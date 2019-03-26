Consolidated Zinc : Voluntary Suspension

Market Announcement

26 March 2019

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Consolidated Zinc Limited ('CZL') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of CZL, pending the release of an announcement regarding the ore toll treatment and offtake agreement.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

26 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

26 March 2019

Ms Elizabeth Harris Advisor

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Elizabeth,

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX Code: CZL or the "Company") refers to the trading halt put in place on Friday, 22 March 2019 and now seeks a suspension to quotation of its securities.

The Company's reason for the suspension is in relation to an announcement related to the ore toll treatment and offtake agreement.

The Company currently anticipates making an announcement related to the ore toll treatment and offtake agreement by 2nd April 2019, to lift the suspension.

The Company is not aware for any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Anthony Italiano Company Secretary

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6000, PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831

T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 9320 7501 E:info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359