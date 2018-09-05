Consolidated Zinc : Mining Commences Immediately at Plomosas

Mining Commences Immediately at Plomosas

Fully Funded and Offtake Agreement Secured

• Mining of high-grade Tres Amigos mineralisation at Plomosas to commence immediately

• First zinc sulphide processed in September, C1 cost less than US$0.50/lb Zn

• Toll treatment and concentrate off-take agreement secured with Grupo Mexico

• Plan to process 1 - 4 lots of 2,500t per month starting September with first cashflow from production in October 2018

• Fully funded to cashflow with low capex requirement of US$500,000

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX:CZL) ("Consolidated Zinc" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it will commence mining at its Plomosas zinc-lead-silver project in northern Mexico.

This follows the Company entering into a processing and offtake agreement with Grupo Mexico through their nearby Santa Eulalia concentrator with the Plomosas concentrate sold and delivered to Grupo Mexico's San Luis Potosi smelter.

The CZL Board has approved the development plan and mining will commence immediately with monthly receipts commencing mid October 2018.

Funding

CZL has secured a finance package on attractive terms

by way of convertible notes. This funding will enable CZL to commence mining at Plomosas and meet working capital requirements until the operations deliver cashflow.

Figure 1. Location of Plomosas mine, Mexico

Convertible notes were issued to CZL's Chairman, Stephen Copulos ($1.0 million), and existing major shareholders ($250,000), and the Company thanks them for their continued support.

The convertible notes total $1.25 million over a term of 12 months, extendable to 24 months by mutual agreement, at an interest rate of 10% per annum. They are convertible, subject to shareholder approval, upon maturity at the note holders' election at a share price of 1.0 cents (if converted during the initial 12 month term) or 1.5 cents (if converted between 12 and 24 month after the issue date).

Mining

Mining will follow the mine schedule prepared by Cube Consulting Pty Ltd ("Cube") as described in the Company's announcement to the ASX dated 10 August, 2018. Mexican mining contractor Servimin Sara has worked previously at Plomosas providing ground support and exploration mining activities and was mobilised to commence mining the high-grade Tres Amigos mineralisation from level 5 where there is immediate access.

Servimin Sara will initially mine 3,000 tonnes of high-grade mineralisation in the first month, ramping up to 7,500 tpm by the end of December 2018. October will be the first full month of high-grade feed delivery to Santa Eulalia.

Figure 2. CZL's 5-yard Scooptram (ST#5) on site

Figure 3. Typical Plomosas High Grade Zinc

Figure 4. Tres Amigos massive sulphide exposed on Level 5 prior to first mining cut. Channel sampling returned 2m at 19.1% Zn+Pb from this face.

Mining will employ airleg stoping with the possible use of room and pillar methods where the dip of mineralisation makes this feasible, as per mining schedule developed by Cube Consulting.

Processing and Offtake Sales

The Company has entered into agreements with Grupo Mexico to process Plomosas ore through their plant at Santa Eulalia and sell the resulting concentrate to their Potosi smelter.

Grupo Mexico is a major mining house and Mexico's largest miner as well as the worlds fourth largest copper producer. It has world class deposits throughout North and South America with base metal and precious metal mines in Mexico including Santa Eulalia located 35km south east of Chihuahua.

The Plomosas feed will be batched through the plant for a few days each month in batches of 2,500t. The agreement will be reviewed annually after the first trial month batch.

CZL has elected to proceed with processing the Plomosas ore through the Santa Eulalia plant as it will accelerate the delivery of production, provides comparable returns from the beneficiation of the Plomosas high-grade mineralisation on site and minimises initial capital requirements.

Figure 5. Chihuahua's Zn-Pb-Ag mineralised belt showing locations of Plomosas and Grupo Mexico's Santa Eulalia operations.

Costs

The agreements with Grupo Mexico will allow CZL to commence production for a minimal start-up capital expenditure and fast-track first revenues from the Plomosas Mine.

The Company is confident that the first cashflow can be achieved for a capital cost less than US$500,000 and the C1 operating costs are expected to be less than US$0.50/lb Zinc after by-product credits.

CEO Brad Marwood said, "Since joining the Company, my focus has been on the transition of CZL from explorer to producer. The Board's decision to commence mining, having secured toll treatment and concentrate off-take agreements is a low risk, fast return option that will see mining re-established for a low capital cost."

"Toll treatment through a proven process plant provides benefits from the efficiencies of scale and eliminates permitting and construction delays and costs. We expect to bed down the operations quickly to enable ongoing exploration that will suppport production for the coming years.'

"Recent exploration success has been significant and I anticipate that we will continue with more discoveries at Plomosas that will underpin CZL's future. The opportunities and several targets have been identified and can now be funded.

We look forward to working with Grupo Mexico which has an impressive record in Latin America, and hope to continue developing opportunities together."

Figure 6: Oblique view looking NW of Plomosas Mineral Resource wireframed solids. Relative spatial locations of resources are shown with proximity of shafts and underground development and areas with potential for future extension and infill resource drilling. Note extensive down dip extent identified for Tres Amigos where the strike extent has remained untested.

Brad Marwood

Chief Executive Officer 5 September 2018

