Consolidated Zinc : Company Presentation

PLOMOSAS MINE DELIVERS
SYDNEY MINING CLUB
September 2019
INVESTMENT CASE
|
CZL has
|
CZL is a proven
|
Plomosas Mine
|
Strategy to
|
Significant
|
Aggressive
|
commenced
|
explorer &
|
exploration
|
delineate sufficient
|
holder of
|
exploration
|
commercial
|
developer and
|
potential to
|
mineral resources
|
ground in
|
program and
|
operations at
|
operator
|
support a larger
|
to support a
|
under-explored
|
development in
|
Plomosas Mine the
|
|
operation
|
500ktpa
|
district
|
2020 >US$2M
|
highest grade zinc
|
|
|
concentrator
|
|
|
mine on ASX
|
|
|
|
|
PLOMOSAS MINE TODAY
-
Plant expansion - commissioning
-
Doubling output - Q3, 2019
-
Exploiting >20% Zn Eq over next 12 months
-
Free cash being generated, margin 35c/lb
THE LONGER VIEW
• Targeting 500,000 tonnes zinc discovery 2020
-
DFS planned targeting 50,000 tpa zinc concentrate completed 2021
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
100% CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
|
MINERA LATIN
|
100%
|
AMERICA
|
OWNER OF
|
ZINC (MLAZ)
|
PLOMOSAS PROJECT
CZL has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Retec Guaru 10% interest in exchange for a 1% NSR Royalty on Zinc and Lead concentrate sales
|
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
|
|
|
|
Share price
|
A$0.013
|
|
|
Market Capitalisation
|
A$17.6M
|
|
|
Shares on Issue
|
1,353,342,190
|
|
|
Options on Issue
|
103,283,882
|
|
|
Performance Rights
|
138,500,000
|
|
|
Cash & Accounts Receivable (30/06/19)
|
US$1.5M approx
|
|
|
Debt & Con Notes (31/08/19)
|
US$1.326M
|
|
|
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
Copulos Group
|
29.5%
|
|
|
Chris Retzos
|
9%
|
|
|
Farjoy Pty Ltd
|
5%
|
|
|
Retec Guaru
|
4%
|
|
|
SHARE REGISTRY
|
|
|
|
Board/Management
|
30%
|
|
|
Other
|
70%
|
|
DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
LED BY A TEAM OF HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL, EXPERIENCED MINING PROFESSIONALS
CHAIRMAN
Mr Stephen Copulos
-
More than 35 years' experience in business and investments
-
20 years experience as a company Director of both listed and unlisted entities
-
Successful businessman with history of performance in Mining and other business sectors.
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Ms Angela Pankhurst
-
20 years experience as executive and non-executive director with a background in corporate governance, accounting and business management
-
Angela is Managing Director of MerGen Biopharma Limited, and a Director of PanTerra Gold Limited and Imritec Limited
-
Expertise in transitioning explorers to miners in numerous countries.
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Mr Brad Marwood
-
Mining Engineer with over 30 years' experience developing mines globally
-
Grown ASX junior explorers to ASX 200 listed production companies
-
Specialist in large scale open cut and small scale underground mines in base metal and precious metals
-
Served with public companies for the past 20 years.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER / COMPANY SECRETARY Mr Anthony Italiano
-
A Chartered Accountant with more than 15 years' corporate experience across senior finance roles in the resources sector
-
Anthony has experience internationally in corporate governance, operations, financing, commodity marketing and trading
-
Extensive experience in transitioning junior explorers to producers.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Mr Andrew Richards
-
Over 30 years' experience geologist in exploration, mine production, corporate management and project finance with an international bank
-
Andrew has extensive international experience and has been on the boards of several unlisted and listed companies on the ASX and AIM.
EXPLORATION MANAGER
Mr Steve Boda
-
20 years' experience in exploration and occupied senior management roles with mining and exploration in Australia, China, SE Asia and Zambia
-
A track record in using structural geology to target economic mineralisation across a variety of commodities and estimation of JORC Resources.
