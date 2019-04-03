Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellation Brands    STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS

(STZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Constellation Brands : Corona maker Constellation to sell about 30 brands for $1.7 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Corona beers are pictured at a BevMo! store ahead of Constellation Brands Inc company results in Pasadena

(Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc said on Wednesday it would sell about 30 of its low-end wine and spirits brands to E. & J. Gallo Winery for $1.7 billion, as the Corona beer maker focuses on more profitable brands.

In early February, the brewer said it was looking to sell some of its low-end wine brands, as it doubles down on more profitable high-end segment and shift towards beer and cannabis products that target a younger demographic.

The deal primarily includes Constellation's brands priced at or below $11 a bottle such as Clos du Bois, Ravenswood and Mark West and the related facilities. The company expects the deal to close at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Constellation, which is set to report quarterly results on Thursday, retains a host of brands including Robert Mondavi, Meiomi and Kim Crawford.

In 2016, the company divested its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for about C$1.03 billion ($772 million).

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 1.18% 58.28 Delayed Quote.57.33%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 1.69% 179.69 Delayed Quote.9.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSTELLATION BRANDS
05:29pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Corona maker Constellation to sell about 30 brands for $1..
RE
04:36pConstellation Brands Repositions Wine and Spirits Business to Accelerate Grow..
GL
04/01CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : annual earnings release
04/01THIS WEEK : Durable goods, Constellation Brands results, jobs
AQ
03/29CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten ..
PU
03/29CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Earns Top Score on Corporate Equality Index for Second Co..
AQ
03/28CONSTELLATION BRANDS : The U.S. Open and Corona Premier Team Up to Help Golf Fan..
PU
03/26CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Appoints Matt Stanton as Senior Vice President, Public Af..
PU
03/07CONSTELLATION BRANDS : rsquo; David Klein Named Best CFO by Institutional Invest..
PU
03/07CONSTELLATION BRANDS : to Report Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 050 M
EBIT 2019 2 609 M
Net income 2019 2 301 M
Debt 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 13,67
P/E ratio 2020 18,53
EV / Sales 2019 5,87x
EV / Sales 2020 5,44x
Capitalization 33 580 M
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 211 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Sands Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Newlands President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard E. Sands Chairman
David Eric Klein CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Joseph D. Bruhin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS9.88%33 580
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD4.12%7 890
YANTAI CHANGYU PIONEER WINE COMPANY LTD--.--%2 713
VINA CONCHA Y TORO SA--.--%1 609
C&C GROUP19.08%1 132
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About