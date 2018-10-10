Consolidated Zinc : Extension of Share Purchase Plan

10 October 2018

Extension of Share Purchase Plan

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL, "Consolidated Zinc" or "Company") wishes to advise that the closing date for its Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") has been extended to 5:00pm (AEST) on Monday 22 October 2018 from the previous closing date of 15 October 2018.

The Company has received a large number of enquiries from shareholders interested in participating in the SPP who have experienced delays in the receipt of their SPP Offer Documents. Accordingly, the Board has decided to extend the closing date to allow all Eligible Shareholders the opportunity to participate.

Shareholders wishing to participate in the SPP should apply by completing the original Application Form mailed to shareholders and returning it to the address indicated on the Application Form, together with appropriate payment for the number of Shares applied for under the SPP, or by making payment directly by BPay® in accordance with the details on the Application Form.

Eligible shareholders who have not received their Offer Documents through the mail can also obtain their Application Form electronically by contacting info@conzinc.com.au and providing email and phone details along with their HIN or SRN and the name in which the shares are held. A replacement copy of the application form will be emailed forthwith.

Under the SPP, each Eligible Shareholder is entitled to apply for parcels of new fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) up to a maximum of $15,000, without incurring brokerage or other costs.

Applications and payment must now be received by 5pm (AEST) on Monday 22 October, 2018. The issue date for Shares subscribed for under the SPP will now be on or around Wednesday 24 October, 2018, with quotation of new Shares and dispatch of holding statements expected to take place on or around Monday 29 October, 2018. No other changes have been made to the terms and conditions of the SPP as set out in the SPP information booklet announced on 25 September 2018.

Yours sincerely,

Andrew Beigel Company Secretary 10 October 2018

