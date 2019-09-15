Consolidated Zinc : Half Year Accounts – 30 June 2019

Figure 1. Location of Plomosas mine in northern Chihuahua State,

Mexico.

DIRECTORS' REPORT

flight from Dallas (Figures 1 to 3). Records show the Plomosas Project to be in the global zinc industry's upper quartile for grade, with approx. 2.5 million tonnes of ore having been mined since 1943, with average historical grades of 15-25% Zinc (Zn) + 2-7% Lead (Pb) with 40-60 g/t Silver (Ag) and clean mineralogy.

Consolidated Zinc acquired a 51% equity ownership of Plomosas in 2015 and increased its ownership to 90% in December 2018 through an increased shareholding in Minera Latin American Zinc S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("MLAZ"). Subsequent to balance date, CZL announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire full 100% ownership of MLAZ.

Mineralisation in the Plomosas district exists as stratiform sheets of manto-style

mineralisation with cross-cutting "chimneys" influenced by the location of cross-cutting linking faults. The host rocks are predominantly limestone and shale with marbles present in areas including the hanging wall sequence. The hanging wall to the mineralisation is constrained by a zone of ductile-brittle deformation that is part of a larger 'horst' structure where a series of normal faults cross cut a sequence of folds and thrusts. This system

of brittle deformation is evident along a series of normal sub vertical faults generally striking NW-SE.

At Plomosas, the average thickness of the manto style mineralisation is around 3m within a thicker sequence up to 25m thick containing limestone + shale ± marble that dips shallowly (10° - 40°) to the north east. Mining has extensively focused on the limestone units and shown the ore to be highly visible with sharp contacts.

Prior to CZL's restart of production, Plomosas had been mined in several stages since 1943 down to approximately 240 metres below surface via room and pillar stopes using traditional air leg drill and blast techniques. In places, historical production realised approximately 20,000 tonnes mineralisation per vertical metre with remnant material remaining. The mineralisation continues at depth and there is more than 7km strike of prospective stratigraphic horizon within the tenement package providing for excellent exploration potential and drill targeting outside the mine environment.

CZL announced a maiden mineral resource for Plomosas in December 2016 and subsequently upgraded and increased to 1.178Mt grading 16.1% Zn+Pb and 22.2 g/t Ag comprised of both Indicated and Inferred categories. This Mineral Resource estimate was reported in compliance with the JORC (2012) guidelines and announced to the ASX on 30 April 2018.

