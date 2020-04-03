Constellation Brands : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Return on Invested Capital History
Return on Invested Capital
Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") and Operating ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in analyzing the Company's performance from year to year, and are of interest to investors and lenders in relation to the Company's ability to generate sufficient returns on its capital base. These non-GAAP ROIC measures are provided as supplemental information and should not be used in lieu of the GAAP measures. The Company calculates ROIC by dividing trailing twelve month operating income on a comparable basis after tax plus depreciation expense, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization expense, all on a comparable basis as applicable ("NOPATDA, comparable basis") by the trailing five quarter average capital plus accumulated depreciation and amortization plus cumulative five year comparable investment adjustments, net of tax ("CAPDA, comparable basis"). The Company calculates Operating ROIC by dividing NOPATDA, comparable basis, by CAPDA, comparable basis less the trailing five quarter average goodwill and intangibles, net ("Operating CAPDA, comparable basis"). The Company considers return on assets ("ROA") and return on equity ("ROE") to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the calculations of ROIC and Operating ROIC.
Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for fiscal year 2017 and the interim and annual periods of fiscal 2018 presented herein has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. Annual and interim periods prior to fiscal 2017, including interim periods for fiscal 2017, have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as the impact is not deemed material.
Return on Total Assets, Return on Total Equity and Return on Invested Capital
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Second
Third
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
First Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
(in millions)
ROA (Reported Net Income/Total Assets)
16.23%
5.68%
6.68%
8.57%
11.80%
12.97%
15.37%
13.42%
13.76%
9.18%
2.80%
2.95%
(0.04%)
ROE (Reported Net Income/Total Equity)
48.24%
15.39%
16.80%
22.04%
30.31%
31.73%
35.88%
31.34%
31.55%
20.75%
6.43%
6.85%
(0.10%)
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
TTM
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Second
Third
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
First Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Reported Net Income Attributable to CBI
$
1,943.1
$
839.3
$
1,054.9
$
1,528.6
$
2,303.4
$
2,648.7
$
3,296.6
$
3,106.9
$
3,435.9
$
2,446.7
$
772.0
$
829.3
$
(11.8)
+
Comparable Adjustments, Net of Tax
(1,301.4)
53.7
51.6
(154.4)
(557.5)
(935.7)
(1,520.6)
(1,273.5)
(1,620.7)
(635.0)
1,006.9
905.5
1,789.7
Comparable Net Income Attributable to CBI
641.7
893.0
1,106.5
1,374.2
1,745.9
1,713.0
1,776.0
1,833.4
1,815.2
1,811.7
1,778.9
1,734.8
1,777.9
-
Comparable Interest Expense
(323.2)
(337.7)
(313.9)
(333.3)
(332.0)
(337.4)
(343.9)
(355.6)
(387.2)
(414.0)
(437.8)
(447.8)
(428.7)
+
Tax Impact of Comparable Interest Expense (1)
(102.2)
(99.2)
(92.9)
(89.0)
(63.2)
(65.5)
(64.9)
(62.6)
(70.2)
(71.5)
(70.9)
(73.7)
(61.6)
+
Comparable Depreciation and Amortization Expense
149.3
173.6
189.3
245.7
299.7
310.5
322.7
329.0
330.2
332.5
330.1
328.2
324.6
+
Comparable Stock-based Compensation Expense
49.9
55.0
50.6
54.0
60.9
63.1
67.9
66.5
64.1
62.3
61.8
63.6
60.4
=
NOPATDA, comparable basis (2)
$
1,061.9
$
1,360.1
$
1,567.4
$
1,924.5
$
2,375.3
$
2,358.5
$
2,445.6
$
2,521.9
$
2,526.5
$
2,549.0
$
2,537.7
$
2,500.7
$
2,530.0
