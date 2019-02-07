Consort Medical : AGM Voting Update - Director Declaration

Registered Number 406711

Consort Medical plc

AGM Voting Update - Director Declaration

The Board of Consort Medical plc (the 'Company') has reviewed the feedback received from certain shareholders on their reasons for voting against the re-election of Mr Ian Nicholson to the Board at the AGM held in September 2018 in respect of which a vote of more than 20% against was received.

The Board understand that the oneissue of concern was Ian's reappointment to the Remuneration Committee during 2018 in respect of which it was felt that Mr Nicholson could not be considered an independent non-executive Director due to his relationship as a consultant to the Group between March to April 2017, when Mr Nicholson provided three days of consultancy services in respect of a potential acquisition opportunity.

The Board has listened to and respects the views of its shareholders on this issue. Accordingly, and in accordance with Rule 9.6.11 (3) of the UK Listing Rules, the Company gives notice that following a review of the Remuneration Committee Membership it has been agreed that Mr Nicholson will step down from theRemuneration Committee with immediate effect.

Consort Medical plc is a leading one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. We partner with pharmaceutical businesses in providing innovative life improving treatments to patients across the world through two integrated activities:

The design, development and manufacture of high performance medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

The development, formulation and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dose drugs to the highest quality standards.

We employ over 2,000 people globally and are committed to investing in patient, clinician and customer driven innovation to create new treatments.

Consort Medical is a public company quoted on the premium list of the London Stock Exchange (LSE:CSRT) and is organised in two divisions: Bespak and Aesica.

