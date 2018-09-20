Consolidated Zinc : First Plomosas Ore Shipped for Sale

20 September 2018

First Plomosas Ore Shipped for Sale

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL; 'Consolidated Zinc' or 'the Company') is pleased to advise that the first shipment of ore left its high-grade Plomosas zinc-lead-silver project in Mexico on 20 September 2018. First revenues are expected in October-November.

The Company plans to deliver 100 tonnes per day to the Santa Eulalia concentrator for the rest of this month for processing. Thereafter the Plomosas mine will scale up operations in order to deliver feed to the concentrator at or above 10,000 tonnes per month within nine months.

The Plomosas mine has been brought back into production in a safe and responsible manner utilising local contractors and experienced executive staff. No accidents or incidents were incurred in bringing the Plomosas mine back into production and commissioning occurred smoothly and according to plan.

Brad Marwood CEO was at site for the first delivery to Santa Eulalia concentrator and said: "We are very pleased that our Mexican team established mining operations on-time, under budget and in a safe manner.

"There is great potential at Plomosas and this cashflow from early production has created the financial means to begin unlocking that potential".

CZL's mining team planning the recommissioning of the Plomosas mine

Brad Marwood

Chief Executive Officer 20 September 2018

ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX:CZL) is a mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Company's major focus is in Mexico where it acquired 51% of the exciting high grade Plomosas Zinc Lead Silver Project through its majority owned subsidiary, Minera Latin American Zinc CV SAPI in June 2015. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted more than 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. Only small-scale mining continued to the present day and the mineralised zones remain open at depth and along strike. The Company's main focus is to identify and explore new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation at Plomosas with a view to identifying new mineral resources that are exploitable and bring these new resources to production.

