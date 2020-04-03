Constellation Brands : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Return on Invested Capital History

Log in
04/03/2020 | 07:49am EDT

Return on Invested Capital

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") and Operating ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in analyzing the Company's performance from year to year, and are of interest to investors and lenders in relation to the Company's ability to generate sufficient returns on its capital base. These non-GAAP ROIC measures are provided as supplemental information and should not be used in lieu of the GAAP measures. The Company calculates ROIC by dividing trailing twelve month operating income on a comparable basis after tax plus depreciation expense, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization expense, all on a comparable basis as applicable ("NOPATDA, comparable basis") by the trailing five quarter average capital plus accumulated depreciation and amortization plus cumulative five year comparable investment adjustments, net of tax ("CAPDA, comparable basis"). The Company calculates Operating ROIC by dividing NOPATDA, comparable basis, by CAPDA, comparable basis less the trailing five quarter average goodwill and intangibles, net ("Operating CAPDA, comparable basis"). The Company considers return on assets ("ROA") and return on equity ("ROE") to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the calculations of ROIC and Operating ROIC.

Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for fiscal year 2017 and the interim and annual periods of fiscal 2018 presented herein has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. Annual and interim periods prior to fiscal 2017, including interim periods for fiscal 2017, have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as the impact is not deemed material.

Return on Total Assets, Return on Total Equity and Return on Invested Capital

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Second

Third

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

First Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

(in millions)

ROA (Reported Net Income/Total Assets)

16.23%

5.68%

6.68%

8.57%

11.80%

12.97%

15.37%

13.42%

13.76%

9.18%

2.80%

2.95%

(0.04%)

ROE (Reported Net Income/Total Equity)

48.24%

15.39%

16.80%

22.04%

30.31%

31.73%

35.88%

31.34%

31.55%

20.75%

6.43%

6.85%

(0.10%)

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

TTM

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Second

Third

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

First Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Reported Net Income Attributable to CBI

$

1,943.1

$

839.3

$

1,054.9

$

1,528.6

$

2,303.4

$

2,648.7

$

3,296.6

$

3,106.9

$

3,435.9

$

2,446.7

$

772.0

$

829.3

$

(11.8)

+

Comparable Adjustments, Net of Tax

(1,301.4)

53.7

51.6

(154.4)

(557.5)

(935.7)

(1,520.6)

(1,273.5)

(1,620.7)

(635.0)

1,006.9

905.5

1,789.7

Comparable Net Income Attributable to CBI

641.7

893.0

1,106.5

1,374.2

1,745.9

1,713.0

1,776.0

1,833.4

1,815.2

1,811.7

1,778.9

1,734.8

1,777.9

-

Comparable Interest Expense

(323.2)

(337.7)

(313.9)

(333.3)

(332.0)

(337.4)

(343.9)

(355.6)

(387.2)

(414.0)

(437.8)

(447.8)

(428.7)

+

Tax Impact of Comparable Interest Expense (1)

(102.2)

(99.2)

(92.9)

(89.0)

(63.2)

(65.5)

(64.9)

(62.6)

(70.2)

(71.5)

(70.9)

(73.7)

(61.6)

+

Comparable Depreciation and Amortization Expense

149.3

173.6

189.3

245.7

299.7

310.5

322.7

329.0

330.2

332.5

330.1

328.2

324.6

+

Comparable Stock-based Compensation Expense

49.9

55.0

50.6

54.0

60.9

63.1

67.9

66.5

64.1

62.3

61.8

63.6

60.4

=

NOPATDA, comparable basis (2)

$

1,061.9

$

1,360.1

$

1,567.4

$

1,924.5

$

2,375.3

$

2,358.5

$

2,445.6

$

2,521.9

$

2,526.5

$

2,549.0

$

2,537.7

$

2,500.7

$

2,530.0

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

5 QTR AVG

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Second

Third

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

First Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Total Assets

$

11,970.3

$

14,775.1

$

15,797.5

$

17,847.0

$

19,525.2

$

20,424.1

$

21,451.7

$

23,146.1

$

24,971.0

$

26,653.4

$

27,545.1

$

28,144.4

$

28,030.9

-

Cash

237.3

144.7

229.0

160.5

149.4

155.9

157.3

158.3

146.1

147.8

122.1

99.6

89.7

-

Restricted Cash

310.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-Cash Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment

-

Included in Total Assets (3)

985.2

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

-

Non-Cash Gain (Loss) on Securities Measured at Fair Value (3)

-

-

-

-

136.2

280.7

563.7

813.8

1,257.6

1,486.3

1,495.6

1,259.6

1,071.2

+

Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization

987.6

1,156.3

1,308.1

1,432.5

1,511.6

1,563.1

1,615.2

1,664.9

1,719.7

1,776.8

1,836.7

1,894.2

1,925.7

-

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities (4)

