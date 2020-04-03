Constellation Brands : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Segment Financial History

Log in
Business Segment Information

Organic Net Sales

Through February 28, 2019, our internal management financial reporting consisted of two business divisions: (i) Beer and (ii) Wine and Spirits. Beginning March 1, 2019, as a result of our November 2018 Canopy Investment and a change in our chief operating decision maker ("CODM") on March 1, 2019, we have changed our internal management financial reporting to consist of three business divisions: (i) Beer, (ii) Wine and Spirits, and (iii) Canopy. Consequently, as of May 31, 2019, we report our operating results in four segments: (i) Beer, (ii) Wine and Spirits, (iii) Corporate Operations and Other, and (iv) Canopy. The Canopy Equity Method Investment makes up the Canopy segment.

In the Beer segment, our portfolio consists of high-end imported and craft beer brands. We have an exclusive perpetual brand license to import, market, and sell in the U.S. our Mexican beer portfolio. In the Wine and Spirits segment, we sell a portfolio that includes higher-margin,higher-growth wine brands complemented by certain higher-end spirits brands. Amounts included in the Corporate Operations and Other segment consist of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, corporate growth and strategy, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology, as well as our investments made through our corporate venture capital function. All costs included in the Corporate Operations and Other segment are general costs that are applicable to the consolidated group and are therefore not allocated to the other reportable segments. All costs reported within the Corporate Operations and Other segment are not included in our CODM's evaluation of the operating income (loss) performance of the other reportable segments. The business segments reflect how our operations are managed, how resources are

allocated, how operating performance is evaluated by senior management, and the structure of our internal financial reporting.

Amounts included for the Canopy segment represent 100% of Canopy's reported results on a two-month lag, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and converted from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. Although we own less than 100% of the outstanding shares of Canopy, 100% of the Canopy results are included in the information below and subsequently eliminated in order to reconcile to our consolidated financial statements.

In addition, management excludes items that affect comparability ("Comparable Adjustments") from its evaluation of the results of each operating segment as these Comparable Adjustments are not reflective of core operations of the segments. Segment operating performance and segment management compensation are evaluated based upon core segment operating income (loss).

Organic and Constant Currency

For periods of acquisition, the Company defines organic as current period reported less products of acquired businesses reported for the current period, as appropriate. For periods of divestiture, the Company defines organic as prior period reported less products of divested businesses reported for the prior period, as appropriate. The Company provides organic net sales and organic shipment volumes, and historically provided percentage change in constant currency net sales (which excludes the impact of year-over-year currency exchange rate fluctuations), because the Company uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the underlying business trends of its core operations. In addition, the Company believes this information provides investors valuable insight on underlying business trends and results in order to evaluate year-over-year financial performance.

Transaction

Segment

Date of Transaction

Organic Adjustment Period

Acquisition

Mark West

Wine and Spirits

July 16, 2012

July 16, 2012 - July 15, 2013

Beer Business

Beer

June 7, 2013

June 7, 2013 - June 6, 2014

Meiomi

Wine and Spirits

August 3, 2015

August 3, 2015 - August 2, 2016

Ballast Point

Beer

December 16, 2015

December 16, 2015 - December 15, 2016

Prisoner

Wine and Spirits

April 29, 2016

April 29, 2016 - April 28, 2017

High West (1)

Wine and Spirits

October 14, 2016

October 14, 2016 - October 13, 2017

Charles Smith (1)

Wine and Spirits

October 19, 2016

October 19, 2016 - October 18, 2017

Divestiture

Canadian business

Wine and Spirits

December 17, 2016

December 17, 2015 - December 16, 2016

Black Velvet Divestiture

Wine and Spirits

November 1, 2019

November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019

  1. Collectively, the October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions.

Depletions

Depletions represent distributor shipments of the Company's respective branded products to retail customers, based on third-party data. For periods of acquisition, depletion volume includes depletion of products of acquired businesses for the prior comparable period, as appropriate. For periods of divestiture, depletion volume excludes depletion of products of divested businesses for the prior comparable period, as appropriate.

