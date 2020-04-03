Constellation Brands : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Return on Invested Capital History

Return on Invested Capital

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") and Operating ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in analyzing the Company's performance from year to year, and are of interest to investors and lenders in relation to the Company's ability to generate sufficient returns on its capital base. These non-GAAP ROIC measures are provided as supplemental information and should not be used in lieu of the GAAP measures. The Company calculates ROIC by dividing trailing twelve month operating income on a comparable basis after tax plus depreciation expense, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization expense, all on a comparable basis as applicable ("NOPATDA, comparable basis") by the trailing five quarter average capital plus accumulated depreciation and amortization plus cumulative five year comparable investment adjustments, net of tax ("CAPDA, comparable basis"). The Company calculates Operating ROIC by dividing NOPATDA, comparable basis, by CAPDA, comparable basis less the trailing five quarter average goodwill and intangibles, net ("Operating CAPDA, comparable basis"). The Company considers return on assets ("ROA") and return on equity ("ROE") to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the calculations of ROIC and Operating ROIC.

Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for fiscal year 2017 and the interim and annual periods of fiscal 2018 presented herein has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. Annual and interim periods prior to fiscal 2017, including interim periods for fiscal 2017, have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as the impact is not deemed material.