Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellation Brands, Inc.    STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSTELLATION BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 07:31am EDT

VICTOR, N.Y., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its fiscal year and fourth quarter 2020 results and fiscal year 2021 outlook. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Chief Financial Officer Garth Hankinson on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (EDT). Visit cbrands.com/investors/events to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com		Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Bob Czudak 585-678-7170 / bob.czudak@cbrands.com
  

A PDF containing our Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook and full financial tables is available at:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd96bb7f-5c0a-4329-827f-5f4b9ef09d30


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
08:02aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:49aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Segment Financial History
PU
07:49aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Comparable Financial Informati..
PU
07:49aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Return on Invested Capital His..
PU
07:31aConstellation brands reports fiscal year and fourth quarter 2020 results and ..
GL
03/31CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termina..
AQ
03/31CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : annual earnings release
03/27CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Partners with its flagship brands to commit more than $2...
AQ
03/27CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Revises timing of conference call by one hour to report f..
AQ
03/26Constellation brands revises timing of conference call by one hour to report ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 271 M
EBIT 2020 2 633 M
Net income 2020 -50,1 M
Debt 2020 11 994 M
Yield 2020 2,28%
P/E ratio 2020 -389x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
EV / Sales2021 4,74x
Capitalization 24 988 M
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 190,67  $
Last Close Price 131,22  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Sands Executive Chairman
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Sands Executive Vice Chairman
James A. Locke Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-30.85%27 481
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED0.00%4 422
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.0.84%950
C&C GROUP PLC-52.28%756
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-3.21%490
LAURENT-PERRIER-14.65%488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group