Transaction

Segment

Date of Transaction

Organic Adjustment Period

Acquisition

Mark West

Wine and Spirits

July 16, 2012

July 16, 2011 - July 15, 2012

Beer Business

Beer

June 7, 2013

June 7, 2012 - June 6, 2013

Meiomi

Wine and Spirits

August 3, 2015

August 3, 2014 - August 2, 2015

Ballast Point

Beer

December 16, 2015

December 16, 2014 - December 15, 2015

Prisoner

Wine and Spirits

April 29, 2016

April 29, 2015 - April 28, 2016

High West (1)

Wine and Spirits

October 14, 2016

October 14, 2015 - October 13, 2016

Charles Smith (1)

Wine and Spirits

October 19, 2016

October 19, 2015 - October 18, 2016

Divestiture

Canadian business

Wine and Spirits

December 17, 2016

N/A (2)

Black Velvet Divestiture

Wine and Spirits

November 1, 2019

November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019

  1. Depletion data is only available for product sold domestically in the U.S.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS ADJUSTED (1))

Fiscal

Fiscal

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fiscal

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fiscal

Year

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

2017

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(in millions)

Net Sales

Beer

$

4,227.3

$

4,660.4

$

1,375.1

$

1,527.1

$

1,209.8

$

1,090.1

$

5,202.1

$

1,477.4

$

1,640.4

$

1,310.6

$

1,187.5

$

5,615.9

Wine and Spirits

Wine

2,732.7

2,556.3

591.8

671.0

670.3

599.4

2,532.5

535.0

611.1

601.2

620.2

2,367.5

Spirits

361.1

363.6

80.2

101.0

92.5

107.7

381.4

84.8

92.5

87.6

95.2

360.1

Wine and Spirits

3,093.8

2,919.9

672.0

772.0

762.8

707.1

2,913.9

619.8

703.6

688.8

715.4

2,727.6

Canopy

-

-

-

-

-

48.6

48.6

70.7

67.7

58.0

93.8

290.2

Consolidation and Eliminations

-

-

-

-

-

(48.6)

(48.6)

(70.7)

(67.7)

(58.0)

(93.8)

(290.2)

Comparable Adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidated Net Sales

$

7,321.1

$

7,580.3

$

2,047.1

$

2,299.1

$

1,972.6

$

1,797.2

$

8,116.0

$

2,097.2

$

2,344.0

$

1,999.4

$

1,902.9

$

8,343.5

Gross Profit

Beer

$

2,149.3

$

2,531.2

$

749.4

$

843.4

$

651.0

$

586.9

$

2,830.7

$

819.5

$

913.3

$

735.3

$

657.1

$

3,125.2

Wine and Spirits

1,352.3

1,309.4

290.8

336.6

340.9

311.2

1,279.5

271.7

292.1

310.6

314.6

1,189.0

Corporate Operations and Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Canopy

-

-

-

-

-

11.2

11.2

11.3

9.8

(7.3)

31.6

45.4

Consolidation and Eliminations

-

-

-

-

-

(11.2)

(11.2)

(11.3)

(9.8)

7.3

(31.6)

(45.4)

Comparable Adjustments

17.4

(28.1)

8.4

(11.8)

(21.9)

(4.6)

(29.9)

(62.5)

(19.5)

(58.4)

(21.9)

(162.3)

Consolidated Gross Profit

$

3,519.0

$

3,812.5

$

1,048.6

$

1,168.2

$

970.0

$

893.5

$

4,080.3

$

1,028.7

$

1,185.9

$

987.5

$

949.8

$

4,151.9

Operating Income (Loss)

Beer (A)

$

1,532.4

$

1,840.2

$

520.0

$

630.6

$

450.9

$

441.4

$

2,042.9

$

580.6

$

685.3

$

514.9

$

467.1

$

2,247.9

Wine and Spirits (A)

792.4

794.1

167.8

201.4

206.0

196.0

771.2

160.8

160.4

180.4

206.8

708.4

Corporate Operations and Other (A)

(139.9)

(165.8)

(50.2)

(51.3)

(45.0)

(51.4)

(197.9)

(43.7)

(53.7)

(51.3)

(75.2)

(223.9)

Canopy (A)

-

-

-

-

-

(82.7)

(82.7)

(170.0)

(160.5)

(210.8)

(144.5)

(685.8)

Consolidation and Eliminations (A)

-

-

-

-

-

82.7

82.7

170.0

160.5

210.8

144.5

685.8

Comparable Adjustments

204.1

(188.7)

(12.2)

(15.7)

(55.4)

(120.7)

(204.0)

(75.0)

(72.5)

(376.8)

(53.6)

(577.9)

Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)