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
5 QTR AVG
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
Fourth
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Second
Third
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
First Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Total Assets
$
11,970.3
$
14,775.1
$
15,797.5
$
17,847.0
$
19,525.2
$
20,424.1
$
21,451.7
$
23,146.1
$
24,971.0
$
26,653.4
$
27,545.1
$
28,144.4
$
28,030.9
-
Cash
237.3
144.7
229.0
160.5
149.4
155.9
157.3
158.3
146.1
147.8
122.1
99.6
89.7
-
Restricted Cash
310.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-Cash Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment
-
Included in Total Assets (3)
985.2
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
-
Non-Cash Gain (Loss) on Securities Measured at Fair Value (3)
-
-
-
-
136.2
280.7
563.7
813.8
1,257.6
1,486.3
1,495.6
1,259.6
1,071.2
+
Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization
987.6
1,156.3
1,308.1
1,432.5
1,511.6
1,563.1
1,615.2
1,664.9
1,719.7
1,776.8
1,836.7
1,894.2
1,925.7
-
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities (4)
1,975.9
2,116.1
2,045.3
2,453.1
2,538.5
2,516.3
2,562.0
2,605.5
2,600.3
2,741.3
2,840.0
2,852.5
2,825.2
+
Cumulative Comparable Investment Adjustments, Net of Tax (5)
343.8
282.5
329.5
386.5
(19.7)
(30.0)
(37.8)
(56.3)
(63.6)
21.0
377.9
604.7
628.8
=
CAPDA, comparable basis (6)
$
9,793.3
$
12,311.0
$
13,518.8
$
15,410.4
$
16,551.0
$
17,362.2
$
18,104.1
$
19,535.0
$
20,981.0
$
22,433.8
$
23,660.1
$
24,789.6
$
24,957.2
-
Goodwill
4,774.6
6,164.3
6,469.1
7,456.8
8,035.2
8,061.2
8,083.2
8,072.7
8,073.4
8,007.9
7,937.2
7,875.0
7,814.1
-
Intangibles, Net
2,290.0
3,210.0
3,225.6
3,431.5
3,317.0
3,301.8
3,305.6
3,305.4
3,284.2
3,192.8
3,089.9
2,972.3
2,854.6
Non-Cash Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment
+
Included in Goodwill (3)
985.2
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
=
Operating CAPDA, comparable basis
$
3,713.9
$
4,578.8
$
5,466.1
$
6,164.1
$
6,840.8
$
7,641.2
$
8,357.2
$
9,798.9
$
11,265.4
$
12,875.1
$
14,275.0
$
15,584.2
$
15,930.6
Total Equity
$
4,027.8
$
5,454.4
$
6,277.3
$
6,936.3
$
7,599.9
$
8,347.2
$
9,186.7
$
9,913.2
$
10,890.0
$
11,789.3
$
12,014.3
$
12,114.5
$
12,305.4
+
Interest Bearing Liabilities (4)
5,966.6
7,204.6
7,474.9
8,457.6
9,386.8
9,560.6
9,703.0
10,627.4
11,480.7
12,122.9
12,690.8
13,177.3
12,900.3
-
Cash
237.3
144.7
229.0
160.5
149.4
155.9
157.3
158.3
146.1
147.8
122.1
99.6
89.7
-
Restricted Cash
310.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-Cash Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment
-
Included in Total Assets (3)
985.2
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
1,642.0
-
Non-Cash Gain (Loss) on Securities Measured at Fair Value (3)
-
-
-
-
136.2
280.7
563.7
813.8
1257.6
1,486.3
1,495.6
1,259.6
1,071.2
+
Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization
987.6
1,156.3
1,308.1
1,432.5
1,511.6
1,563.1
1,615.2
1,664.9
1,719.7
1,776.8
1,836.7
1,894.2
1,925.7
+
Cumulative Comparable Investment Adjustments, Net of Tax (5)
343.8
282.5
329.5
386.5
(19.7)
(30.0)
(37.8)
(56.3)
(63.6)
21.0
377.9
604.7
628.8
=
CAPDA, comparable basis (6)
$
9,793.3
$
12,311.0
$
13,518.9
$
15,410.4
$
16,551.0
$
17,362.2
$
18,104.1
$
19,535.0
$
20,981.0
$
22,433.8
$
23,660.1
$
24,789.6
$
24,957.2
-
Goodwill
4,774.6
6,164.3
6,469.1
7,456.8
8,035.2
8,061.2
8,083.2
8,072.7
8,073.4
8,007.9
7,937.2
7,875.0
7,814.1
-
Intangibles, Net
2,290.0
3,210.0
3,225.6
3,431.5
3,317.0
3,301.8
3,305.6
3,305.4
3,284.2
3,192.8
3,089.9
2,972.3
2,854.6
Non-Cash Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment
The tax impact is computed on comparable interest expense, net using the Company's effective tax rate, as adjusted for non- recurring income tax benefits and charges, for the applicable periods.
