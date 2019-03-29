Change in management at SPORT1 MEDIA: Christian Gruber to leave the company – Matthias Reichert and Stefan Obstmayer assume duties

Christian Gruber leaving the Group to pursue new career challenges

Christian Gruber joined SPORT1 MEDIA in January 2018. Initially, as Senior Director Client Sales and Member of the Management at the subsidiary of Constantin Medien AG, he was responsible for direct client business and the Digital area. In September 2018, in addition to his existing roles, he took over as Managing Director of Sport1 Media GmbH as well as LEiTMOTiF Creators GmbH, the consulting unit of the Constantin Medien Group and provider of integrated communication solutions for companies and brands.

Olaf Schröder, CEO of Constantin Medien AG: 'With his know-how in the fields of sport, media and marketing, Christian Gruber consistently drove the expansion of our direct client business in particular. He successfully implemented the structural reorientation of SPORT1 MEDIA, the stabilization of the TV marketing and strengthening of our digital marketing. On behalf of the Management Board of Constantin Medien AG, I would like to thank him for his passionate commitment. We wish Christian all the very best for the future, both professionally and personally.'

'With Matthias Reichert and Stefan Obstmayer, we are welcoming an ideal pairing to the Management of SPORT1 MEDIA who operate very well together. Both have many years of experience, especially in the marketing of our TV and digital offerings. This is the next logical career step for their development within our Group - in their new position, both will ensure important new impetus, especially in the development of new, innovative marketing models', adds Olaf Schröder.

Matthias Reichert, current and continuing Managing Director of LEiTMOTiF Creators GmbH, and Stefan Obstmayer, to date Commercial Director of Sport1 Media GmbH, will jointly take over the duties of Christian Gruber at SPORT1 MEDIA from April 1, 2019 and become Members of the Management of Sport1 Media GmbH. The Managing Directors of SPORT1 MEDIA are Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer - alongside his role as Chief Officer Legal and Finance of Constantin Medien AG - and Stephan Katzmann as Commercial Managing Director.

Profile of Matthias Reichert

Matthias Reichert has been responsible at LEiTMOTiF for building up the consulting business since 2017 - initially as a Member of the Management and since the beginning of 2019 as Managing Director. Prior to this, as Director Media Sales Clients at SPORT1 MEDIA, he built up direct client sales and headed the marketing activities for the SPORT1 brand in various roles, including Head of TV and acting Director Media Sales. Previously he was Head of Key Accounts for the company and from 2004 through 2007 Sales Manager. Before joining the Constantin Medien Group, Matthias Reichert worked from 2003 through 2004 for NFL Europe in events and marketing, from 2001 through 2004 oversaw the setting up and marketing of the sports department of regional newspaper BIG, worked from 1998 through 2000 in the business office of Bundesliga soccer club FSV Mainz 05, and before that worked for pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim.

Profile of Stefan Obstmayer

Stefan Obstmayer has been responsible for TV and digital marketing since January 2019 as Commercial Director of Sport1 Media GmbH. Since 2010, as Director Media Sales of SPORT1 MEDIA (until 2013 Constantin Sport Marketing), he was responsible for national and international marketing as well as client business. At DSF Deutsches SportFernsehen GmbH (now Sport1 GmbH), Stefan Obstmayer was Sales Director from 2009 through 2010 and Head of Key Accounts from 2007 through 2008, following previous stints as Senior Sales Manager from 2001 through 2006 and Junior Sales Manager from 1998 through 2000. He began his career at the sports media company in 1995 as an advertising planner and then an area advertising planner.



About Constantin Medien Group

Constantin Medien AG is an internationally operating media company based in Ismaning, near Munich, Germany. Its business operations include the Sports Segment with the subsidiaries Sport1 GmbH, Sport1 Media GmbH, Magic Sports Media GmbH, Match IQ GmbH, PLAZAMEDIA GmbH and LEITMOTIF Creators GmbH. With its various subsidiary companies, Constantin Medien AG covers the complete value chain in the sports sector. These comprise SPORT1, the leading 360° sports platform in the German-speaking countries with its TV, Online, Mobile, Audio and Social Media channels; SPORT1 MEDIA, an innovative multi-platform marketer; MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA, a marketing company specializing in betting, poker, casino and lottery; the full-service event agency Match IQ, consulting partner to sports associations on internationalization, matchday execution and the organization of friendly games, tournaments, training camps and international tours; PLAZAMEDIA, a leading content solution provider for all media channels; and LEiTMOTiF, a consulting unit and provider of integrated communication solutions for companies and brands. This market positioning offers unique opportunities in the German-speaking region.