1,975.9

2,116.1

2,045.3

2,453.1

2,538.5

2,516.3

2,562.0

2,605.5

2,600.3

2,741.3

2,840.0

2,852.5

2,825.2

+

Cumulative Comparable Investment Adjustments, Net of Tax (5)

343.8

282.5

329.5

386.5

(19.7)

(30.0)

(37.8)

(56.3)

(63.6)

21.0

377.9

604.7

628.8

=

CAPDA, comparable basis (6)

$

9,793.3

$

12,311.0

$

13,518.8

$

15,410.4

$

16,551.0

$

17,362.2

$

18,104.1

$

19,535.0

$

20,981.0

$

22,433.8

$

23,660.1

$

24,789.6

$

24,957.2

-

Goodwill

4,774.6

6,164.3

6,469.1

7,456.8

8,035.2

8,061.2

8,083.2

8,072.7

8,073.4

8,007.9

7,937.2

7,875.0

7,814.1

-

Intangibles, Net

2,290.0

3,210.0

3,225.6

3,431.5

3,317.0

3,301.8

3,305.6

3,305.4

3,284.2

3,192.8

3,089.9

2,972.3

2,854.6

Non-Cash Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment

+

Included in Goodwill (3)

985.2

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

=

Operating CAPDA, comparable basis

$

3,713.9

$

4,578.8

$

5,466.1

$

6,164.1

$

6,840.8

$

7,641.2

$

8,357.2

$

9,798.9

$

11,265.4

$

12,875.1

$

14,275.0

$

15,584.2

$

15,930.6

Total Equity

$

4,027.8

$

5,454.4

$

6,277.3

$

6,936.3

$

7,599.9

$

8,347.2

$

9,186.7

$

9,913.2

$

10,890.0

$

11,789.3

$

12,014.3

$

12,114.5

$

12,305.4

+

Interest Bearing Liabilities (4)

5,966.6

7,204.6

7,474.9

8,457.6

9,386.8

9,560.6

9,703.0

10,627.4

11,480.7

12,122.9

12,690.8

13,177.3

12,900.3

-

Cash

237.3

144.7

229.0

160.5

149.4

155.9

157.3

158.3

146.1

147.8

122.1

99.6

89.7

-

Restricted Cash

310.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-Cash Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment

-

Included in Total Assets (3)

985.2

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

-

Non-Cash Gain (Loss) on Securities Measured at Fair Value (3)

-

-

-

-

136.2

280.7

563.7

813.8

1257.6

1,486.3

1,495.6

1,259.6

1,071.2

+

Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization

987.6

1,156.3

1,308.1

1,432.5

1,511.6

1,563.1

1,615.2

1,664.9

1,719.7

1,776.8

1,836.7

1,894.2

1,925.7

+

Cumulative Comparable Investment Adjustments, Net of Tax (5)

343.8

282.5

329.5

386.5

(19.7)

(30.0)

(37.8)

(56.3)

(63.6)

21.0

377.9

604.7

628.8

=

CAPDA, comparable basis (6)

$

9,793.3

$

12,311.0

$

13,518.9

$

15,410.4

$

16,551.0

$

17,362.2

$

18,104.1

$

19,535.0

$

20,981.0

$

22,433.8

$

23,660.1

$

24,789.6

$

24,957.2

-

Goodwill

4,774.6

6,164.3

6,469.1

7,456.8

8,035.2

8,061.2

8,083.2

8,072.7

8,073.4

8,007.9

7,937.2

7,875.0

7,814.1

-

Intangibles, Net

2,290.0

3,210.0

3,225.6

3,431.5

3,317.0

3,301.8

3,305.6

3,305.4

3,284.2

3,192.8

3,089.9

2,972.3

2,854.6

Non-Cash Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment

+

Included in Goodwill (3)

985.2

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

1,642.0

=

Operating CAPDA, comparable basis

$

3,713.9

$

4,578.8

$

5,466.1

$

6,164.1

$

6,840.8

$

7,641.2

$

8,357.2

$

9,798.9

$

11,265.4

$

12,875.1

$

14,275.0

$

15,584.2

$

15,930.6

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Second

Third

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

First Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

ROIC (NOPATDA, comparable basis/CAPDA, comparable basis)

10.84%

11.05%

11.59%

12.49%

14.35%

13.58%

13.51%

12.91%

12.04%

11.36%

10.73%

10.09%

10.14%

Operating ROIC (NOPATDA, comparable basis/Operating CAPDA, comparable

basis)

