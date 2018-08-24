Log in
Constantin Medien : acquires majority share in sports consulting agency Match IQ

08/24/2018 | 09:27am CEST
  • Expansion of service spectrum in Segment Sports with event expertise from Match IQ
  • Daniel von Busse and Stephan Katzmann join founder Nicholas MacGowan von Holstein in Match IQ management
  • Olaf Schröder: 'Match IQ with its event expertise is an excellent fit for our portfolio. By expanding our service spectrum with them, we can offer partners and customers the full range of services in the sports segment in future - and thus create new revenue streams in the creation, organization, mediatization and marketing of events.ˮ
Constantin Medien is further expanding its sports business: Constantin Medien AG has acquired the majority share in Match IQ GmbH via its subsidiary Constantin Sport Holding GmbH. The Hamburg-based sports consulting agency currently focuses on the following business segments: organizing training camps and test matches for renowned German soccer clubs such as Schalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg as well as top international clubs like FC Porto, Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven; media distribution of these matches as well as organizing tournaments and friendlies. Planning, organizing and putting on events is the core competence of the agency. Sport1 GmbH, also a subsidiary of Constantin Medien AG, and Match IQ GmbH have already been working successfully together on the broadcasting of friendlies for a number of years and, by setting up an events department, are also planning to create new events - not just in soccer - which will be organized, mediatized and marketed from a one-stop shop going forward.

Olaf Schröder, CEO of Constantin Medien AG and Chairman of the Management of Sport1 GmbH: 'With Match IQ we welcome another new member to the Constantin Medien Group. With its event expertise, this innovative sports consulting agency is an excellent fit for our portfolio. With our subsidiaries SPORT1, SPORT1 MEDIA, MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA, PLAZAMEDIA and LEiTMOTiF, we already cover the complete value chain in the sports media area. Thanks to the expansion of our service spectrum, we can offer our partners and customers the full range of services in the sports area in future - and thus create new revenue streams in the creation, organization, mediatization and marketing of events.ˮ

Founder Nicholas MacGowan von Holstein remains in Match IQ management
The management of Match IQ now consists of Daniel von Busse, Stephan Katzmann and Match IQ founder Nicholas MacGowan von Holstein, who was previously the only Director. Daniel von Busse, COO TV and Member of the Management of Sport1 GmbH, and Stephan Katzmann, Commercial Managing Director of Sport1 GmbH, Sport1 Media GmbH, Magic Sports Media GmbH, PLAZAMEDIA GmbH and LEITMOTIF Creators GmbH, will perform their additional roles alongside their current activities in the Constantin Medien Group.

About Match IQ

Match IQ is an official and long-term consulting partner to several Bundesliga soccer clubs in the fields of internationalization, matchday execution as well as the development, acquisition and realization of test matches, tournaments, training camps and international tours. Founded in 2013, the Hamburg-based agency represents the clubs' interests in the market, with the aim of optimizing their sporting pre-season preparation and at the same time creating new platforms for activating untapped potential for sponsors and fans. With access to an international network, Match IQ, together with the clubs and sponsors, creates new approaches to generating added economic value. The company also develops innovative sports-marketing concepts for club brands, associations, rights holders and sponsors.

Contact:
Constantin Medien AG
Michael Röhrig
Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 500 461
Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 500 466
michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.de 		NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß
Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63
constantinmedien@newmark.de

Disclaimer

Constantin Medien AG published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:26:04 UTC
