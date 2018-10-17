Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellation Brands    STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS (STZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Constellation Brands : Corona brewer Constellation Brands' CEO Rob Sands to step down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:01pm CEST
Corona beers are pictured at a BevMo! store ahead of Constellation Brands Inc company results in Pasadena

(Reuters) - Corona beer maker Constellation Brands said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands will step down in March and be replaced by the company's President Bill Newlands.

Sands, who has spent the last 11 years as Constellation's CEO, will take the role of executive chairman, replacing his brother Richard.

Rob Sands led Constellation through some of its most transformative years, which saw the acquisition of the U.S. distribution rights for Mexican-made Corona beer in 2013 and most recently a $4 billion investment in marijuana producer Canopy Growth.

The company's shares were slightly lower at $226 in extended trading on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOPY GROWTH CORP -4.28% 65.76 Delayed Quote.147.98%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 0.11% 227.2 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSTELLATION BRANDS
11:08pCONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
11:01pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Corona brewer Constellation Brands' CEO Rob Sands to step..
RE
10:55pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Names Bill Newlands Next CEO
AQ
10/09Walmart Canada exploring possible sale of cannabis-based products
RE
10/09CONSTELLATION BRANDS : rsquo; President and COO Bill Newlands Named Wine Enthusi..
PU
10/04Alphabet and Simon Property skid while Constellation rises
AQ
10/04CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
10/04Wall Street stumbles as bond yield climb continues
RE
10/04CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendmen..
AQ
10/04CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:40pConstellation Brands CEO to step down in 2019 
01:07pPhilip Morris Places Bets On Health Benefits As Traditional Tobacco Contends .. 
10/16Have A Drink On Constellation Brands 
10/16CANOPY GROWTH : Sell Before Legalization On October 17th 
10/15Getting Into The Weeds 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 142 M
EBIT 2019 2 663 M
Net income 2019 2 332 M
Debt 2019 12 315 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 17,01
P/E ratio 2020 21,94
EV / Sales 2019 6,75x
EV / Sales 2020 6,19x
Capitalization 42 660 M
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 249 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Sands Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Newlands President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard E. Sands Chairman
David Eric Klein CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Joseph D. Bruhin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS-2.13%42 660
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%32 928
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%24 426
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%8 892
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD2.51%8 376
YANTAI CHANGYU PIONEER WINE COMPANY LTD--.--%2 503
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.