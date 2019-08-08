Log in
Constantin Medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/08/2019 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Constantin Medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Constantin Medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.08.2019 / 09:47
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019 German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/veröffentlichungen/berichte/quartalsberichte-/-mitteilungen/quartalsberichte_100178_0.html English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/publications/reports/quarterly-reports-/-quarterly-statement/quarterly-reports_100275_0.html


08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG
Münchener Straße 101 g
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

854305  08.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