Each component of NOPATDA, comparable basis is the sum of the current quarter and the previous three quarters.
Gain on remeasurement to fair value of equity method investment and net (gain) loss on securities measured at fair value are non- cash increases (decreases) included within total assets, which are excluded from the calculations of ROIC and Operating ROIC due to increase (decrease) in total assets from non-cash investment. Gain on remeasurement to fair value of equity method investment is included within goodwill and net (gain) loss on securities measured at fair value is included within other long-term assets. As of November 2018, the November 2017 Canopy Investment allocated to shares is no longer remeasured to fair value and is included within equity method investments.
Non-interestbearing liabilities is comprised of accounts payable, accrued excise taxes, other accrued expenses and liabilities, deferred income taxes, and other liabilities. Interest bearing liabilities is comprised of notes payable, current maturities on long-term debt, and long-term debt.
Cumulative comparable investment adjustments, net of tax presents the accumulation of comparable investment adjustments for a five year period, net of tax. Comparable investment adjustments represent adjustments to underlying assets or liabilities that the Company expects to generate a return in the future. Comparable investment adjustmentsexclude (gain)/loss on disposals of assets, impairment charges and certain non-cash (gain)/loss, including "Net (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business or Assets," "Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment," "Impairment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets," "Unrealized Net (Gain) Loss on Securities Measured at Fair Value," "Net Gain on Sale of Unconsolidated Investment," and "Income Tax Benefit, Other".
Total assets, cash, restricted cash, non-cash gain on remeasurement to fair value of equity method investment included in total assets, accumulated depreciation and amortization, non- interest bearing liabilities, goodwill, intangibles, net, total equity, and interest bearing liabilities are the average of the current quarter and the previous four quarters.
ROA, ROE & ROIC SUPPORTING DETAIL (in millions)
NOPATDA Supporting Detail
Total
Amortization of
Comparable
Comparable
Comparable
Comparable
Amortization of
Favorable
Amortization of
Depreciation
Stock-based
Comparable
Stock-based
Depreciation
Accelerated
Depreciation
Intangible
Interim Supply
Intangible
and
Compensation
Adjustment
Compensation
Expense
Depreciation
Expense
Assets
Agreement
Assets
Amortization
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2013
5/31/2012
$
11.6
$
-
$
11.6
$
26.3
$
-
$
26.3
$
1.8
$
-
$
1.8
$
28.1
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2013
