CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
0.013 AUD   -7.14%
Consolidated Zinc : Half Year Accounts – 30 June 2019

09/15/2019

ABN 27 118 554 359

Interim Financial Report

For the six months ended

30 June 2019

1

Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

DIRECTORS

Mr Stephen Copulos - Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Brad Marwood - Managing Director

Mr Andrew Richards - Executive Director

Mrs Angela Pankhurst - Non-Executive Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr Anthony Italiano

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Level 13

AND REGISTERED OFFICE

37 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

SHARE REGISTRY

Link Market Services Limited

Level 4

152 St George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

+61 8 9211 6670

SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Australian Securities Exchange

(ASX: CZL)

Level 40

152-158 St George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

SOLICITORS

Fairweather Corporate

595 Stirling Highway

PEPPERMINT GROVE WA 6011

AUDITORS

HLB Mann Judd

Level 4

130 Stirling Street

PERTH WA 6000

CONTACT DETAILS

Postal: P.O. Box Z5273

PERTH WA 6831

Ph: + 61 (8) 9322 3406

Website: www.consolidatedzinc.com.au

Email: info@conzinc.com.au

2

Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Contents

CORPORATE DIRECTORY ................................................................................................................

2

DIRECTORS' REPORT ......................................................................................................................

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME..........................................................................................................................................

9

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .........................................

10

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ..........................................

11

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ......................................................

13

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..........................................................

14

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ..........................................................................................................

36

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION .................................................................................

37

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT................................................................................

38

3

Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors present the financial report of Consolidated Zinc Limited (the "Company") and controlled entities (the "Group") for the half year ended 30 June 2019 (the "reporting period").

DIRECTORS

Mr Stephen Copulos - Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Brad Marwood - Managing Director (appointed Managing Director 4 February 2019)

Mr Andrew Richards - Executive Director

Mrs Angela Pankhurst - Non-Executive Director

All directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr Anthony Italiano

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Company during the course of the reporting period was the mining of zinc and lead ores at its Plomosas Project.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

MEXICO - The Plomosas Project

During the reporting period, the Group focused on its flagship high grade zinc-lead-silver Plomosas mine in the state of Chihuahua. Chihuahua hosts a prolific zinc-lead mineralised belt, and Plomosas has been mined periodically since 1943. The Group brought the mine back into production in September 2018.

The Plomosas Project covers 12 Exploration and Exploitation Concessions totalling 3,019ha in area with an extensive history of exploration and development in base metal operations. Plomosas is in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, which neighbours Texas, USA, and is accessed by a two-hour

4

Figure 1. Location of Plomosas mine in northern Chihuahua State,
Mexico.

Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019

DIRECTORS' REPORT

flight from Dallas (Figures 1 to 3). Records show the Plomosas Project to be in the global zinc industry's upper quartile for grade, with approx. 2.5 million tonnes of ore having been mined since 1943, with average historical grades of 15-25% Zinc (Zn) + 2-7% Lead (Pb) with 40-60 g/t Silver (Ag) and clean mineralogy.

Consolidated Zinc acquired a 51% equity ownership of Plomosas in 2015 and increased its ownership to 90% in December 2018 through an increased shareholding in Minera Latin American Zinc S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("MLAZ"). Subsequent to balance date, CZL announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire full 100% ownership of MLAZ.

Mineralisation in the Plomosas district exists as stratiform sheets of manto-style

mineralisation with cross-cutting "chimneys" influenced by the location of cross-cutting linking faults. The host rocks are predominantly limestone and shale with marbles present in areas including the hanging wall sequence. The hanging wall to the mineralisation is constrained by a zone of ductile-brittle deformation that is part of a larger 'horst' structure where a series of normal faults cross cut a sequence of folds and thrusts. This system

of brittle deformation is evident along a series of normal sub vertical faults generally striking NW-SE.

At Plomosas, the average thickness of the manto style mineralisation is around 3m within a thicker sequence up to 25m thick containing limestone + shale ± marble that dips shallowly (10° - 40°) to the north east. Mining has extensively focused on the limestone units and shown the ore to be highly visible with sharp contacts.

Prior to CZL's restart of production, Plomosas had been mined in several stages since 1943 down to approximately 240 metres below surface via room and pillar stopes using traditional air leg drill and blast techniques. In places, historical production realised approximately 20,000 tonnes mineralisation per vertical metre with remnant material remaining. The mineralisation continues at depth and there is more than 7km strike of prospective stratigraphic horizon within the tenement package providing for excellent exploration potential and drill targeting outside the mine environment.

CZL announced a maiden mineral resource for Plomosas in December 2016 and subsequently upgraded and increased to 1.178Mt grading 16.1% Zn+Pb and 22.2 g/t Ag comprised of both Indicated and Inferred categories. This Mineral Resource estimate was reported in compliance with the JORC (2012) guidelines and announced to the ASX on 30 April 2018.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 00:46:04 UTC
