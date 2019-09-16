Consolidated Zinc : Cleansing Notice

17 September 2019

Section 708 Notice

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED (ASX: CZL) - SECONDARY TRADING NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION

708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

The Company has issued shares in the capital of the Company as per the Appendix 3B lodged with the ASX on 17 September 2019.

The Company gives this notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act").

The Company advises that the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice there is no information that is excluded information for the purposes of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.

For and on behalf of Consolidated Zinc Limited

Anthony Italiano

Company Secretary