CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
0.015 AUD   +15.38%
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Cleansing notice
PU
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders
PU
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Production Update
PU
Consolidated Zinc : Letter to optionholders

09/09/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

10 September 2019

Dear Optionholder,

PRO-RATANON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER

As announced on 10 September 2019, Consolidated Zinc Limited ("Company") is seeking to raise up to approximately $2,481,127 by a pro-ratanon-renounceable rights offer ("Offer") of up to approximately 225,557,032 shares on the basis of 1 new share ("New Share") for every 6 shares held at an issue price of 1.1 cents per New Share. The Company expects to lodge an offer document for the Offer ("Offer Document") with the ASX on 18 September 2019.

In conjunction with the Offer, the Company is to undertake a placement under its existing Listing Rule

7.1 capacity to sophisticated, professional and other exempt investors to raise $1,000,000 before costs at 1.1 cents per Share ("Placement"). The Placement will be settled after the Record Date for the Offer so the placees will not participate in the Offer.

Joint Lead Managers to the Placement are Pinnacle Corporate Finance Pty Ltd ("Pinnacle") and Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Ltd. They will together be paid a 6% capital raising fee and be issued with 10,000,000 unlisted Options (2 cents and 30 September 2021). The Placement will be settled after the Record Date for the Offer so the placees will not participate in the Offer.

The funds raised under the Offer and the Placement will be used to fund the Plomasas Mine operations pending the processing and sale of zinc and lead concentrate currently stockpiled, to repay unsecured director loans, for working capital and to meet Offer expenses.

The Offer is fully underwritten by Pinnacle. Pinnacle will be paid a 4% underwriting fee and a 2% management fee on the full rights issue amount and be issued with 10,000,000 unlisted Options (2 cents and 30 September 2021).

The Company's largest shareholding group is the Copulos Group with a current voting power of 29.51%. The Copulos Group will apply for its full entitlement.

The timetable for the Offer is as follows:

Pro-rata Offer announced

10 September 2019

New Shares quoted on an "ex" basis

12 September 2019

(date from which the New Shares commence trading without the

entitlement to participate in the Offer).

Record Date

13 September 2019

(date for identifying Shareholders entitled to participate in the Offer).

Placement Shares issued (approximately)

17 September 2019

Offer Document with Entitlement Form sent to Eligible Shareholders

18 September 2019

Offer opens

18 September 2019

Closing Date

2 October 2019

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6000,

PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831

T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 9320 7501

E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

(last date for lodgement of Entitlement Forms and Application

Money)

Trading of New Shares commence on a deferred settlement basis

3 October 2019

Company to notify ASX notified of the Shortfall (if any)

7 October 2019

Issue of New Shares and end of deferred settlement trading

9 October 2019

Subject to the Listing Rules, the above dates may be changed without notice.

The Offer will be made to the Company's shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand on the Record Date ("Eligible Shareholders").

Assuming that no Options or convertible securities are exercised or converted before the Record Date, the effect of the Offer and the Placement on the Company's issued share capital is shown in the following table:

Shares

Full

Subscription

Existing Shares

1,353,342,190

Placement Shares

90,909,091

New Shares issued under the Offer

225,557,032

Total Shares on issue after completion of the Offer

1,669,808,313

It is anticipated that the Offer Document offering New Shares for subscription will be mailed to Eligible Shareholders on 18 September 2019. The Offer Document may be viewed on the ASX's website at www.asx.com.au or alternatively on the Company's website at www.consolidatedzinc.com.au.

Application will be made to ASX for official quotation of the New Shares. No shareholder approval is required to the Offer.

Optionholders

Optionholders are not entitled to participate in the Offer. Should optionholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand wish to participate in the Offer they should exercise their options in accordance with the terms and conditions of the options in a timely manner and in any event to ensure the exercise of the options and the issue of the shares is completed by the Record Date of 13 September 2019.

If you do not wish to participate in the Offer, no action is required.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact the Company.

Yours faithfully

Mr Brad Marwood

Managing Director

Consolidated Zinc Limited

2

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William James Marwood Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stephen Copulos Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Italiano Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Lehane Richards Executive Director
Luis Rogelio Martinez Valles Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD-16.67%14
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 803
CAMECO CORP-23.00%3 583
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-49.12%582
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-43.23%303
DENISON MINES CORP-4.76%269
