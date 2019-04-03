Constellation Brands : Corona maker Constellation to sell about 30 brands for $1.7 billion

In early February, the brewer said it was looking to sell some of its low-end wine brands, as it doubles down on more profitable high-end segment and shift towards beer and cannabis products that target a younger demographic.

The deal primarily includes Constellation's brands priced at or below $11 a bottle such as Clos du Bois, Ravenswood and Mark West and the related facilities. The company expects the deal to close at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Constellation, which is set to report quarterly results on Thursday, retains a host of brands including Robert Mondavi, Meiomi and Kim Crawford.

In 2016, the company divested its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for about C$1.03 billion ($772 million).

