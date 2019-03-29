Constellation Brands : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
03/29/2019
Class A Common Stock
12/11/2018
G
1,000
D
$0.0000
3,326
D
Explanation of Responses:
/s/ H. Elaine Ziakas for Keith E. Wandell
E. Wandell
