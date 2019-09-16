Consolidated Zinc : Cleansing Notice

17 September 2019
Section 708 Notice
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED (ASX: CZL) - SECONDARY TRADING NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION
708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
The Company has issued shares in the capital of the Company as per the Appendix 3B lodged with the ASX on 17 September 2019.
The Company gives this notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act").
The Company advises that the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:
-
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
-
section 674 of the Act.
As at the date of this notice there is no information that is excluded information for the purposes of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.
For and on behalf of Consolidated Zinc Limited
Anthony Italiano
Company Secretary
|
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, Australia 6000
|
PO Box Z5273,Perth, Western Australia, 6831
|
T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8
|
6141 3101
|
E: info@conzinc.com.au
|
(ASX: CZL)
|
ACN 118 554 359
