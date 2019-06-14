Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.    CEM   CA2103172029

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD.

(CEM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Constantine Announces Issuance of Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2019) - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces the issuance of 1,197,500 stock options with an exercise price of $0.54 cents per share for the purchase of up to 1,197,500 shares of the Company, expiring June 14, 2024. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About the Company

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on premier North American mining environments. In addition to the Company's flagship copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold (barite) Palmer Joint Venture Project, Constantine also controls a portfolio of high-quality, 100% owned, gold projects that the Company intends to spin out into a separate entity. These include the very high-grade Johnson Tract Au-Ag-Zn-Cu-Pb deposit, located in coastal south-central, Alaska and projects in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp that include the large, well-located Golden Mile property and the Munro Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade past production. Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses.

Please visit the Company's website (www.constantinemetals.com) for more detailed company and project information.

On Behalf of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

"Garfield MacVeigh"

President

For further information, please visit the Constantine Metal Resources website at www.constantinemetals.com, or contact:

Naomi Nemeth
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: info@constantinemetals.com
Phone: +1 604 629 2348, Ext 1413

Or

Garfield MacVeigh, President
Email: info@constantinemetals.com
Phone: +1 604 629 2348

Note:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45636


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCE
04:40pConstantine Announces Issuance of Stock Options
NE
06/03Constantine Releases Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Palmer Zinc..
NE
05/21Constantine Finalizes Lease Agreement on Johnson Tract Property, Alaska and P..
NE
05/13OTCQX Resource Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Vie..
AQ
02/28Constantine Signs Option to Acquire 100% of Golden Perimeter Property, Near T..
NE
02/04CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES : Files NI43-101 Report for Updated Mineral Resource..
AQ
02/01Constantine Files NI43-101 Report for Updated Mineral Resource Estimate to In..
NE
2018Constantine Announces Issuance of Stock Options
NE
More news
Chart CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James Garfield MacVeigh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kent Wayne Livingstone Chairman
Aris P. A. Morfopoulos Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian Clarke Irwin Independent Director
David William Adamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD.25.58%0
BHP GROUP LTD15.57%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC16.80%123 200
RIO TINTO28.85%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.79%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN20.81%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About