Constellation Brands : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

0
03/29/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0362

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

1.0

OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

WANDELL KEITH E

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 207 HIGH POINT DRIVE, BUILDING 100

(Street)

VICTOR

NY

14564

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.[ STZ

(Check all applicable)

]

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3.

Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

02/28/2019

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)(State)(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

(A) or

Owned at end of

Direct (D) or

Ownership

Amount

Price

Issuer's Fiscal

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

(D)

Year (Instr. 3

(Instr. 4)

and 4)

Class A Common Stock

12/11/2018

G

1,000

D

$0.0000

3,326

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

/s/ H. Elaine Ziakas for Keith

E. Wandell

** Signature of Reporting Person

03/29/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 20:36:09 UTC
