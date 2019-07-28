Log in
CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG

Constantin Medien AG:

07/28/2019 | 11:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Constantin Medien AG:

28-Jul-2019 / 17:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation No. 596/2014 (EU)


Keyword: Delisting


Constantin Medien AG: Agreement on conclusion of a delisting agreement with Highlight Communications AG
 

Ismaning, July 28, 2019 - The Management Board of Constantin Medien AG today resolved, with the approval of the Delisting Special Committee established by the Supervisory Board, to enter into an agreement with Highlight Communications AG regarding the public delisting tender offer announced by Highlight Communications AG.
 

The agreement stipulates, among other things, that Constantin Medien AG will support the public delisting tender offer and file an application for the withdrawal of the admission of Constantin Medien AG shares to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, subject to a review of the offer document yet be approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), an analysis of the intentions of Highlight Communications AG described therein in the context of a joint reasoned statement by the Management Board and Supervisory Board as well as a positive assessment regarding the adequacy of the offer price by an independent auditing firm. The Management Board and the Delisting Special Committee of the Supervisory Board are of the opinion that the conclusion of the delisting agreement is in the interest of the Company, in particular in order to gain the necessary planning security for a delisting process.
 

About Constantin Medien AG:
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange


Contact:
Contact PR:
Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 500 466, email: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.de


Contact IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 803, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 371, email: ir@constantin-medien.de

Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 111

28-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG
Münchener Straße 101 g
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Phone: 089 / 99500-436
Fax: 089 / 99500-433
E-mail: ir@constantin-medien.de
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de
ISIN: DE0009147207
WKN: 914720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 847691

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

847691  28-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847691&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
