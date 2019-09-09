Consolidated Zinc : Non-Renounceable Issue and Placement

$3.5 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING VIA PLACEMENT AND PRO-RATA

NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER

Highlights

Placement of 90.9 million shares at 1.1 cents per share to raise A$1.0 million.

Fully underwritten pro-ratanon-renounceable rights offer on the basis of one new share for every six shares held on the record date at 1.1 cents per share to raise A$2.48 million.

pro-ratanon-renounceable rights offer on the basis of one new share for every six shares held on the record date at 1.1 cents per share to raise A$2.48 million. Chairman and major shareholder, Stephen Copulos has committed to apply for the Copulos Group's current 29.51% full entitlement (approx. A$0.73 million) in the rights offer.

Funds raised from the capital raising will be used to fund the Plomosas Mine operations pending the processing and sale of zinc and lead concentrate currently stockpiled, to repay unsecured director loans, for working capital and to meet Offer expenses.

The directors of Consolidated Zinc Limited ("Company") (ASX:CZL) advise they are seeking to raise up to approximately $2,481,127 by a pro-ratanon-renounceable rights offer ("Offer") of up to approximately 225,557,032 shares on the basis of 1 new share ("New Share") for every 6 shares held at an issue price of 1.1 cents per New Share. The Company expects to lodge an offer document for the Offer ("Offer Document") with the ASX on 18 September 2019.

In conjunction with the Offer, the Company is to undertake a placement under its existing Listing Rule 7.1 capacity to sophisticated, professional and other exempt investors to raise $1,000,000 before costs at 1.1 cents per Share ("Placement").

Joint Lead Managers to the Placement are Pinnacle Corporate Finance Pty Ltd ("Pinnacle") and Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Ltd. They will together be paid a 6% capital raising fee and be issued with 10,000,000 unlisted Options (2 cents and 30 September 2021). The Placement will be settled after the Record Date for the Offer so the placees will not participate in the Offer.

The funds raised under the Offer and the Placement will be used to fund the Plomosas Mine operations pending the processing and sale of zinc and lead concentrate currently stockpiled, to repay unsecured director loans, for working capital and to meet Offer expenses.

The Offer is fully underwritten by Pinnacle. Pinnacle will be paid a 4% underwriting fee and a 2% management fee on the full rights issue amount and be issued with 10,000,000 unlisted Options (2 cents and 30 September 2021).

The Company's largest shareholding group is the Copulos Group with a current voting power of 29.51%. The Copulos Group will apply for its full entitlement.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6000, PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 9320 7501 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359