$

2,389.0

$

2,279.8

$

625.4

$

765.0

$

556.5

$

465.3

$

2,412.2

$

622.7

$

719.5

$

267.2

$

545.1

$

2,154.5

Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments

Beer (B)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Wine and Spirits (B)

29.2

34.4

4.8

(1.0)

28.4

1.2

33.4

4.0

(1.0)

31.6

1.8

36.4

Corporate Operations and Other (B)

(0.2)

0.2

(0.1)

(1.1)

0.9

0.1

(0.2)

(1.1)

(0.2)

(0.5)

(1.4)

(3.2)

Canopy (B)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidation and Eliminations (B)

-

$

-

-

-

-

(16.5)

(16.5)

(54.4)

(54.7)

(71.1)

(41.5)

(221.7)

Comparable Adjustments

(1.7)

452.6

359.7

690.5

(163.9)

1,198.6

2,084.9

(879.1)

(1,268.8)

(416.5)

84.3

(2,480.1)

Consolidated Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments

$

27.3

$

487.2

$

364.4

$

688.4

$

(134.6)

$

1,183.4

$

2,101.6

$

(930.6)

$

(1,324.7)

$

(456.5)

$

43.2

$

(2,668.6)

Comparable Earnings (Losses) Before Interest and Taxes (A+B)

$

2,213.9

$

2,503.1

$

642.3

$

778.6

$

641.2

$

570.8

$

2,632.9

$

646.2

$

736.1

$

604.0

$

557.6

$

2,543.9

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS ADJUSTED (1))

Fiscal

Fiscal

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fiscal

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fiscal

Year

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

2017

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Year Over Year Growth in Net Sales:

Beer

10%

11%

11%

16%

9%

12%

7%

7%

8%

9%

8%

Wine and Spirits

(6%)

(3%)

9%

0%

(8%)

(0%)

(8%)

(9%)

(10%)

1%

(6%)

Canopy

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Consolidation and Eliminations

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Consolidated Net Sales

4%

6%

10%

9%

2%

7%

2%

2%

1%

6%

3%

Year Over Year Growth in Gross Profit:

Beer

18%

10%

12%

14%

10%

12%

9%

8%

13%

12%

10%

Wine and Spirits

(3%)

(8%)

7%

(1%)

(7%)

(2%)

(7%)

(13%)

(9%)

1%

(7%)

Canopy

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Consolidation and Eliminations

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Consolidated Gross Profit

8%

6%

9%

7%

6%

7%

(2%)

2%

2%

6%

2%

Year Over Year Growth in Operating Income (Loss):

Beer

20%

5%

11%

14%

16%

11%

12%

9%

14%

6%

10%

Wine and Spirits

0%

(17%)

8%

3%

(5%)

(3%)

(4%)

(20%)

(12%)

6%

(8%)

Corporate Operations and Other

19%

34%

24%

9%

13%

19%

(13%)

5%

14%

46%

13%

Canopy

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Consolidation and Eliminations

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)

(5%)

11%

7%

14%

(9%)

6%

(0%)

(6%)

(52%)

17%

(11%)

Gross Profit as a Percent of Net Sales:

Beer

50.8%

54.3%

54.5%

55.2%

53.8%

53.8%

54.4%

55.5%

55.7%

56.1%

55.3%

55.6%

Wine and Spirits

43.7%

44.8%

43.3%

43.6%

44.7%

44.0%

43.9%

43.8%

41.5%

45.1%

44.0%

43.6%

Canopy

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

23.0%

23.0%

16.0%

14.5%

(12.6%)

33.7%

15.6%

Consolidation and Eliminations

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

23.0%

23.0%

16.0%

14.5%

(12.6%)

33.7%

15.6%

Consolidated Gross Profit

48.1%

50.3%

51.2%

50.8%

49.2%

49.7%

50.3%

49.1%

50.6%

49.4%

49.9%

49.8%

Operating Income (Loss) as a Percent of Net Sales:

Beer

36.3%

39.5%

37.8%

41.3%

37.3%

40.5%

39.3%

39.3%

41.8%

39.3%

39.3%

40.0%

Wine and Spirits

25.6%

27.2%

25.0%

26.1%

27.0%

27.7%

26.5%

25.9%

22.8%

26.2%

28.9%

26.0%

Corporate Operations and Other

(1.9%)

(2.2%)

(2.5%)

(2.2%)

(2.3%)

(2.9%)

(2.4%)

(2.1%)

(2.3%)

(2.6%)

(4.0%)

