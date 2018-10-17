Constellation Brands : Corona brewer Constellation Brands' CEO Rob Sands to step down

Sands, who has spent the last 11 years as Constellation's CEO, will take the role of executive chairman, replacing his brother Richard.

Rob Sands led Constellation through some of its most transformative years, which saw the acquisition of the U.S. distribution rights for Mexican-made Corona beer in 2013 and most recently a $4 billion investment in marijuana producer Canopy Growth.

The company's shares were slightly lower at $226 in extended trading on Wednesday.

