CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD    CZL   AU000000CZL3

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/18
0.013 AUD   --.--%
02:15aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – AR
PU
02:15aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – BM
PU
02:15aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – AP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Zinc : Section 708 Notice

06/19/2019 | 02:15am EDT

19 June 2019

Section 708 Notice

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED (ASX: CZL) - SECONDARY TRADING NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION

708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

The Company gives this notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act").

The Company has issued shares in the capital of the Company as per the Appendix 3B lodged with the ASX on 19 June 2019.

The Company advises that the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice there is no information that is excluded information for the purposes of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.

For and on behalf of Consolidated Zinc Limited

Anthony Italiano

Company Secretary

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, Australia 6000

PO Box Z5273,Perth, Western Australia, 6831

T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8

6141 3101

E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL)

ACN 118 554 359

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:13:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William James Marwood Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stephen Copulos Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Italiano Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Lehane Richards Executive Director
Luis Rogelio Martinez Valles Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD-27.78%0
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 935
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)32.66%5 783
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 166
CAMECO CORP-11.18%4 085
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-30.39%645