(2.7%)

Canopy

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

(170.2%)

(170.2%)

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Consolidation and Eliminations

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

(170.2%)

(170.2%)

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)

32.6%

30.1%

30.6%

33.3%

28.2%

25.9%

29.7%

29.7%

30.7%

13.4%

28.6%

25.8%

  1. Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for fiscal year 2017 and the interim and annual periods of fiscal year 2018 presented herein has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. Annual and interim periods prior to fiscal year 2017, including interim periods for fiscal year 2017, have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as the impact is not deemed material.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED (1))

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fiscal

Year

Year

Year

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

(in millions)

Net Sales

Beer (2)

$

2,835.6

$

3,188.6

$

3,622.6

$

4,229.3

$

1,242.3

$

1,378.9

$

1,040.1

$

997.2

$

4,658.5

Wine and Spirits

Wine

2,554.2

2,523.4

2,591.4

2,739.3

605.0

610.7

666.6

677.2

2,559.5

Spirits

291.3

316.0

334.4

362.9

88.2

94.9

92.4

91.5

367.0

Wine and Spirits

2,845.5

2,839.4

2,925.8

3,102.2

693.2

705.6

759.0

768.7

2,926.5

Corporate Operations and Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidation and Eliminations (2)

(813.4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Comparable Adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidated Net Sales

$

4,867.7

$

6,028.0

$

6,548.4

$

7,331.5

$

1,935.5

$

2,084.5

$

1,799.1

$

1,765.9

$

7,585.0

Gross Profit

Beer (2)

$

1,132.1

$

1,465.8

$

1,776.0

$

2,151.3

$

683.6

$

747.0

$

567.0

$

531.7

$

2,529.3

Wine and Spirits

1,117.1

1,172.3

1,235.0

1,360.7

319.4

314.9

344.3

337.4

1,316.0

Corporate Operations and Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidation and Eliminations (2)

(241.5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Comparable Adjustments

(16.0)

(59.5)

(68.7)

17.4

(7.7)

3.4

(3.8)

(20.0)

(28.1)

Consolidated Gross Profit

$

1,991.7

$

2,578.6

$

2,942.3

$

3,529.4

$

995.3

$

1,065.3

$

907.5

$

849.1

$

3,817.2

Operating Income

Beer (2) (A)

$

772.9

$

1,017.8

$

1,264.1

$

1,534.4

$

500.6

$

566.2

$

392.4

$

379.1

$

1,838.3

Wine and Spirits (A)

637.8

674.3

727.0

800.8

205.6

185.1

199.0

211.0

800.7

Corporate Operations and Other (A)

(99.8)

(109.1)

(125.5)

(139.9)

(37.4)

(41.5)

(41.3)

(45.6)

(165.8)

Consolidation and Eliminations (2) (A)

(142.6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Comparable Adjustments

1269.4

(82.8)

(100.5)

204.1

(100.7)

4.1

(63.3)

(28.8)

(188.7)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

2,437.7

$

1,500.2

$

1,765.1

$

2,399.4

$

568.1

$

713.9

$

486.8

$

515.7

$

2,284.5

Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments

Crown Imports (2) (B)

$

70.3

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Wine and Spirits (B)

17.6

21.5

26.6

29.2

0.2

-

32.1

2.1

34.4

Corporate Operations and Other (B)

-

-

-

(0.2)

0.2

0.2

0.1

(0.3)

0.2

Comparable Adjustments

(0.1)

-

24.5

(1.7)

-

-

216.9

235.7

452.6

Consolidated Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments

$

87.8

$

21.5

$

51.1

$

27.3

$

0.4

$

0.2

$

249.1

$

237.5

$

487.2

Comparable Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (A+B)

$

1,256.2

$

1,604.5

$

1,892.2

$

2,224.3

$

669.2

$

710.0

$

582.3

$

546.3

$

2,507.8

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED (1))

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fiscal

Year

Year

Year

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Year Over Year Growth in Net Sales:

Beer (2)

10%

12%

14%

17%

8%

13%

8%

12%

10%

Wine and Spirits

2%

(0%)

3%

6%

(4%)

(12%)

(10%)

4%

(6%)

Consolidation and Eliminations (2)

(69%)

(100%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Consolidated Net Sales

74%

24%

9%

12%

3%

3%

(1%)

8%

3%

Year Over Year Growth in Gross Profit:

Beer (2)