8/31/2012
$
9.8
$
-
$
9.8
$
26.1
$
-
$
26.1
$
1.8
$
-
$
1.8
$
27.9
For the 6 months ended
Fiscal Year 2013
8/31/2012
$
21.4
$
-
$
21.4
$
52.4
$
-
$
52.4
$
3.6
$
-
$
3.6
$
56.0
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2013
11/30/2012
$
9.9
$
-
$
9.9
$
27.6
$
-
$
27.6
$
1.9
$
-
$
1.9
$
29.5
For the 9 months ended
Fiscal Year 2013
11/30/2012
$
31.3
$
-
$
31.3
$
80.0
$
-
$
80.0
$
5.5
$
-
$
5.5
$
85.5
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2013
2/28/2013
$
9.5
$
-
$
9.5
$
28.2
$
-
$
28.2
$
1.7
$
-
$
1.7
$
29.9
For the 12 months ended
Fiscal Year 2013
2/28/2013
$
40.8
$
-
$
40.8
$
108.2
$
-
$
108.2
$
7.2
$
-
$
7.2
$
115.4
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2014
5/31/2013
$
12.8
$
-
$
12.8
$
27.5
$
-
$
27.5
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
29.0
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2014
8/31/2013
$
12.8
$
-
$
12.8
$
36.6
$
-
$
36.6
$
5.6
$
2.1
$
3.5
$
40.1
For the 6 months ended
Fiscal Year 2014
8/31/2013
$
25.6
$
-
$
25.6
$
64.1
$
-
$
64.1
$
7.1
$
2.1
$
5.0
$
69.1
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2014
11/30/2013
$
11.9
$
-
$
11.9
$
38.0
$
-
$
38.0
$
4.1
$
2.2
$
1.9
$
39.9
For the 9 months ended
Fiscal Year 2014
11/30/2013
$
37.5
$
-
$
37.5
$
102.1
$
-
$
102.1
$
11.2
$
4.3
$
6.9
$
109.0
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2014
2/28/2014
$
12.4
$
-
$
12.4
$
37.7
$
-
$
37.7
$
4.3
$
1.7
$
2.6
$
40.3
For the 12 months ended
Fiscal Year 2014
2/28/2014
$
49.9
$
-
$
49.9
$
139.8
$
-
$
139.8
$
15.5
$
6.0
$
9.5
$
149.3
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2015
5/31/2014
$
11.7
$
-
$
11.7
$
39.0
$
-
$
39.0
$
10.5
$
7.6
$
2.9
$
41.9
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2015
8/31/2014
$
16.2
$
-
$
16.2
$
39.3
$
-
$
39.3
$
14.2
$
11.3
$
2.9
$
42.2
For the 6 months ended
Fiscal Year 2015
8/31/2014
$
27.9
$
-
$
27.9
$
78.3
$
-
$
78.3
$
24.7
$
18.9
$
5.8
$
84.1
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2015
11/30/2014
$
14.2
$
-
$
14.2
$
40.1
$
-
$
40.1
$
11.5
$
8.6
$
2.9
$
43.0
For the 9 months ended
Fiscal Year 2015
11/30/2014
$
42.1
$
-
$
42.1
$
118.4
$
-
$
118.4
$
36.2
$
27.5
$
8.7
$
127.1
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2015
2/28/2015
$
12.9
$
-
$
12.9
$
43.6
$
-
$
43.6
$
3.8
$
0.9
$
2.9
$
46.5
For the 12 months ended
Fiscal Year 2015
2/28/2015
$
55.0
$
-
$
55.0
$
162.0
$
-
$
162.0
$
40.0
$
28.4
$
11.6
$
173.6
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2016
5/31/2015
$
12.3
$
-
$
12.3
$
43.0
$
-
$
43.0
$
11.7
$
8.9
$
2.8
$
45.8
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2016
8/31/2015
$
13.7
$
-
$
13.7
$
45.7
$
-
$
45.7
$
11.0
$
9.0
$
2.0
$
47.7
For the 6 months ended
Fiscal Year 2016
8/31/2015
$
26.0
$
-
$
26.0
$
88.7
$
-
$
88.7
$
22.7
$
17.9
$
4.8
$
93.5
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2016
