Constellation Brands : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
09/26/2019 | 06:03pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
Clark Christy
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. [ STZ
]
C/O CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
09/24/2019
207 HIGH POINT DRIVE, BUILDING 100
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
VICTOR
NY
14564
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Restricted
07/01/2020
(2)
Class A
416
(1)
09/24/2019
A
416
(2)
Common
$
0
416
D
Stock Units
Stock
Non-
Qualified
Class 1
Stock
$205.04
09/24/2019
A
1,094
03/24/2020
09/24/2029
(convertible)
1,094
$
0
1,094
D
Option
Common
(right to
Stock
buy)
Explanation of Responses:
Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Common Stock.
All of these restricted stock units vest on the date specified. Vested shares will be delivered to the reporting person as of each vesting date net of shares withheld to satisfy taxes.
Remarks:
/s/ H. Elaine Ziakas for Christy Clark
Disclaimer
Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:02:01 UTC
Sales 2020
7 946 M
EBIT 2020
2 575 M
Net income 2020
1 033 M
Debt 2020
11 556 M
Yield 2020
1,44%
P/E ratio 2020
42,0x
P/E ratio 2021
22,5x
EV / Sales2020
6,35x
EV / Sales2021
6,31x
Capitalization
38 875 M
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
226,16 $
Last Close Price
206,07 $
Spread / Highest target
31,0%
Spread / Average Target
9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,28%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.