28.59%

29.70%

28.68%

31.22%

34.72%

30.87%

29.26%

25.74%

22.43%

19.80%

17.78%

16.05%

15.88%

  1. The tax impact is computed on comparable interest expense, net using the Company's effective tax rate, as adjusted for non- recurring income tax benefits and charges, for the applicable periods.
  2. Each component of NOPATDA, comparable basis is the sum of the current quarter and the previous three quarters.
  3. Gain on remeasurement to fair value of equity method investment and net (gain) loss on securities measured at fair value are non- cash increases (decreases) included within total assets, which are excluded from the calculations of ROIC and Operating ROIC due to increase (decrease) in total assets from non-cash investment. Gain on remeasurement to fair value of equity method investment is included within goodwill and net (gain) loss on securities measured at fair value is included within other long-term assets. As of November 2018, the November 2017 Canopy Investment allocated to shares is no longer remeasured to fair value and is included within equity method investments.
  4. Non-interestbearing liabilities is comprised of accounts payable, accrued excise taxes, other accrued expenses and liabilities, deferred income taxes, and other liabilities. Interest bearing liabilities is comprised of notes payable, current maturities on long-term debt, and long-term debt.
  1. Cumulative comparable investment adjustments, net of tax presents the accumulation of comparable investment adjustments for a five year period, net of tax. Comparable investment adjustments represent adjustments to underlying assets or liabilities that the Company expects to generate a return in the future. Comparable investment adjustments exclude (gain)/loss on disposals of assets, impairment charges and certain non-cash (gain)/loss, including "Net (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business or Assets," "Gain on Remeasurement to Fair Value of Equity Method Investment," "Impairment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets," "Unrealized Net (Gain) Loss on Securities Measured at Fair Value," "Net Gain on Sale of Unconsolidated Investment," and "Income Tax Benefit, Other".
  2. Total assets, cash, restricted cash, non-cash gain on remeasurement to fair value of equity method investment included in total assets, accumulated depreciation and amortization, non- interest bearing liabilities, goodwill, intangibles, net, total equity, and interest bearing liabilities are the average of the current quarter and the previous four quarters.

ROA, ROE & ROIC SUPPORTING DETAIL (in millions)