11/30/2015
$
14.5
$
-
$
14.5
$
41.8
$
-
$
41.8
$
9.5
$
7.4
$
2.1
$
43.9
For the 9 months ended
Fiscal Year 2016
11/30/2015
$
40.5
$
-
$
40.5
$
130.5
$
-
$
130.5
$
32.2
$
25.3
$
6.9
$
137.4
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2016
2/29/2016
$
13.5
$
-
$
13.5
$
49.8
$
-
$
49.8
$
8.5
$
6.4
$
2.1
$
51.9
For the 12 months ended
Fiscal Year 2016
2/29/2016
$
54.0
$
3.4
$
50.6
$
180.3
$
-
$
180.3
$
40.7
$
31.7
$
9.0
$
189.3
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2017
5/31/2016
$
16.0
$
(0.2)
$
16.2
$
55.8
$
-
$
55.8
$
4.2
$
2.2
$
2.0
$
57.8
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2017
8/31/2016
$
15.4
$
0.1
$
15.3
$
58.1
$
-
$
58.1
$
2.1
$
-
$
2.1
$
60.2
For the 6 months ended
Fiscal Year 2017
8/31/2016
$
31.4
$
(0.1)
$
31.5
$
113.9
$
-
$
113.9
$
6.3
$
2.2
$
4.1
$
118.0
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2017
11/30/2016
$
13.0
$
2.5
$
10.5
$
61.4
$
-
$
61.4
$
2.1
$
-
$
2.1
$
63.5
For the 9 months ended
Fiscal Year 2017
11/30/2016
$
44.4
$
2.4
$
42.0
$
175.3
$
-
$
175.3
$
8.4
$
2.2
$
6.2
$
181.5
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2017
2/28/2017
$
11.7
$
(0.3)
$
12.0
$
62.2
$
-
$
62.2
$
2.0
$
-
$
2.0
$
64.2
For the 12 months ended
Fiscal Year 2017
2/28/2017
$
56.1
$
2.1
$
54.0
$
237.5
$
-
$
237.5
$
10.4
$
2.2
$
8.2
$
245.7
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2018
5/31/2017
$
15.1
$
-
$
15.1
$
70.1
$
-
$
70.1
$
1.4
$
-
$
1.4
$
71.5
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2018
8/31/2017
$
13.8
$
-
$
13.8
$
70.8
$
-
$
70.8
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
72.3
For the 6 months ended
Fiscal Year 2018
8/31/2017
$
28.9
$
-
$
28.9
$
140.9
$
-
$
140.9
$
2.9
$
-
$
2.9
$
143.8
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2018
11/30/2017
$
16.6
$
-
$
16.6
$
73.5
$
-
$
73.5
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
75.0
For the 9 months ended
Fiscal Year 2018
11/30/2017
$
45.5
$
-
$
45.5
$
214.4
$
-
$
214.4
$
4.4
$
-
$
4.4
$
218.8
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2018
2/28/2018
$
15.4
$
-
$
15.4
$
79.4
$
-
$
79.4
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
80.9
For the 12 months ended
Fiscal Year 2018
2/28/2018
$
60.9
$
-
$
60.9
$
293.8
$
-
$
293.8
$
5.9
$
-
$
5.9
$
299.7
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2019
5/31/2018
$
17.3
$
-
$
17.3
$
84.2
$
3.4
$
80.8
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
82.3
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2019
8/31/2018
$
18.6
$
-
$
18.6
$
84.6
$
1.6
$
83.0
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
84.5
For the 6 months ended
Fiscal Year 2019
8/31/2018
$
35.9
$
-
$
35.9
$
168.8
$
5.0
$
163.8
$
3.0
$
-
$
3.0
$
166.8
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2019
11/30/2018
$
15.2
$
-
$
15.2
$
81.3
$
1.5
$
79.8