50%

29%

21%

21%

19%

21%

14%

15%

18%

Wine and Spirits

0%

5%

5%

10%

7%

(11%)

(11%)

5%

(3%)

Consolidation and Eliminations (2)

(68%)

(100%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Consolidated Gross Profit

80%

29%

14%

20%

13%

10%

2%

8%

8%

Year Over Year Growth in Operating Income:

Beer (2)

73%

32%

24%

21%

22%

26%

17%

12%

20%

Wine and Spirits

(2%)

6%

8%

10%

22%

(10%)

(14%)

8%

(0%)

Corporate Operations and Other

7%

9%

15%

11%

(31%)

(15%)

(18%)

(14%)

19%

Consolidation and Eliminations (2)

(68%)

(100%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Consolidated Operating Income

NM

(38%)

18%

36%

3%

17%

(9%)

(27%)

(5%)

Gross Profit as a Percent of Net Sales:

Beer (2)

39.9%

46.0%

49.0%

50.9%

55.0%

54.2%

54.5%

53.3%

54.3%

Wine and Spirits

39.3%

41.3%

42.2%

43.9%

46.1%

44.6%

45.4%

43.9%

45.0%

Consolidation and Eliminations (2)

29.7%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Consolidated Gross Profit

40.9%

42.8%

44.9%

48.1%

51.4%

51.1%

50.4%

48.1%

50.3%

Operating Income as a Percent of Net Sales:

Beer (2)

27.3%

31.9%

34.9%

36.3%

40.3%

41.1%

37.7%

38.0%

39.5%

Wine and Spirits

22.4%

23.7%

24.8%

25.8%

29.7%

26.2%

26.2%

27.4%

27.4%

Corporate Operations and Other

(1.8%)

(1.8%)

(1.9%)

(1.9%)

(1.9%)

(2.0%)

(2.3%)

(2.6%)

(2.2%)

Consolidation and Eliminations (2)

17.5%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Consolidated Operating Income

50.1%

24.9%

27.0%

32.7%

29.4%

34.2%

27.1%

29.2%

30.1%

(1)

Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Financial information for the historical annual and interim periods presented herein are as previously reported and have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance

  1. Prior to the acquisition of our import beer business in June 2013, we had a 50% equity interest in Crown Imports, which was accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Additionally, prior to the acquisition, Crown Imports was a reportable segment.

NM = Not Meaningful

REPORTED, ORGANIC, AND CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES (1)

(in millions)

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2020

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Consolidated Net Sales

$

2,097.2

$

2,047.1

2%

$

2,344.0

$

2,299.1

2%

$

1,999.4

$

1,972.6

1%

$

1,902.9

$

1,797.2

6%

$

8,343.5

$

8,116.0

3%

Less: Black Velvet Divestiture

-

-

-

-

-

(8.5)

-

(17.5)

-

(26.0)

Consolidated Organic Net Sales

$

2,097.2

$

2,047.1

2%

$

2,344.0

$

2,299.1

2%

$

1,999.4

$

1,964.1

2%

$

1,902.9

$

1,779.7

7%

$

8,343.5

$

8,090.0

3%

Beer Net Sales

$

1,477.4

$

1,375.1

7%

$

1,640.4

$

1,527.1

7%

$

1,310.6

$

1,209.8

8%

$

1,187.5

$

1,090.1

9%

$

5,615.9

$

5,202.1

8%

Wine and Spirits Net Sales

$

619.8

$

672.0

(8%)

$

703.6

$

772.0

(9%)

$

688.8

$

762.8

(10%)

$

715.4

$

707.1

1%

$

2,727.6

$

2,913.9

(6%)

Less: Black Velvet Divestiture

-

-

-

-

-

(8.5)

-

(17.5)

-

(26.0)

Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales

$

619.8

$

672.0

(8%)

$

703.6

$

772.0

(9%)

$

688.8

$

754.3

(9%)

$

715.4

$

689.6

4%

$

2,727.6

$

2,887.9

(6%)

  1. Constant currency percent change is presented only for those comparative periods prior to the divestiture of the Canadian wine business. Constant currency percent change may not sum due to rounding as each item is computed independently.