NOPATDA Supporting Detail

Total

Amortization of

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Comparable

Amortization of

Favorable

Amortization of

Depreciation

Stock-based

Comparable

Stock-based

Depreciation

Accelerated

Depreciation

Intangible

Interim Supply

Intangible

and

Compensation

Adjustment

Compensation

Expense

Depreciation

Expense

Assets

Agreement

Assets

Amortization

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2013

5/31/2012

$

11.6

$

-

$

11.6

$

26.3

$

-

$

26.3

$

1.8

$

-

$

1.8

$

28.1

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2013

8/31/2012

$

9.8

$

-

$

9.8

$

26.1

$

-

$

26.1

$

1.8

$

-

$

1.8

$

27.9

For the 6 months ended

Fiscal Year 2013

8/31/2012

$

21.4

$

-

$

21.4

$

52.4

$

-

$

52.4

$

3.6

$

-

$

3.6

$

56.0

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2013

11/30/2012

$

9.9

$

-

$

9.9

$

27.6

$

-

$

27.6

$

1.9

$

-

$

1.9

$

29.5

For the 9 months ended

Fiscal Year 2013

11/30/2012

$

31.3

$

-

$

31.3

$

80.0

$

-

$

80.0

$

5.5

$

-

$

5.5

$

85.5

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2013

2/28/2013

$

9.5

$

-

$

9.5

$

28.2

$

-

$

28.2

$

1.7

$

-

$

1.7

$

29.9

For the 12 months ended

Fiscal Year 2013

2/28/2013

$

40.8

$

-

$

40.8

$

108.2

$

-

$

108.2

$

7.2

$

-

$

7.2

$

115.4

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2014

5/31/2013

$

12.8

$

-

$

12.8

$

27.5

$

-

$

27.5

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

29.0

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2014

8/31/2013

$

12.8

$

-

$

12.8

$

36.6

$

-

$

36.6

$

5.6

$

2.1

$

3.5

$

40.1

For the 6 months ended

Fiscal Year 2014

8/31/2013

$

25.6

$

-

$

25.6

$

64.1

$

-

$

64.1

$

7.1

$

2.1

$

5.0

$

69.1

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2014

11/30/2013

$

11.9

$

-

$

11.9

$

38.0

$

-

$

38.0

$

4.1

$

2.2

$

1.9

$

39.9

For the 9 months ended

Fiscal Year 2014

11/30/2013

$

37.5

$

-

$

37.5

$

102.1

$

-

$

102.1

$

11.2

$

4.3

$

6.9

$

109.0

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2014

2/28/2014

$

12.4

$

-

$

12.4

$

37.7

$

-

$

37.7

$

4.3

$

1.7

$

2.6

$

40.3

For the 12 months ended

Fiscal Year 2014

2/28/2014

$

49.9

$

-

$

49.9

$

139.8

$

-

$

139.8

$

15.5

$

6.0

$

9.5

$

149.3

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2015

5/31/2014

$

11.7

$

-

$

11.7

$

39.0

$

-

$

39.0

$

10.5

$

7.6

$

2.9

$

41.9

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2015

8/31/2014

$

16.2

$

-

$

16.2

$

39.3

$

-

$

39.3

$

14.2

$

11.3

$

2.9

$

42.2

For the 6 months ended

Fiscal Year 2015

8/31/2014

$

27.9

$

-

$

27.9

$

78.3

$

-

$

78.3

$

24.7

$

18.9

$

5.8

$

84.1

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2015

11/30/2014

$

14.2

$

-

$

14.2

$

40.1

$

-

$

40.1

$

11.5

$

8.6

$

2.9

$

43.0

For the 9 months ended

Fiscal Year 2015

11/30/2014

$

42.1

$

-

$

42.1

$

118.4

$

-

$

118.4

$

36.2

$

27.5

$

8.7

$

127.1

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2015

2/28/2015

$

12.9

$

-

$

12.9

$

43.6

$

-

$

43.6

$

3.8

$

0.9

$

2.9

$

46.5

For the 12 months ended

Fiscal Year 2015

2/28/2015

$

55.0

$

-

$

55.0

$

162.0

$

-

$

162.0

$

40.0

$

28.4

$

11.6

$

173.6

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2016

5/31/2015

$

12.3

$

-

$

12.3

$

43.0

$

-

$

43.0

$

11.7

$

8.9

$

2.8

$

45.8

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2016

8/31/2015

$

13.7

$

-

$

13.7

$

45.7

$

-

$

45.7

$

11.0

$

9.0

$

2.0

$

47.7

For the 6 months ended

Fiscal Year 2016

8/31/2015

$

26.0

$

-

$

26.0

$

88.7

$

-

$

88.7

$

22.7

$

17.9

$

4.8

$

93.5

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2016

11/30/2015

$

14.5

$

-

$

14.5

$

41.8

$

-

$

41.8

$

9.5

$

7.4

$

2.1

$

43.9

For the 9 months ended

Fiscal Year 2016

11/30/2015

$

40.5

$

-

$

40.5

$

130.5

$

-

$

130.5

$

32.2

$

25.3

$

6.9

$

137.4

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2016

2/29/2016

$

13.5

$

-

$

13.5

$

49.8

$

-

$

49.8

$

8.5

$

6.4

$

2.1

$

51.9

For the 12 months ended

Fiscal Year 2016

2/29/2016

$

54.0

$

3.4

$

50.6

$

180.3

$

-

$

180.3

$

40.7

$

31.7

$

9.0

$

189.3

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2017

5/31/2016

$

16.0

$

(0.2)

$

16.2

$

55.8

$

-

$

55.8

$

4.2

$

2.2

$

2.0

$

57.8

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2017

8/31/2016

$

15.4

$

0.1

$

15.3

$

58.1

$

-

$

58.1

$

2.1

$

-

$

2.1

$

60.2

For the 6 months ended

Fiscal Year 2017

8/31/2016

$

31.4

$

(0.1)

$

31.5

$

113.9

$

-

$

113.9

$

6.3

$

2.2

$

4.1

$

118.0

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2017

11/30/2016

$

13.0

$

2.5

$

10.5

$

61.4

$

-

$

61.4

$

2.1

$

-

$

2.1

$

63.5

For the 9 months ended

Fiscal Year 2017

11/30/2016

$

44.4

$

2.4

$

42.0

$

175.3

$

-

$

175.3

$

8.4

$

2.2

$

6.2

$

181.5

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2017

2/28/2017

$

11.7

$

(0.3)

