. The details are as follows:
Registered Office:
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace Perth, WA 6000, Australia
Postal Address and Telephone numbers:
P.O Box 692
West Perth BC, WA 6872, Australia
Telephone: Facsimile:
+61 (0)8 9322 3406 +61 (0)8 6141 3101
Director & Company Secretary
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
Disclaimer
