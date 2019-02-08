Constellation Brands to Present at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, February 20, 2019

Log in
02/08/2019

VICTOR, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Bill Newlands, president and chief operating officer, and David Klein, chief financial officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. EST and is expected to cover the company’s strategic business activities, financial and operational performance, and outlook for the future.                    

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s website at www.cbrands.com by following the instructions in the “Investors” section under “Events & Presentations.” Following the presentation, the webcast will be available on the company’s website for replay through the close of business on Friday, March 29, 2019. Financial and statistical information discussed in the presentation and a reconciliation of any reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures will also be available on the company’s website in the “Investors” section under “Reporting.”

About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company’s beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S., and Funky Buddha Brewery. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Black Box, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company’s premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934  |  Amy Martin 585-678-7141Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483  |  Bob Czudak 585-678-7170
 Tom Conaway 585-678-7503

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release enhanced with multimedia links can be found here: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/506da49a-1660-4b88-9568-dbd6afe5132d

2_Color_Vert(R).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 047 M
EBIT 2019 2 609 M
Net income 2019 2 192 M
Debt 2019 13 098 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 13,37
P/E ratio 2020 17,45
EV / Sales 2019 5,74x
EV / Sales 2020 5,32x
Capitalization 33 062 M
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 208 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Sands Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Newlands President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard E. Sands Chairman
David Eric Klein CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Joseph D. Bruhin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS8.23%33 062
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%35 221
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%22 127
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%9 504
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD13.65%8 556
YANTAI CHANGYU PIONEER WINE COMPANY LTD--.--%2 251
