Constellation Brands Down Over 11%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since January 2015 -- Data Talk

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) is currently at $106.39, down $13.31 or 11.12%
-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 13, 2015, when it closed at $106.30
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 12, 2020, when it fell 15.24%
-- Residents in the border city of Mexicali voted against the completion of a $1.4 billion brewery owned by Constellations Brands Inc. on grounds that its intensive water consumption was detrimental for the community, a move that risks undermining foreign investment in Mexico as the country faces a deep economic contraction
-- Currently down five of the past six days
-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 13.55% over this period
-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 13, 2020, when it fell 14.25%
-- Down 38.28% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2008, when it fell 41.57%
-- Down 43.93% year-to-date
-- Down 54.58% from its all-time closing high of $234.22 on April 27, 2018
-- Down 36.69% from 52 weeks ago (March 25, 2019), when it closed at $168.04
-- Down 49.94% from its 52-week closing high of $212.54 on April 29, 2019
-- Would be a new 52-week closing low
-- Traded as low as $105.94; lowest intraday level since Jan. 14, 2015, when it hit $105.21
-- Down 11.5% at today's intraday low
-- Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:27:39 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet