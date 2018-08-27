Log in
CONSTELLATION BRANDS (STZ)
Constellation Brands to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5, 2018

08/27/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

VICTOR, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Bill Newlands, president and chief operating officer and David Klein, chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Mass. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. EDT and is expected to cover the company’s strategic business activities, financial and operating performance and outlook for the future in a fireside chat format.  

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s website at www.cbrands.com in the Investors/Events & Presentations section. Following the presentation, the webcast will be available on the company’s website for replay through the close of business on Friday, November 9, 2018. Financial and statistical information discussed in the presentation and a reconciliation of any reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures will also be available on the company’s website under Investors and by selecting Reporting.

About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company’s beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company’s premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934  |  Amy Martin 585-678-7141Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483  |  Bob Czudak 585-678-7170
  

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45f7de59-6382-477d-a7b4-4e98794e696b

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
