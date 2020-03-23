Constellation Brands Down Over 11%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since January 2015 -- Data Talk

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) is currently at $106.39, down $13.31 or 11.12%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 13, 2015, when it closed at $106.30

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 12, 2020, when it fell 15.24%

-- Residents in the border city of Mexicali voted against the completion of a $1.4 billion brewery owned by Constellations Brands Inc. on grounds that its intensive water consumption was detrimental for the community, a move that risks undermining foreign investment in Mexico as the country faces a deep economic contraction

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 13.55% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 13, 2020, when it fell 14.25%

-- Down 38.28% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2008, when it fell 41.57%

-- Down 43.93% year-to-date

-- Down 54.58% from its all-time closing high of $234.22 on April 27, 2018

-- Down 36.69% from 52 weeks ago (March 25, 2019), when it closed at $168.04

-- Down 49.94% from its 52-week closing high of $212.54 on April 29, 2019

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $105.94; lowest intraday level since Jan. 14, 2015, when it hit $105.21

-- Down 11.5% at today's intraday low

-- Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:27:39 AM

