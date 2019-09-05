Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

(CZL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
0.015 AUD   +15.38%
09/04CONSOLIDATED ZINC : CZL Wins Dispute Over Land Use Agreement
PU
09/03CONSOLIDATED ZINC : CZL to Acquire 100% of Plomosas
PU
07/23CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Auditor
PU
Consolidated Zinc : Trading Halt

09/05/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Market Announcement

6 September 2019

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Consolidated Zinc Limited ('CZL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CZL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

6 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

6 September 2019

Ms Elizabeth Harris

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, 152-158 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Elizabeth,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX Code: CZL) requests that a trading halt be placed on the Company's securities effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement in relation to a capital raising.

The company requests that the securities remain in a trading halt until an announcement is made before the commencement of trade on Tuesday 10th September 2019.

The Company is not aware for any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

On behalf of the Board.

Anthony Italiano

Company Secretary

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6000,

PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831

T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8

9320 7501

E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL)

ACN 118 554 359

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 00:41:04 UTC