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
81.3
For the 9 months ended
Fiscal Year 2019
11/30/2018
$
51.1
$
-
$
51.1
$
250.1
$
6.5
$
243.6
$
4.5
$
-
$
4.5
$
248.1
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2019
2/28/2019
$
13.0
$
-
$
13.0
$
83.0
$
2.4
$
80.6
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
82.1
For the 12 months ended
Fiscal Year 2019
2/28/2019
$
64.1
$
-
$
64.1
$
333.1
$
8.9
$
324.2
$
6.0
$
-
$
6.0
$
330.2
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2020
5/31/2019
$
15.5
$
-
$
15.5
$
86.6
$
3.5
$
83.1
$
1.5
$
-
$
1.5
$
84.6
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2020
8/31/2019
$
18.1
$
-
$
18.1
$
82.5
$
1.8
$
80.7
$
1.4
$
-
$
1.4
$
82.1
For the 6 months ended
Fiscal Year 2020
8/31/2019
$
33.6
$
-
$
33.6
$
169.1
$
5.3
$
163.8
$
2.9
$
-
$
2.9
$
166.7
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2020
11/30/2019
$
17.0
$
-
$
17.0
$
79.8
$
1.8
$
78.0
$
1.4
$
-
$
1.4
$
79.4
For the 9 months ended
Fiscal Year 2020
11/30/2019
$
50.6
$
-
$
50.6
$
248.9
$
7.1
$
241.8
$
4.3
$
-
$
4.3
$
246.1
For the 3 months ended
Fiscal Year 2020
02/29/2020
$
9.8
$
-
$
9.8
$
77.6
$
0.5
$
77.1
$
1.4
$
-
$
1.4
$
78.5
For the 12 months ended
Fiscal Year 2020
02/29/2020
$
60.4
$
-
$
60.4
$
326.5
$
7.6
$
318.9
$
5.7
$
-
$
5.7
$
324.6
ROA, ROE & ROIC SUPPORTING DETAIL (in millions)
CAPDA Supporting Detail
Total
Accumulated
Non-Cash Gain
Amortization
Non-Cash Gain
to Revalue
and
to Revalue
Securities
Accumulated
Accumulated
Accumulated
Existing Equity
Measured at
Total Assets
Goodwill
Intangibles
Cash
Restricted Cash
Depreciation
Amortization
Depreciation
Total Equity
Investment
Fair Value
Q4 FY12
2/29/2012
$
7,109.9
$
2,632.9
$
866.4
$
85.8
$
-
$
723.2
$
119.3
$
842.5
$
2,676.0
$
-
$
-
Q1 FY13
5/31/2012
$
7,008.2
$
2,599.2
$
854.7
$
69.1
$
-
$
735.8
$
99.7
$
835.5
$
2,299.8
$
-
$
-
Q2 FY13
8/31/2012
$
8,040.5
$
2,739.3
$
878.2
$
178.5
$
650.0
$
769.5
$
101.5
$
871.0
$
2,618.1
$
-
$
-
Q3 FY13
11/30/2012
$
8,322.7
$
2,738.4
$
876.6
$
200.5
$
650.3
$
797.4
$
105.0
$
902.4
$
2,775.3
$
-
$
-
Q4 FY13
2/28/2013
$
7,638.1
$
2,722.3
$
871.4
$
331.5
$
-
$
817.9
$
108.5
$
926.4
$
2,860.3
$
-
$
-
Q1 FY14
5/31/2013
$
9,452.4
$
2,714.5
$
866.2
$
609.3
$
1550.0
$
839.4
$
111.4
$
950.8
$
2,997.4
$
-
$
-
Q2 FY14
8/31/2013
$
14,122.8
$
6,139.2
$
3,243.9
$
116.8
$
-
$
858.5
$
119.7
$
978.2
$
4,510.4
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q3 FY14
11/30/2013
$
14,336.3
$
6,150.0
$
3,237.2
$
65.2
$
-
$
898.6
$
126.1
$
1,024.7
$
4,789.8
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q4 FY14
2/28/2014
$
14,302.1
$
6,146.8
$
3,231.1
$
63.9
$
-
$
924.7
$
133.0
$
1,057.7
$
4,981.3
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q1 FY15
5/31/2014
$
14,842.4
$
6,153.1
$
3,229.4
$
378.0
$
-
$
966.5
$
146.3
$
1,112.8
$
5,287.0
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q2 FY15