$

12.0

$

62.2

$

-

$

62.2

$

2.0

$

-

$

2.0

$

64.2

For the 12 months ended

Fiscal Year 2017

2/28/2017

$

56.1

$

2.1

$

54.0

$

237.5

$

-

$

237.5

$

10.4

$

2.2

$

8.2

$

245.7

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2018

5/31/2017

$

15.1

$

-

$

15.1

$

70.1

$

-

$

70.1

$

1.4

$

-

$

1.4

$

71.5

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2018

8/31/2017

$

13.8

$

-

$

13.8

$

70.8

$

-

$

70.8

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

72.3

For the 6 months ended

Fiscal Year 2018

8/31/2017

$

28.9

$

-

$

28.9

$

140.9

$

-

$

140.9

$

2.9

$

-

$

2.9

$

143.8

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2018

11/30/2017

$

16.6

$

-

$

16.6

$

73.5

$

-

$

73.5

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

75.0

For the 9 months ended

Fiscal Year 2018

11/30/2017

$

45.5

$

-

$

45.5

$

214.4

$

-

$

214.4

$

4.4

$

-

$

4.4

$

218.8

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2018

2/28/2018

$

15.4

$

-

$

15.4

$

79.4

$

-

$

79.4

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

80.9

For the 12 months ended

Fiscal Year 2018

2/28/2018

$

60.9

$

-

$

60.9

$

293.8

$

-

$

293.8

$

5.9

$

-

$

5.9

$

299.7

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2019

5/31/2018

$

17.3

$

-

$

17.3

$

84.2

$

3.4

$

80.8

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

82.3

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2019

8/31/2018

$

18.6

$

-

$

18.6

$

84.6

$

1.6

$

83.0

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

84.5

For the 6 months ended

Fiscal Year 2019

8/31/2018

$

35.9

$

-

$

35.9

$

168.8

$

5.0

$

163.8

$

3.0

$

-

$

3.0

$

166.8

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2019

11/30/2018

$

15.2

$

-

$

15.2

$

81.3

$

1.5

$

79.8

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

81.3

For the 9 months ended

Fiscal Year 2019

11/30/2018

$

51.1

$

-

$

51.1

$

250.1

$

6.5

$

243.6

$

4.5

$

-

$

4.5

$

248.1

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2019

2/28/2019

$

13.0

$

-

$

13.0

$

83.0

$

2.4

$

80.6

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

82.1

For the 12 months ended

Fiscal Year 2019

2/28/2019

$

64.1

$

-

$

64.1

$

333.1

$

8.9

$

324.2

$

6.0

$

-

$

6.0

$

330.2

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2020

5/31/2019

$

15.5

$

-

$

15.5

$

86.6

$

3.5

$

83.1

$

1.5

$

-

$

1.5

$

84.6

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2020

8/31/2019

$

18.1

$

-

$

18.1

$

82.5

$

1.8

$

80.7

$

1.4

$

-

$

1.4

$

82.1

For the 6 months ended

Fiscal Year 2020

8/31/2019

$

33.6

$

-

$

33.6

$

169.1

$

5.3

$

163.8

$

2.9

$

-

$

2.9

$

166.7

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2020

11/30/2019

$

17.0

$

-

$

17.0

$

79.8

$

1.8

$

78.0

$

1.4

$

-

$

1.4

$

79.4

For the 9 months ended

Fiscal Year 2020

11/30/2019

$

50.6

$

-

$

50.6

$

248.9

$

7.1

$

241.8

$

4.3

$

-

$

4.3

$

246.1

For the 3 months ended

Fiscal Year 2020

02/29/2020

$

9.8

$

-

$

9.8

$

77.6

$

0.5

$

77.1

$

1.4

$

-

$

1.4

$

78.5

For the 12 months ended

Fiscal Year 2020

02/29/2020

$

60.4

$

-

$

60.4

$

326.5

$

7.6

$

318.9

$

5.7

$

-

$

5.7

$

324.6

ROA, ROE & ROIC SUPPORTING DETAIL (in millions)

