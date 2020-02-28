Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellation Brands, Inc.    STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Constellation Brands : Corona Brewer Disputes Reports of a Virus-Related Hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:13pm EST

By Jennifer Maloney

Beer and wine maker Constellation Brands Inc. Friday disputed news reports that consumers are afraid of catching coronavirus from Corona beer.

Sales growth of Corona beer in U.S. retail stores for the four weeks ended Feb. 16 outpaced the brand's trend over the past 52 weeks, Constellation said in a news release, citing IRI data.

On Thursday, the ad agency 5WPR said it had conducted a phone survey of 737 people and found that 16% of beer drinkers were confused about whether Corona beer was related to the novel coronavirus. Several news outlets reported on the survey.

"It's extremely unfortunate that recent misinformation about the impact of this virus on our business has been circulating in traditional and social media without further investigation or validation," Constellation Chief Executive Bill Newlands said.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at Jennifer.Maloney@WSJ.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
04:13pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Corona Brewer Disputes Reports of a Virus-Related Hit
DJ
03:06pConstellation Brands Beer Business Continues Strong Performance Despite Unfou..
GL
02/25CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Collaborates with Karma Wellness Water to Launch New Mark..
PU
02/14Canadian pot producer Canopy may face challenges offloading assets, CEO says
RE
02/10CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/07Aurora Cannabis' dismal growth view, near-term hurdles drag on shares
RE
01/23CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : - Judy Schmeling Appointed as Chair of the Canopy Gr..
AQ
01/22Canopy Growth Names Schmeling as Board Chair
DJ
01/09Cannabis Bet Hurts Beverage Company -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 264 M
EBIT 2020 2 631 M
Net income 2020 -60,7 M
Debt 2020 11 615 M
Yield 2020 1,70%
P/E ratio 2020 -407x
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,48x
EV / Sales2021 5,63x
Capitalization 33 655 M
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 225,25  $
Last Close Price 175,66  $
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Sands Executive Chairman
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Sands Executive Vice Chairman
James A. Locke Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-7.43%33 655
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-30.48%5 339
C&C GROUP PLC-16.85%1 342
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-0.85%1 183
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED0.00%677
LAURENT-PERRIER-6.18%533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group