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2019

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Consolidated Net Sales

$

2,047.1

$

1,928.5

6%

$

2,299.1

$

2,087.9

10%

$

1,972.6

$

1,801.9

9%

$

1,797.2

$

1,762.0

2%

$

8,116.0

$

7,580.3

7%

Beer Net Sales

$

1,375.1

$

1,239.2

11%

$

1,527.1

$

1,381.7

11%

$

1,209.8

$

1,042.5

16%

$

1,090.1

$

997.0

9%

$

5,202.1

$

4,660.4

12%

Wine and Spirits Net Sales

$

672.0

$

689.3

(3%)

$

772.0

$

706.2

9%

$

762.8

$

759.4

0%

$

707.1

$

765.0

(8%)

$

2,913.9

$

2,919.9

(0%)

Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for the interim and annual periods of fiscal 2018 presented in the above Fiscal Year 2019 analysis has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. For the interim and annual periods presented below for the Fiscal Year 2018, Fiscal Year 2017, Fiscal Year 2016, Fiscal Year 2015, and Fiscal Year 2014 analyses, financial information has not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as it is not deemed material.

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2018

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

Consolidated Net Sales

$

1,935.5

$

1,871.8

3%

$

2,084.5

$

2,021.2

3%

$

1,799.1

$

1,810.5

(1%)

$

1,765.9

$

1,628.0

8%

$

7,585.0

$

7,331.5

3%

Less: Prisoner

(13.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13.2)

-

Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions

(13.7)

-

(13.6)

-

(9.9)

-

-

-

(37.2)

-

Less: Canadian Divestiture

-

(89.6)

-

(100.1)

-

(98.9)

-

(22.6)

-

(311.2)

Consolidated Organic Net Sales

$

1,908.6

$

1,782.2

7%

$

2,070.9

$

1,921.1

8%

$

1,789.2

$

1,711.6

5%

$

1,765.9

$

1,605.4

10%

$

7,534.6

$

7,020.3

7%

Beer Net Sales

$

1,242.3

$

1,151.0

8%

$

1,378.9

$

1,222.5

13%

$

1,040.1

$

964.6

8%

$

997.2

$

891.2

12%

$

4,658.5

$

4,229.3

10%

Wine and Spirits Net Sales

$

693.2

$

720.8

(4%)

$

705.6

$

798.7

(12%)

$

759.0

$

845.9

(10%)

$

768.7

$

736.8

4%

$

2,926.5

$

3,102.2

(6%)

Less: Prisoner

(13.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13.2)

-

Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions

(13.7)

-

(13.6)

-

(9.9)

-

-

-

(37.2)

-

Less: Canadian Divestiture

-

(89.6)

-

(100.1)

-

(98.9)

-

(22.6)

-

(311.2)

Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales

$

666.3

$

631.2

6%

$

692.0

$

698.6

(1%)

$

749.1

$

747.0

0%

$

768.7

$

714.2

8%

$

2,876.1

$

2,791.0

3%

Constant

Constant

Constant

Constant

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

First

First

Percent

Currency

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Currency

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Currency

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Currency

Percent

Percent

Currency

Percent

Fiscal Year 2017

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Change

Impact

Change(1)

2017

2016

2017

2016

2017

2016

2017

2016

2017

2016

Consolidated Net Sales

$

1,871.8

$

1,631.3

15%

- %

15 %

$

2,021.2

$

1,733.4

17%

- %

17 %

$

1,810.5

$

1,640.5

10%

- %

10 %

$

1,628.0

$

1,543.2

5%

- %

5 %

$

7,331.5

$

6,548.4

12%

- %

12 %

Less: Meiomi

(35.3)

-

(17.2)

-

-

-

-

-

(52.5)

-

Less: Ballast Point

(42.4)

-

(46.0)

-

(31.8)

-

(4.7)

-

(124.9)

-

Less: Prisoner

(4.9)

-

(8.8)

-

(20.1)

-

(13.5)

-

(47.3)

-

Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions

-

-

-

-

(5.4)

-

(18.8)

-

(24.2)

-

Less: Canadian Divestiture

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(62.6)

-

(62.6)

Consolidated Organic Net Sales

$

1,789.2

$

1,631.3

10%

- %

10 %

$

1,949.2

$

1,733.4

12%

- %

13 %

$

1,753.2

$

1,640.5

7%

- %

7 %

$

1,591.0

$

1,480.6

7%

- %

7 %

$

7,082.6

$

6,485.8

9%

- %

9 %

Beer Net Sales

$

1,151.0

$

965.8

19%

- %

19 %

$

1,222.5

$

1,019.5

20%

- %

20 %

$

964.6

$

831.3

16%

- %

16 %

$

891.2

$

806.0

11%

- %

11 %

$

4,229.3

$

3,622.6

17%

- %

17 %

Less: Ballast Point

(42.4)

