Consolidated Zinc : Investor Presentation – January 2019

The release, publication or distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. The information contained in this presentation or subsequently provided to the Recipients of this presentation whether orally or in writing by or on behalf of Consolidated Zin ("CZL") or their respective employees, agents or consultants is provided for the sole use of Consolidated Zinc Limited in the consideration of their future activity and not for the purposes of an opinion on the investment in Consolidated Zinc Limited by a third party. Information is provided to the recipient on the terms and conditions set out in this notice. The purpose of this document is to provide recipients with information relating to Consolidated Zinc Limited. This document has been prepared by a party nominated by Consolidated Zinc Limited and each recipient must make his/her own independent assessment and investigation of Consolidated Zinc Limited and its business and assets and should not rely on any statement or the adequacy and accuracy of any information. This document has been prepared as a summary only and does not contain all information about the company's assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses, prospects and rights and liabilities. The information in the document is subject to updating, completion, revision, further verification and amendment without notice. Statements regarding Consolidated Zinc Limited's plans with respect to its mineral concessions and the outlook for certain commodities are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that Consolidated Zinc Limited plan to develop these mineral concessions, nor will it be able to confirm the presence of economically viable deposits or additional mineral deposits in the future. This document does not constitute in any way an offer or invitation to subscribe for securities in Consolidated Zinc Limited pursuant to the Corporations Act.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The potential quantity and quality of the exploration and operational targets identified in this announcement are conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to date to define Ore Reserves in accordance with the Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves published by the Joint Ore Reserve Committee 2012 ("JORC Code 2012").. The potential quantity and grade of an exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a Ore Reserves and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources or that the exploration target itself will be realised.

COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENT

The information in this report that relates to exploration results, data collection and geological interpretation is based on information compiled by Mr Andrew Richards BSc (Hons), Dip Ed, MAuslMM, MAIG, MSEG, GAICD who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AuslMM) and Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Bradley Marwood BE Mining, FAusIMM, GAICD has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style and type of deposit under consideration and the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person with respect to mining activities under the 2012 JORC Code.

Ramping up high grade, low cost production

CZL is a Growth Stock operating one of the world's highest grade, low cost zinc mines in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Located in a rich but historically underexplored zinc region

90% ownership in Plomosas achieved December 2018

Commenced mining in September 2018 with production planned to ramp up to 10,000tpm by mid 2019.

Established relationship and treatment/offtake contracts with Mexico's largest miner, Grupo Mexico.

Now in growth phase with plans to:

• Increase production from 4,000tpm to 10,000tpm

• Focus on exploration of near mine potential

• Seek acquisition to strengthen regional position

Investor Highlights

CZL owns 90% Plomosas Zinc Mine December 2018

• High grade zinc ore

• High quality concentrates - strong demand

• Low cost production

Exploration potential significant for early success

• Resource extension and repeats

• Mine sequence and regional areas un-explored

• Acquisitions

Value proposition:

❖ Market Capitalisation only A$20M

❖ Target C3 production costs US$0.50/lb Zinc by

the end of 2019.

Capital Structure Share price A$0.018 Market Capitalisation Shares on Issue A$20.9M 1,165,339,694 Options on Issue 101,033,882 Performance Rights 12,000,000 Cash & AR (31/12/2018) A$0.98M Debt - Conv Notes A$2.7M Share Registry Board/Management 26% Other 74% Substantial Shareholders Copulos Group 25% Farjoy Pty Ltd 9% Retec Guaru 6%

Directors and Management

Led by a team of highly successful, experienced mining professionals

CHAIRMAN

Mr Stephen Copulos

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

OFFICER

Mr Brad Marwood

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr Andrew Richards

NON EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

Ms Angela Pankhurst

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER / COMPANY

SECRETARY

Mr Anthony Italiano

EXPLORATION

MANAGER

Mr Steve Boda

• More than 30 years' experience in business and investments

• ~16 years experience as a company Director of both listed and unlisted entities

• Successful businessman with history of performance in Mining and other business sectors.

• Mining Engineer with over 30 years experience developing mines globally

• Grown ASX junior explorers to ASX 200 listed companies

• Specialist in large scale open cut and small scale underground mines in base metal and precious metals

• Served with public companies for the past 20 years.

• Over 30 years' experience geologist in exploration, mine production, corporate management and project finance with an international bank

• Andrew has extensive international experience and has been on the boards of several unlisted and listed companies on the ASX and AIM.

• A business manager with over 25 years experience in accounting and business management

• More recently Angela acted as, Managing Director MerGen Biopharma Director Pantarra Gold, Luiri Gold.

• Expertise in transitioning explorers to miners and has operated in numerous countries.

• A Chartered Accountant with more than 15 years' corporate experience across senior finance roles in the resources sector

• Anthony has experience internationally in corporate governance, operations, financing, commodity marketing and trading.

• Extensive experience in transitioning junior explorers to producers.