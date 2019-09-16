Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/16
0.012 AUD   -7.69%
Consolidated Zinc : Company Presentation

09/16/2019

PLOMOSAS MINE DELIVERS

SYDNEY MINING CLUB

September 2019

INVESTMENT CASE

CZL has

CZL is a proven

Plomosas Mine

Strategy to

Significant

Aggressive

commenced

explorer &

exploration

delineate sufficient

holder of

exploration

commercial

developer and

potential to

mineral resources

ground in

program and

operations at

operator

support a larger

to support a

under-explored

development in

Plomosas Mine the

operation

500ktpa

district

2020 >US$2M

highest grade zinc

concentrator

mine on ASX

PLOMOSAS MINE TODAY

  • Plant expansion - commissioning
  • Doubling output - Q3, 2019
  • Exploiting >20% Zn Eq over next 12 months
  • Free cash being generated, margin 35c/lb

THE LONGER VIEW

  • Stage 1:

• Targeting 500,000 tonnes zinc discovery 2020

  • DFS planned targeting 50,000 tpa zinc concentrate completed 2021

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

100% CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

MINERA LATIN

100%

AMERICA

OWNER OF

ZINC (MLAZ)

PLOMOSAS PROJECT

CZL has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Retec Guaru 10% interest in exchange for a 1% NSR Royalty on Zinc and Lead concentrate sales

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Share price

A$0.013

Market Capitalisation

A$17.6M

Shares on Issue

1,353,342,190

Options on Issue

103,283,882

Performance Rights

138,500,000

Cash & Accounts Receivable (30/06/19)

US$1.5M approx

Debt & Con Notes (31/08/19)

US$1.326M

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

Copulos Group

29.5%

Chris Retzos

9%

Farjoy Pty Ltd

5%

Retec Guaru

4%

SHARE REGISTRY

Board/Management

30%

Other

70%

DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

LED BY A TEAM OF HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL, EXPERIENCED MINING PROFESSIONALS

CHAIRMAN

Mr Stephen Copulos

  • More than 35 years' experience in business and investments
  • 20 years experience as a company Director of both listed and unlisted entities
  • Successful businessman with history of performance in Mining and other business sectors.

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Ms Angela Pankhurst

  • 20 years experience as executive and non-executive director with a background in corporate governance, accounting and business management
  • Angela is Managing Director of MerGen Biopharma Limited, and a Director of PanTerra Gold Limited and Imritec Limited
  • Expertise in transitioning explorers to miners in numerous countries.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Mr Brad Marwood

  • Mining Engineer with over 30 years' experience developing mines globally
  • Grown ASX junior explorers to ASX 200 listed production companies
  • Specialist in large scale open cut and small scale underground mines in base metal and precious metals
  • Served with public companies for the past 20 years.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER / COMPANY SECRETARY Mr Anthony Italiano

  • A Chartered Accountant with more than 15 years' corporate experience across senior finance roles in the resources sector
  • Anthony has experience internationally in corporate governance, operations, financing, commodity marketing and trading
  • Extensive experience in transitioning junior explorers to producers.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr Andrew Richards

  • Over 30 years' experience geologist in exploration, mine production, corporate management and project finance with an international bank
  • Andrew has extensive international experience and has been on the boards of several unlisted and listed companies on the ASX and AIM.

EXPLORATION MANAGER

Mr Steve Boda

  • 20 years' experience in exploration and occupied senior management roles with mining and exploration in Australia, China, SE Asia and Zambia
  • A track record in using structural geology to target economic mineralisation across a variety of commodities and estimation of JORC Resources.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:01:01 UTC