8/31/2014
$
14,657.4
$
6,149.3
$
3,213.5
$
104.3
$
-
$
1,008.5
$
163.4
$
1,171.9
$
5,487.4
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q3 FY15
11/30/2014
$
14,980.5
$
6,163.9
$
3,194.9
$
67.3
$
-
$
1,032.2
$
175.3
$
1,207.5
$
5,635.0
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q4 FY15
2/28/2015
$
15,093.0
$
6,208.2
$
3,181.0
$
110.1
$
-
$
1,050.2
$
181.2
$
1,231.4
$
5,881.3
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q1 FY16
5/31/2015
$
15,198.6
$
6,200.3
$
3,166.7
$
130.7
$
-
$
1,086.8
$
196.0
$
1,282.8
$
6,051.9
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q2 FY16
8/31/2015
$
15,622.8
$
6,416.8
$
3,188.7
$
329.7
$
-
$
1,112.8
$
190.5
$
1,303.3
$
6,165.0
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q3 FY16
11/30/2015
$
16,108.2
$
6,381.8
$
3,187.8
$
491.3
$
-
$
1,151.1
$
202.7
$
1,353.8
$
6,596.7
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q4 FY16
2/29/2016
$
16,965.0
$
7,138.6
$
3,403.8
$
83.1
$
-
$
1,179.3
$
190.0
$
1,369.3
$
6,691.8
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q1 FY17
5/31/2016
$
17,630.0
$
7,350.2
$
3,440.4
$
167.3
$
-
$
1,234.3
$
198.5
$
1,432.8
$
6,988.6
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q2 FY17
8/31/2016
$
17,717.4
$
7,356.8
$
3,441.5
$
177.3
$
-
$
1,282.8
$
184.2
$
1,467.0
$
7,174.1
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q3 FY17
11/30/2016
$
18,320.1
$
7,517.9
$
3,494.2
$
197.3
$
-
$
1,310.1
$
183.3
$
1,493.4
$
6,997.7
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q4 FY17
2/28/2017
$
18,602.4
$
7,920.5
$
3,377.7
$
177.4
$
-
$
1,277.0
$
123.0
$
1,400.0
$
6,829.3
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q1 FY18
5/31/2017
$
18,959.4
$
7,972.3
$
3,289.7
$
199.1
$
-
$
1,332.1
$
124.6
$
1,456.7
$
7,337.9
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q2 FY18
8/31/2017
$
19,418.4
$
8,114.2
$
3,309.1
$
125.6
$
-
$
1,401.7
$
123.8
$
1,525.5
$
7,887.5
$
1,642.0
$
-
Q3 FY18
11/30/2017
$
20,107.1
$
8,085.7
$
3,303.8
$
154.5
$
-
$
1,438.8
$
125.5
$
1,564.3
$
7,953.1
$
1,642.0
$
216.8
Q4 FY18
2/28/2018
$
20,538.7
$
8,083.1
$
3,304.8
$
90.3
$
-
$
1,484.0
$
127.5
$
1,611.5
$
7,991.7
$
1,642.0
$
464.3
Q1 FY19
5/31/2018
$
23,096.7
$
8,050.5
$
3,301.6
$
210.0
$
-
$
1,528.1
$
129.2
$
1,657.3
$
10,565.8
$
1,642.0
$
722.6
Q2 FY19
8/31/2018
$
24,097.5
$
8,082.6
$
3,308.9
$
206.1
$
-
$
1,583.8
$
133.7
$
1,717.5
$
11,535.2
$
1,642.0
$
1,414.7
Q3 FY19
11/30/2018
$
27,890.4
$
8,061.8
$
3,307.8
$
130.6
$
-
$
1,642.6
$
131.2
$
1,773.8
$
11,520.0
$
1,642.0
$
1,250.8
Q4 FY19
2/28/2019
$
29,231.5
$
8,088.8
$
3,198.1
$
93.6
$
-
$
1705.2
$
133.0
$
1,838.2
$
12,837.2
$
1,642.0
$
2,435.5
Q1 FY20
5/31/2019
$
28,951.1
$
7,756.0
$
2,847.5
$
98.7
$
-
$
1,762.7
$
134.6
$
1,897.3
$
12,488.2
$
1,642.0
$
1,608.0
Q2 FY20
8/31/2019
$
27,555.1
$
7,696.7
$
2,787.0
$
81.3
$
-
$
1,820.3
$
