DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Constantin Medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Constantin Medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



08.08.2019 / 09:47

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019 German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/veröffentlichungen/berichte/quartalsberichte-/-mitteilungen/quartalsberichte_100178_0.html English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/publications/reports/quarterly-reports-/-quarterly-statement/quarterly-reports_100275_0.html

08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