-

(46.0)

-

(31.8)

-

(4.7)

-

(124.9)

-

Beer Organic Net Sales

$

1,108.6

$

965.8

15%

- %

15 %

$

1,176.5

$

1,019.5

15%

- %

15 %

$

932.8

$

831.3

12%

- %

12 %

$

886.5

$

806.0

10%

- %

10 %

$

4,104.4

$

3,622.6

13%

- %

13 %

Wine and Spirits Net Sales

$

720.8

$

665.5

8%

(1)%

9 %

$

798.7

$

713.9

12%

- %

12 %

$

845.9

$

809.2

5%

- %

4 %

$

736.8

$

737.2

(0%)

- %

- %

$

3,102.2

$

2,925.8

6%

- %

6 %

Less: Meiomi

(35.3)

-

(17.2)

-

-

-

-

-

(52.5)

-

Less: Prisoner

(4.9)

-

(8.8)

-

(20.1)

-

(13.5)

-

(47.3)

-

Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions

-

-

-

-

(5.4)

-

(18.8)

-

(24.2)

-

Less: Canadian Divestiture

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(62.6)

-

(62.6)

Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales

$

680.6

$

665.5

2%

(1)%

3 %

$

772.7

$

713.9

8%

- %

8 %

$

820.4

$

809.2

1%

- %

1 %

$

704.5

$

674.6

4%

- %

4 %

$

2,978.2

$

2,863.2

4%

- %

4 %

REPORTED, ORGANIC, AND CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES (1) (in millions)

Constant

Constant

Constant

Constant

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

First

First

Percent

Currency

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Currency

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Currency

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Currency

Percent

Percent

Currency

Percent

Fiscal Year 2016

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Change

Impact

Change(1)

2016

2015

2016

2015

2016

2015

2016

2015

2016

2015

Consolidated Net Sales

$

1,631.3

$

1,526.0

7%

(1)%

8 %

$

1,733.4

$

1,604.1

8%

(2)%

10 %

$

1,640.5

$

1,541.7

6%

(2)%

8 %

$

1,543.2

$

1,356.2

14%

(1)%

15 %

$

6,548.4

$

6,028.0

9%

(1)%

10 %

Less: Meiomi

-

-

(3.8)

-

(34.7)

-

(35.3)

-

(73.8)

-

Less: Ballast Point

-

-

-

-

-

-

(27.2)

-

(27.2)

-

Consolidated Organic Net Sales

$

1,631.3

$

1,526.0

7%

(1)%

8 %

$

1,729.6

$

1,604.1

8%

(2)%

9 %

$

1,605.8

$

1,541.7

4%

(2)%

6 %

$

1,480.7

$

1,356.2

9%

(1)%

10 %

$

6,447.4

$

6,028.0

7%

(1)%

8 %

Beer Net Sales

$

965.8

$

867.7

11%

- %

11 %

$

1019.5

$

891.8

14%

- %

14 %

$

831.3

$

768.1

8%

- %

8 %

$

806.0

$

661.0

22%

- %

22 %

$

3,622.6

$

3,188.6

14%

- %

14 %

Less: Ballast Point

-

-

-

-

-

-

(27.2)

-

(27.2)

-

Beer Organic Net Sales

$

965.8

$

867.7

11%

- %

11 %

$

1,019.5

$

891.8

14%

- %

14 %

$

831.3

$

768.1

8%

- %

8 %

$

778.8

$

661.0

18%

- %

18 %

$

3,595.4

$

3,188.6

13%

- %

13 %

Wine and Spirits Net Sales

$

665.5

$

658.3

1%

(3)%

4 %

$

713.9

$

715.8

(0%)

(3)%

3 %

$

809.2

$

773.4

5%

(3)%

8 %

$

737.2

$

691.9

7%

(2)%

9 %

$

2,925.8

$

2,839.4

3%

(3)%

6 %

Less: Meiomi

-

-

(3.8)

-

(34.7)

-

(35.3)

-

(73.8)

-

Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales

$

665.5

$

658.3

1%

(3)%

4 %

$

710.1

$

715.8

(1%)