CAPDA Supporting Detail

Total

Accumulated

Non-Cash Gain

Amortization

Non-Cash Gain

to Revalue

and

to Revalue

Securities

Accumulated

Accumulated

Accumulated

Existing Equity

Measured at

Total Assets

Goodwill

Intangibles

Cash

Restricted Cash

Depreciation

Amortization

Depreciation

Total Equity

Investment

Fair Value

Q4 FY12

2/29/2012

$

7,109.9

$

2,632.9

$

866.4

$

85.8

$

-

$

723.2

$

119.3

$

842.5

$

2,676.0

$

-

$

-

Q1 FY13

5/31/2012

$

7,008.2

$

2,599.2

$

854.7

$

69.1

$

-

$

735.8

$

99.7

$

835.5

$

2,299.8

$

-

$

-

Q2 FY13

8/31/2012

$

8,040.5

$

2,739.3

$

878.2

$

178.5

$

650.0

$

769.5

$

101.5

$

871.0

$

2,618.1

$

-

$

-

Q3 FY13

11/30/2012

$

8,322.7

$

2,738.4

$

876.6

$

200.5

$

650.3

$

797.4

$

105.0

$

902.4

$

2,775.3

$

-

$

-

Q4 FY13

2/28/2013

$

7,638.1

$

2,722.3

$

871.4

$

331.5

$

-

$

817.9

$

108.5

$

926.4

$

2,860.3

$

-

$

-

Q1 FY14

5/31/2013

$

9,452.4

$

2,714.5

$

866.2

$

609.3

$

1550.0

$

839.4

$

111.4

$

950.8

$

2,997.4

$

-

$

-

Q2 FY14

8/31/2013

$

14,122.8

$

6,139.2

$

3,243.9

$

116.8

$

-

$

858.5

$

119.7

$

978.2

$

4,510.4

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q3 FY14

11/30/2013

$

14,336.3

$

6,150.0

$

3,237.2

$

65.2

$

-

$

898.6

$

126.1

$

1,024.7

$

4,789.8

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q4 FY14

2/28/2014

$

14,302.1

$

6,146.8

$

3,231.1

$

63.9

$

-

$

924.7

$

133.0

$

1,057.7

$

4,981.3

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q1 FY15

5/31/2014

$

14,842.4

$

6,153.1

$

3,229.4

$

378.0

$

-

$

966.5

$

146.3

$

1,112.8

$

5,287.0

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q2 FY15

8/31/2014

$

14,657.4

$

6,149.3

$

3,213.5

$

104.3

$

-

$

1,008.5

$

163.4

$

1,171.9

$

5,487.4

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q3 FY15

11/30/2014

$

14,980.5

$

6,163.9

$

3,194.9

$

67.3

$

-

$

1,032.2

$

175.3

$

1,207.5

$

5,635.0

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q4 FY15

2/28/2015

$

15,093.0

$

6,208.2

$

3,181.0

$

110.1

$

-

$

1,050.2

$

181.2

$

1,231.4

$

5,881.3

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q1 FY16

5/31/2015

$

15,198.6

$

6,200.3

$

3,166.7

$

130.7

$

-

$

1,086.8

$

196.0

$

1,282.8

$

6,051.9

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q2 FY16

8/31/2015

$

15,622.8

$

6,416.8

$

3,188.7

$

329.7

$

-

$

1,112.8

$

190.5

$

1,303.3

$

6,165.0

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q3 FY16

11/30/2015

$

16,108.2

$

6,381.8

$

3,187.8

$

491.3

$

-

$

1,151.1

$

202.7

$

1,353.8

$

6,596.7

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q4 FY16

2/29/2016

$

16,965.0

$

7,138.6

$

3,403.8

$

83.1

$

-

$

1,179.3

$

190.0

$

1,369.3

$

6,691.8

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q1 FY17

5/31/2016

$

17,630.0

$

7,350.2

$

3,440.4

$

167.3

$

-

$

1,234.3

$

198.5

$

1,432.8

$

6,988.6

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q2 FY17

8/31/2016

$

17,717.4

$

7,356.8

$

3,441.5

$

177.3

$

-

$

1,282.8

$

184.2

$

1,467.0

$

7,174.1

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q3 FY17

11/30/2016

$

18,320.1

$

7,517.9

$

3,494.2

$

197.3

$

-

$

1,310.1

$

183.3

$

1,493.4

$

6,997.7

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q4 FY17

2/28/2017

$

18,602.4

$

7,920.5

$

3,377.7

$

177.4

$

-

$

1,277.0

$

123.0

$

1,400.0

$

6,829.3

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q1 FY18

5/31/2017

$

18,959.4

$

7,972.3

$

3,289.7

$

199.1

$

-

$

1,332.1

$

124.6

$

1,456.7

$

7,337.9

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q2 FY18

8/31/2017

$

19,418.4

$

8,114.2

$

3,309.1

$

125.6

$

-

$

1,401.7

$

123.8

$

1,525.5

$

7,887.5

$

1,642.0

$

-

Q3 FY18

11/30/2017

$

20,107.1

$

8,085.7

$

3,303.8

$

154.5

$

-

$

1,438.8

$

125.5

$

1,564.3

$

7,953.1

$

1,642.0

$

216.8

Q4 FY18

2/28/2018

$

20,538.7

$

8,083.1

$

3,304.8

$

90.3

$

-

$

1,484.0

$

127.5

$

1,611.5

$

7,991.7

$

1,642.0

$

464.3

Q1 FY19

5/31/2018

$

23,096.7

$

8,050.5

$

3,301.6

$

210.0

$

-

$

1,528.1

$

129.2

$

1,657.3

$

10,565.8

$

1,642.0

$

722.6

Q2 FY19

8/31/2018

$

24,097.5

$

8,082.6

$

3,308.9

$

206.1

$

-

$

1,583.8

$

133.7

$

1,717.5

$

11,535.2

$

1,642.0

$

1,414.7

Q3 FY19

11/30/2018

$

27,890.4

$

8,061.8

$

3,307.8

$

130.6

$

-

$

1,642.6

$

131.2

$

1,773.8

$

11,520.0

$

1,642.0

$

1,250.8

Q4 FY19

2/28/2019

$

29,231.5

$

8,088.8

$

3,198.1

$

93.6

$

-

$

1705.2

$

133.0

$

1,838.2

$

12,837.2

$

1,642.0

$

2,435.5

Q1 FY20

5/31/2019

$

28,951.1

$

7,756.0

$

2,847.5

$

98.7

$

-

$

1,762.7

$

134.6

$

1,897.3

$

12,488.2

$

1,642.0

$

1,608.0

Q2 FY20

8/31/2019

$

27,555.1

$

7,696.7

$

2,787.0

$

81.3

$

-

$

1,820.3

$

136.3

$

1,956.6

$

11,691.0

$

1,642.0

$

768.9

Q3 FY20

11/30/2019

$

27,093.7

$

7,771.8

$

2,721.3

$

93.7

$

-

$

1,872.7

$

132.2

$

2,004.9

$

12,036.3

$

1,642.0

$

234.6

Q4 FY20

2/28/2020

$

27,323.2

$

7,757.1

$

2,718.9

$

81.4

$

-

$

1,798.8

$

132.6

$

1,931.4

$

12,474.3

$

1,642.0

$

309.1

Other Accrued

Total Non-

Accounts

Accrued Excise

Expenses and

Deferred Income

Other

Interest Bearing

Payable

Taxes (1)

Liabilities (1)

Taxes (2)

Liabilities (2)

