Constellation Brands : rsquo; David Klein Named Best CFO by Institutional Investor

03/07/2019 | 04:49pm EST

Investor Relations Team Recognized for Best Investor Relations Program

VICTOR, N.Y., March 6, 2019 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced that Institutional Investor magazine honored Chief Financial Officer David Klein and the company's investor relations team at the 9th Annual America's Most Honored Companies Awards dinner in New York City on March 5. In the beverage, household and personal care products category of the 2019 All-America Executive Team list, Klein was named Best CFO for the third consecutive year. In the same category, the Constellation Brands investor relations team was recognized for Best Investor Relations Program (overall and buy-side) and Best Analyst Day. Additionally, for the first time, the magazine ranked companies on their environmental, social and governance programs and their socially responsible investing practices and Constellation Brands ranked in the top three.

The All-America Executive team rankings are based on results from more than 3,000 portfolio managers and sell-side analysts. Votes were based on the following attributes: accessibility of senior executives, IR teams being well-informed and authoritative, timely financial disclosures, quick and thorough responses, and constructive conference calls.

Constellation's investor relations team has consistently been recognized by Institutional Investor since 2016 in the beverage, household and personal care products category.

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 21:48:02 UTC
