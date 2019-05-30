Log in
Constellation Brands to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Host Conference Call June 28, 2019

05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

VICTOR, N.Y., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2019, on Friday, June 28, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Klein at 10:30 a.m. EDT, June 28, 2019.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-673-1771 and entering conference identification number 1699493, beginning at 10:20 a.m. EDT. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s website, www.cbrands.com, under the Investors/Events & Presentations section. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s website under Investors and by selecting Reporting. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families and Pacifico. Its high-quality, wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi and SVEDKA Vodka. The company’s portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated, wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery wine brands, High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief and Spoken Barrel.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Since its founding in 1945, Constellation’s ability to see, meet and stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences and trends across total beverage alcohol has fueled our success and made us the No. 1 growth contributor in beverage alcohol in the U.S.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew  773-251-4934michael.mcgrew@cbrands.comPatty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Amy Martin  585-678-7141amy.martin@cbrands.comBob Czudak 585-678-7170 bob.czudak@cbrands.com
   Tom Conaway 585-678-7503 thomas.conaway@cbrands.com


A downloadable PDF copy of this news release enhanced with multimedia links can be found here: 

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a232d65-6144-4626-a04b-e843ccd0383a

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