Liabilities

Q4 FY12

2/29/2012

$

130.5

$

24.8

$

336.2

$

608.7

$

204.2

$

1,304.4

Q1 FY13

5/31/2012

$

117.2

$

23.4

$

311.7

$

607.1

$

228.0

$

1,287.4

Q2 FY13

8/31/2012

$

185.6

$

27.7

$

383.7

$

618.5

$

219.2

$

1,434.7

Q3 FY13

11/30/2012

$

300.4

$

18.1

$

402.8

$

618.4

$

212.3

$

1,552.0

Q4 FY13

2/28/2013

$

209.0

$

18.9

$

422.4

$

599.6

$

222.5

$

1,472.4

Q1 FY14

5/31/2013

$

150.0

$

17.5

$

375.4

$

631.1

$

209.0

$

1,383.0

Q2 FY14

8/31/2013

$

341.2

$

27.6

$

1,054.0

$

696.8

$

192.3

$

2,311.9

Q3 FY14

11/30/2013

$

462.4

$

26.4

$

1,028.6

$

710.0

$

184.5

$

2,411.9

Q4 FY14

2/28/2014

$

295.2

$

27.7

$

1,055.6

$

762.6

$

159.2

$

2,300.3

Q1 FY15

5/31/2014

$

345.7

$

27.5

$

1,031.9

$

795.9

$

159.3

$

2,360.3

Q2 FY15

8/31/2014

$

441.9

$

29.5

$

536.2

$

815.0

$

155.5

$

1,978.1

Q3 FY15

11/30/2014

$

445.9

$

24.9

$

540.4

$

831.4

$

184.1

$

2,026.7

Q4 FY15

2/28/2015

$

285.8

$

28.7

$

605.7

$

818.9

$

176.1

$

1,915.2

Q1 FY16

5/31/2015

$

289.1

$

30.8

$

521.0

$

860.0

$

176.9

$

1,877.8

Q2 FY16

8/31/2015

$

373.3

$

26.9

$

626.6

$

894.4

$

163.6

$

2,084.8

Q3 FY16

11/30/2015

$

420.9

$

32.5

$

579.4

$

986.4

$

137.7

$

2,156.9

Q4 FY16

2/29/2016

$

429.3

$

33.6

$

544.4

$

1,022.2

$

162.5

$

2,192.0

Q1 FY17

5/31/2016

$

558.5

$

39.7

$

482.9

$

1,092.2

$

159.9

$

2,333.2

Q2 FY17

8/31/2016

$

624.5

$

35.9

$

531.8

$

1,164.1

$

158.0

$

2,514.3

Q3 FY17

11/30/2016

$

772.3

$

33.0

$

562.2

$

1,124.0

$

199.3

$

2,690.8

Q4 FY17

2/28/2017

$

559.8

$

44.6

$

666.0

$

1,098.9

$

165.7

$

2,535.0

Q1 FY18

5/31/2017

$

558.8

$

-

$

586.5

$

1,098.2

$

166.5

$

2,410.0

Q2 FY18

8/31/2017

$

601.7

$

-

$

671.6

$

1,131.1

$

179.1

$

2,583.5

Q3 FY18

11/30/2017

$

742.2

$

-

$

648.7

$

1,198.6

$

214.3

$

2,803.8

Q4 FY18

2/28/2018

$

592.2

$

-

$

678.3

$

694.4

$

395.4

$

2,360.3

Q1 FY19

5/31/2018

$

650.3

$

-

$

649.6

$

-

$

1,124.0

$

2,423.9

Q2 FY19

8/31/2018

$

734.9

$

-

$

691.6

$

-

$

1,212.2

$

2,638.7

Q3 FY19

11/30/2018

$

882.7

$

-

$

683.6

$

-

$

1,234.5

$

2,800.8

Q4 FY19

2/28/2019

$

616.7

$

-

$

690.4

$

-

$

1,470.7

$

2,777.8

Q1 FY20

5/31/2019

$

579.1

$

-

$

708.4

$

-

$

1,777.8

$

3,065.3

Q2 FY20

8/31/2019

$

608.6

$

-

$

800.3

$

-

$

1,508.4

$

2,917.3

Q3 FY20

11/30/2019

$

676.5

$

-

$

767.4

$

-

$

1,257.5

$

2,701.4

Q4 FY20

2/29/2020

$

