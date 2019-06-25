Constellation Brands : Promotes Matt Deegan to Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Wine and Spirits

VICTOR, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced that Matt Deegan has been promoted to senior vice president and chief sales officer of its wine and spirits business. Deegan will oversee the entire wine and spirits sales organization, inclusive of the U.S., the Americas, and commercial planning. He will also be part of Constellation's wine and spirits leadership team, reporting directly to Robert Hanson, executive vice president and president, wine and spirits.

'Matt is a proven and tenured commercial leader in beverage alcohol, has a keen understanding of both strategy and execution, and shows a passion for our company, brands and products, that inspires his colleagues and our business partners,' said Hanson. 'As a seasoned, strategic, collaborative and agile leader, I am confident Matt is the right person for this role.'

Before joining Constellation Brands, Deegan held a number of roles in sales and marketing with increasing responsibility at Beam Suntory, Beam Global Spirits and Wine, and Southern Wine and Spirits. He is a 2019 graduate of Constellation's Executive Development Program, a collaboration with Harvard Business School to provide development to senior leaders. Deegan earned a bachelor's in business communications from Loyola University of Chicago.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy, and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families, and Pacifico. Its high-quality wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi, and SVEDKA Vodka. The company's portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery, spirits brands High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief and Spoken Barrel.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors, and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Since its founding in 1945, Constellation's ability

to see, meet and stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences and trends across total beverage alcohol has fueled our success and made us the No. 1 growth contributor in beverage alcohol in the U.S.

