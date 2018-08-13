Constellation Brands : Ranks No. 1 in New Zealand with Customers

Constellation Brands is the No 1 ranked supplier in the Beverage/Liquor category in the 2018 New Zealand Advantage Awards, up from No 6 last year. The Advantage Awards recognises the highest-ranking suppliers and retailers according to annual Advantage ReportTM results, available in over 40 markets worldwide.

Customers ranked Constellation Brands first among competitors in the following categories: strategic alignment, people, consumer marketing, trade and shopper marketing and customer service. Our stellar people are what drove the organisation to the top spot, says President and Managing Director Simon Towns.

'We have a culture of acting on opportunities to exceed our partners' expectations. The key findings that I am most proud of, is the fact that we ranked first among our competitors in people and customer service. This tells me we have the right people for the job, and that we are partnering with our customers to make sure we can support their journey with consumers,' Mr Towns says.

'We ranked first among our competitors in strategic alignment, and our business needs to keep innovating to ensure we have the right product mix for our customers' strategies,' Mr Towns continues. The company's recent partnership with Moa Brewing Co to create a MoBev sales division in New Zealand is recognition that consumers drink across alcohol categories based on the occasion. Expanding offerings to beer was a natural step to support customers with the right product mix for consumers, Mr Towns adds.

Advantage Report is the world's leading 360º feedback system, developed to aid suppliers and retailers in measuring, tracking and strengthening their B2B performance. With Advantage Report, each party can improve based on the feedback received from their partners, thus creating leaner, more robust and agile partnerships. Constellation Brands also ranked No 2 overall among all FMCG categories.

'Congratulations to Constellation Brands! Recognition as a top performer within Advantage Report identifies your organisation as a proactive and collaborative business partner among peers,' says Anthony Guadagnolo, Vice President, Commercial & Market Development at Advantage.

About Constellation Brands New Zealand

Constellation Brands New Zealand is a subsidiary of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B). The Fortune 500® company is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in New Zealand, the U.S., Mexico, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Selaks, Kim Crawford, Crafters Union, Robert Mondavi and Ruffino. The beer portfolio in New Zealand includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S., in addition to Moa beers, brewed in Marlborough.

About Advantage Group International

Advantage Group International partners with the world's most ambitious suppliers and retailers to accelerate success. For over 30 years, clients have looked to Advantage for insights into strengthening their business relationships across a broad range of business performance areas within existing and emerging channels spanning E-Commerce, Grocery, Pharmacy, Foodservice, Healthcare and others. Advantage brings powerful insights to companies within and across over 40 countries and represents the voices of over 70,000 industry professionals. For more information, visit: https://www.advantagegroup.com...