557.6

$

-

$

780.4

$

-

$

1,326.3

$

2,664.3

  1. Accrued Excise Taxes is reported within Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities beginning in Q1 FY18.
  2. Deferred Income Taxes is reported within Other Liabilities beginning in Q1 FY19.

ROA, ROE & ROIC SUPPORTING DETAIL (in millions)

Notes Payable

Total Interest

(Short-Term

Current

Bearing

Borrowings)

Debt

Long-Term Debt

Liabilities

Q4 FY12

2/29/2012

$

377.9

$

330.2

$

2,421.4

$

3,129.5

Q1 FY13

5/31/2012

$

97.9

$

37.7

$

3,285.4

$

3,421.0

Q2 FY13

8/31/2012

$

15.2

$

43.8

$

3,928.7

$

3,987.7

Q3 FY13

11/30/2012

$

16.6

$

49.9

$

3,928.9

$

3,995.4

Q4 FY13

2/28/2013

$

-

$

27.6

$

3,277.8

$

3,305.4

Q1 FY14

5/31/2013

$

221.0

$

33.3

$

4,817.7

$

5,072.0

Q2 FY14

8/31/2013

$

272.1

$

115.7

$

6,912.7

$

7,300.5

Q3 FY14

11/30/2013

$

170.5

$

67.1

$

6,897.0

$

7,134.6

Q4 FY14

2/28/2014

$

57.2

$

590.0

$

6,373.3

$

7,020.5

Q1 FY15

5/31/2014

$

235.2

$

614.4

$

6,345.5

$

7,195.1

Q2 FY15

8/31/2014

$

253.0

$

615.7

$

6,323.2

$

7,191.9

Q3 FY15

11/30/2014

$

100.3

$

137.0

$

7,081.5

$

7,318.8

Q4 FY15

2/28/2015

$

52.4

$

158.1

$

7,086.0

$

7,296.5

Q1 FY16

5/31/2015

$

100.9

$

178.5

$

6,989.5

$

7,268.9

Q2 FY16

8/31/2015

$

29.3

$

156.1

$

7,187.6

$

7,373.0

Q3 FY16

11/30/2015

$

31.1

$

856.9

$

6,466.6

$

7,354.6

Q4 FY16

2/29/2016

$

408.3

$

856.7

$

6,816.2

$

8,081.2

Q1 FY17

5/31/2016

$

29.8

$

1,587.8

$

6,690.6

$

8,308.2

Q2 FY17

8/31/2016

$

114.3

$

893.1

$

7,021.6

$

8,029.0

Q3 FY17

11/30/2016

$

353.4

$

915.7

$

7,362.5

$

8,631.6

Q4 FY17

2/28/2017

$

606.5

$

910.9

$

7,720.7

$

9,238.1

Q1 FY18

5/31/2017

$

988.1

$

146.2

$

8,077.2

$

9,211.5

Q2 FY18

8/31/2017

$

814.0

$

96.5

$

8,036.9

$

8,947.4

Q3 FY18

11/30/2017

$

1,212.8

$

23.2

$

8,114.2

$

9,350.2

Q4 FY18

2/28/2018

$

746.8

$

22.3

$

9,417.6

$

10,186.7

Q1 FY19

5/31/2018

$

669.7

$

20.9

$

9,416.4

$

10,107.0

Q2 FY19

8/31/2018

$

717.1

$

18.9

$

9,187.6

$

9,923.6

Q3 FY19

11/30/2018

$

731.5

$

1,065.6

$

11,772.5

$

13,569.6

Q4 FY19

2/28/2019

$

791.5

$

1,065.2

$

11,759.8

$

13,616.5

Q1 FY20

5/31/2019

$

586.4

$

1,065.4

$

11,745.8

$

13,397.6

Q2 FY20

8/31/2019

$

150.9

$

636.1

$

12,159.8

$

12,946.8

Q3 FY20

11/30/2019

$

281.5

$

734.8

$

11,339.7

$

12,356.0

Q4 FY20

2/28/2020

$

238.9

$

734.9

$

11,210.8

$

12,184.6

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 11:48:03 UTC