136.3
$
1,956.6
$
11,691.0
$
1,642.0
$
768.9
Q3 FY20
11/30/2019
$
27,093.7
$
7,771.8
$
2,721.3
$
93.7
$
-
$
1,872.7
$
132.2
$
2,004.9
$
12,036.3
$
1,642.0
$
234.6
Q4 FY20
2/28/2020
$
27,323.2
$
7,757.1
$
2,718.9
$
81.4
$
-
$
1,798.8
$
132.6
$
1,931.4
$
12,474.3
$
1,642.0
$
309.1
Other Accrued
Total Non-
Accounts
Accrued Excise
Expenses and
Deferred Income
Other
Interest Bearing
Payable
Taxes (1)
Liabilities (1)
Taxes (2)
Liabilities (2)
Liabilities
Q4 FY12
2/29/2012
$
130.5
$
24.8
$
336.2
$
608.7
$
204.2
$
1,304.4
Q1 FY13
5/31/2012
$
117.2
$
23.4
$
311.7
$
607.1
$
228.0
$
1,287.4
Q2 FY13
8/31/2012
$
185.6
$
27.7
$
383.7
$
618.5
$
219.2
$
1,434.7
Q3 FY13
11/30/2012
$
300.4
$
18.1
$
402.8
$
618.4
$
212.3
$
1,552.0
Q4 FY13
2/28/2013
$
209.0
$
18.9
$
422.4
$
599.6
$
222.5
$
1,472.4
Q1 FY14
5/31/2013
$
150.0
$
17.5
$
375.4
$
631.1
$
209.0
$
1,383.0
Q2 FY14
8/31/2013
$
341.2
$
27.6
$
1,054.0
$
696.8
$
192.3
$
2,311.9
Q3 FY14
11/30/2013
$
462.4
$
26.4
$
1,028.6
$
710.0
$
184.5
$
2,411.9
Q4 FY14
2/28/2014
$
295.2
$
27.7
$
1,055.6
$
762.6
$
159.2
$
2,300.3
Q1 FY15
5/31/2014
$
345.7
$
27.5
$
1,031.9
$
795.9
$
159.3
$
2,360.3
Q2 FY15
8/31/2014
$
441.9
$
29.5
$
536.2
$
815.0
$
155.5
$
1,978.1
Q3 FY15
11/30/2014
$
445.9
$
24.9
$
540.4
$
831.4
$
184.1
$
2,026.7
Q4 FY15
2/28/2015
$
285.8
$
28.7
$
605.7
$
818.9
$
176.1
$
1,915.2
Q1 FY16
5/31/2015
$
289.1
$
30.8
$
521.0
$
860.0
$
176.9
$
1,877.8
Q2 FY16
8/31/2015
$
373.3
$
26.9
$
626.6
$
894.4
$
163.6
$
2,084.8
Q3 FY16
11/30/2015
$
420.9
$
32.5
$
579.4
$
986.4
$
137.7
$
2,156.9
Q4 FY16
2/29/2016
$
429.3
$
33.6
$
544.4
$
1,022.2
$
162.5
$
2,192.0
Q1 FY17
5/31/2016
$
558.5
$
39.7
$
482.9
$
1,092.2
$
159.9
$
2,333.2
Q2 FY17
8/31/2016
$
624.5
$
35.9
$
531.8
$
1,164.1
$
158.0
$
2,514.3
Q3 FY17
11/30/2016
$
772.3
$
33.0
$
562.2
$
1,124.0
$
199.3
$
2,690.8
Q4 FY17
2/28/2017
$
559.8
$
44.6
$
666.0
$
1,098.9
$
165.7
$
2,535.0
Q1 FY18
5/31/2017
$
558.8
$
-
$
586.5
$
1,098.2
$
166.5
$
2,410.0
Q2 FY18
8/31/2017
$
601.7
$
-
$
671.6
$
1,131.1
$
179.1
$
2,583.5
Q3 FY18
11/30/2017
$
742.2
$
-
$
648.7
$
1,198.6
$
214.3
$
2,803.8
Q4 FY18
2/28/2018
$
592.2
$
-
$
678.3
$
694.4
$
395.4
$
2,360.3
Q1 FY19
5/31/2018
$
650.3
$
-
$
649.6
$
-
$
1,124.0
$
2,423.9
Q2 FY19
8/31/2018
$
734.9
$
-
$
691.6
$
-
$
1,212.2
$
2,638.7
Q3 FY19
11/30/2018
$
882.7
$
-
$
683.6
$
-
$
1,234.5
$
2,800.8
Q4 FY19
2/28/2019
$
616.7
$
-
$
690.4
$
-
$
1,470.7
$
2,777.8
Q1 FY20
5/31/2019
$
579.1
$
-
$
708.4
$
-
$
1,777.8
$
3,065.3
Q2 FY20
8/31/2019
$
608.6
$
-
$
800.3
$
-
$
1,508.4
$
2,917.3
Q3 FY20
11/30/2019
$
676.5
$
-
$
767.4
$
-
$
1,257.5
$
2,701.4
Q4 FY20
2/29/2020
$
557.6
$
-
$
780.4
$
-
$
1,326.3
$
2,664.3
Accrued Excise Taxes is reported within Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities beginning in Q1 FY18.
Deferred Income Taxes is reported within Other Liabilities beginning in Q1 FY19.
