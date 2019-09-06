DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Constantin Medien AG: Together right in the middle: Constantin Medien integrates multi-platform marketing of umbrella brand SPORT1 into Sport1 GmbH



06.09.2019 / 10:33

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



Together right in the middle: Constantin Medien integrates multi-platform marketing of umbrella brand SPORT1 into Sport1 GmbH



- SPORT1 MEDIA team will be integrated into SPORT1 with its marketing activities from January 1, 2020

- Olaf Schröder remains Chairman of the Management Board of Sport1 GmbH, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer joins Sport1 GmbH as Managing Director

- Matthias Reichert and Stefan Obstmayer together with Daniel von Busse, Pascal Damm and Christian Barth form the Management of SPORT1

- Olaf Schröder: "The integration of the marketing division under the umbrella of SPORT1 will lead to a further simplification and optimization of the structures, including the use of corresponding synergies. Thanks to this positioning, we can offer creative and profitable solutions for our customers and partners in the interaction between product and marketing with even greater effectiveness and efficiency."



Ismaning, September 6, 2019 - Product and marketing are moving even closer together at Germany's leading 360 sports platform - in one company under the umbrella of SPORT1: The team, which was previously part of Sport1 Media GmbH, will be integrated into the organizational structure of Sport1 GmbH as of January 1, 2020. Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, currently Managing Director of Sport1 Media GmbH in addition to his activities as Chief Officer Legal and Finance of Constantin Medien AG, will join Olaf Schröder, CEO of Constantin Medien AG and Chairman of the Management Board of Sport1 GmbH, to form the Management Board of Sport1 GmbH as of January 1, 2020. Matthias Reichert and Stefan Obstmayer, who took over the Management of Sport1 Media GmbH in April 2019, will move to the Management of Sport1 GmbH as of January 1, 2020. The current Members Daniel von Busse, COO TV, Pascal Damm, COO Digital, and Christian Barth, Commercial Director for all companies in the Sports division of Constantin Medien AG, will continue to belong to the Management of Sport1 GmbH.



Olaf Schröder, CEO of Constantin Medien AG and Chairman of the Management Board of Sport1 GmbH: "The integration of the marketing division under the umbrella of SPORT1 will lead to a further simplification and optimization of the structures including the utilization of corresponding synergies as well as a clear orientation towards further growth. From January 2020, the previously organizationally separated employees will be united under one roof -

with a joint and even more closely networked management team. Thanks to this positioning, we can offer creative and profitable solutions for our customers and partners in the interaction between product and marketing with even greater effectiveness and efficiency. The focus will continue to be on TV marketing on a solid foundation and the further strengthening of our digital marketing - in particular through the development of new, innovative marketing models."



Innovative multiplatform marketer for all SPORT1 offers

The activities of the 40-person team, which is currently still organized in SPORT1 MEDIA, include the marketing of the diverse offerings of Germany's leading 360 sports platform SPORT1 - with the free-TV channel SPORT1 and the pay-TV channels SPORT1+ and eSPORTS1, the online and mobile area with SPORT1.de and the SPORT1 apps as well as the social media channels. These high-reach channels offer unique staging opportunities for companies and brands: Advertising customers benefit from the highly emotional activation of the men's target group in the premium sports environment through the large live offering with around 1,500 hours a year on free-TV alone and an in-house production quota of 80 percent. Based on these unique selling propositions, the marketing team develops innovative 360 communication solutions from a single hand - individually tailored, creatively networked and convincingly staged.



Embedding in the Sports division of the Constantin Medien Group with a unique positioning

In addition to the activities of SPORT1 and SPORT1 MEDIA, the corporate portfolio of Constantin Medien AG currently includes Magic Sports Media GmbH, Match IQ GmbH, PLAZAMEDIA GmbH and LEiTMOTiF Creators GmbH:

- MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA as a marketing company in the betting, poker, casino and lottery sectors,

- Match IQ as the sports event and consulting agency for associations, leagues and clubs for internationalization, match day management and the organization of friendly matches, tournaments, training camps and trips abroad,

- PLAZAMEDIA as the leading content solution provider for all media channels and

- LEiTMOTiF as a consulting unit and provider of integrated communication solutions for companies and brands.

These companies continue to focus their business activities also on third-party customers.



Following the founding of MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA in March 2018 and the acquisition of a majority stake in Match IQ in August 2018, Constantin Medien AG and its subsidiaries now cover the entire value chain in the sports sector - from event organization and production on site to media coverage with live, highlight and news reporting on TV and digital to marketing on-ground and cross-media. This market positioning offers unique opportunities for customers and partners in the German-speaking region, including advertising companies and agencies, media houses, platform providers, sports associations, leagues and clubs.



The focus on the Sports division will also become visible in the new corporate appearance of the Group holding as of next year: Following a corresponding resolution by the Annual General Meeting on July 24, 2019, Constantin Medien AG will be renamed Sport1 Medien AG as of January 1, 2020.





Contact:

Contact PR:Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 500 466, email: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.deNewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH, Dr Charlotte Brigitte Looß, Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63, E-Mail: constantinmedien@newmark.deContact IR:Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 803, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 371, email: ir@constantin-medien.deConstantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 111