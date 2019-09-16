Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Consolidated Zinc Ltd    CZL   AU000000CZL3

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/16
0.012 AUD   -7.69%
09:02pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Cleansing Notice
PU
09:02pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Company Presentation
PU
09/15CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Half Year Accounts – 30 June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Zinc : Cleansing Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

17 September 2019

Section 708 Notice

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED (ASX: CZL) - SECONDARY TRADING NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION

708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

The Company has issued shares in the capital of the Company as per the Appendix 3B lodged with the ASX on 17 September 2019.

The Company gives this notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act").

The Company advises that the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice there is no information that is excluded information for the purposes of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.

For and on behalf of Consolidated Zinc Limited

Anthony Italiano

Company Secretary

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, Australia 6000

PO Box Z5273,Perth, Western Australia, 6831

T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8

6141 3101

E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL)

ACN 118 554 359

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
09:02pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Company Presentation
PU
09:02pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/15CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Half Year Accounts – 30 June 2019
PU
09/12CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.011 AUD for 6 existing sha..
FA
09/10CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to Shareholders Rights Issue
PU
09/09CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Cleansing notice
PU
09/09CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Production Update
PU
09/09CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Appendix 3B
PU
09/09CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders
PU
09/09CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Non-Renounceable Issue and Placement
PU
More news
Chart CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Zinc Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William James Marwood Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stephen Copulos Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Italiano Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Lehane Richards Executive Director
Luis Rogelio Martinez Valles Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD-24.92%12
CAMECO CORP-16.99%3 835
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 799
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-40.28%678
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-41.29%317
DENISON MINES CORP0.00%280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group