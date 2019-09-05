Consolidated Zinc : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
6 September 2019
Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Consolidated Zinc Limited ('CZL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CZL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
6 September 2019
6 September 2019
Ms Elizabeth Harris
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 40, 152-158 St Georges Tce
Perth WA 6000
Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Elizabeth,
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX Code: CZL) requests that a trading halt be placed on the Company's securities effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement in relation to a capital raising.
The company requests that the securities remain in a trading halt until an announcement is made before the commencement of trade on Tuesday 10th September 2019.
The Company is not aware for any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
On behalf of the Board.
Anthony Italiano
Company Secretary
