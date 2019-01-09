Log in
News Summary

Constellation Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

01/09/2019 | 07:31am EST

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its third quarter fiscal 2019 results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands, President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Newlands and Chief Financial Officer David Klein on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (eastern). Visit cbrands.com/investors/events to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company’s beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S., and Funky Buddha Brewery. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Black Box, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company’s premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934  |  Amy Martin 585-678-7141Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483  |  Bob Czudak 585-678-7170
 Tom Conaway 585-678-7503
  

© GlobeNewswire 2019
