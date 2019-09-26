Log in
Constellation Brands : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/26/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Clark Christy

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.[ STZ

(Check all applicable)

]

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

C/O CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

09/24/2019

207 HIGH POINT DRIVE, BUILDING 100

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

VICTOR

NY

14564

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Derivative Security

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted

07/01/2020(2)

Class A

416

(1)

09/24/2019

A

416

(2)

Common

$0

416

D

Stock Units

Stock

Non-

Qualified

Class 1

Stock

$205.04

09/24/2019

A

1,094

03/24/2020

09/24/2029

(convertible)

1,094

$0

1,094

D

Option

Common

(right to

Stock

buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Common Stock.
  2. All of these restricted stock units vest on the date specified. Vested shares will be delivered to the reporting person as of each vesting date net of shares withheld to satisfy taxes.

Remarks:

/s/ H. Elaine Ziakas for Christy Clark

** Signature of Reporting Person

09/26/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