(3)%

3 %

$

774.5

$

773.4

0%

(3)%

3 %

$

701.9

$

691.9

1%

(2)%

4 %

$

2,852.0

$

2,839.4

0%

(3)%

3 %

Constant

Constant

Constant

Constant

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

First

First

Percent

Currency

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Currency

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Currency

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Currency

Percent

Percent

Currency

Percent

Fiscal Year 2015

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Impact

Change(1)

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Change

Impact

Change(1)

2015

2014

2015

2014

2015

2014

2015

2014

2015

2014

Consolidated Net Sales

$

1,526.0

$

673.4

127%

(1)%

128%

$

1,604.1

$

1,459.8

10%

- %

10 %

$

1,541.7

$

1,443.3

7%

(1)%

7 %

$

1,356.2

$

1,291.2

5%

(1)%

6 %

$

6,028.0

$

4,867.7

24%

(1)%

25 %

Less: Beer Business Acquisition

(867.7)

-

(73.4)

-

-

-

-

-

(941.1)

-

Consolidated Organic Net Sales

$

658.3

$

673.4

(2%)

(1)%

(1%)

$

1,530.7

$

1,459.8

5%

- %

5 %

$

1,541.7

$

1,443.3

7%

(1)%

7 %

$

1,356.2

$

1,291.2

5%

(1)%

6 %

$

5,086.9

$

4,867.7

5%

(1)%

5 %

Beer Net Sales

$

867.7

$

-

NM

- %

NM

$

888.3

$

762.8

16%

- %

16 %

$

768.3

$

661.6

16%

- %

16 %

$

664.3

$

597.8

11%

- %

11 %

$

3,188.6

$

2,022.2

58%

- %

58 %

Less: Beer Business Acquisition

(867.7)

-

(73.4)

-

-

-

-

-

(941.1)

-

Beer Organic Net Sales

$

-

$

-

NM

- %

NM

$

814.9

$

762.8

7%

- %

7 %

$

768.3

$

661.6

16%

- %

16 %

$

664.3

$

597.8

11%

- %

11 %

$

2,247.5

$

2,022.2

11%

- %

11 %

Wine and Spirits Net Sales

$

658.3

$

673.4

(2%)

(1)%

(1%)

$

715.8

$

697.0

3%

(1)%

3 %

$

773.4

$

781.7

(1%)

(1)%

- %

$

691.9

$

693.4

(0%)

(2)%

2 %

$

2,839.4

$

2,845.5

(0%)

(1)%

1 %

SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2020

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

BEER

(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)

Shipment volume

82.1

77.9

5.4%

91.9

87.3

5.3%

72.6

68.0

6.8%

65.3

60.9

7.2%

311.9

294.1

6.1%

Depletion volume

6.6%

6.2%

7.3%

10.7%

7.5%

WINE AND SPIRITS

(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)

Shipment volume

12.4

13.5

(8.1%)

14.4

16.0

(10.0%)

12.8

14.8

(13.5%)

14.0

14.2

(1.4%)

53.6

58.5

(8.4%)

Organic shipment volume

12.4

13.5

(8.1%)

14.4

16.0

(10.0%)

12.8

14.5

(11.7%)

14.0

13.8

1.4%

53.6

57.8

(7.3%)

U.S. Domestic shipment volume

11.3

12.5

(9.6%)

13.5

14.8

(8.8%)

11.6

13.8

(15.9%)

13.1

13.3

(1.5%)

49.5

54.4

(9.0%)

U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume

11.3

12.5

(9.6%)

13.5

14.8

(8.8%)

11.6

13.5

(14.1%)

13.1

12.9

1.6%

49.5

53.7

(7.8%)

U.S. Domestic Power Brands shipment volume (1)

4.5

5.3

(15.1%)

6.3

6.3

0.0%

5.9

5.9

0.0%

6.3

5.9

6.8%

23.0

23.4

(1.7%)

U.S. Domestic depletion volume

(0.7%)

(13.3%)

(5.8%)

(0.4%)

(5.1%)

U.S. Domestic Power Brands depletion volume (1)

4.2%

(3.8%)

3.3%

4.6%

2.1%

  1. U.S. Domestic Power Brands include the following brands and/or portfolio of brands: 7 Moons, Auros, Casa Noble, Champagne Palmer & Co, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Cuvée Sauvage, Drylands, High West, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mi CAMPO, Mount Veeder, Nelson's Green Brier, Nobilo, Ruffino, SIMI, Spoken Barrel, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy, and the Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader portfolio of brands.

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2019

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

BEER

(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)

Shipment volume

77.9

71.7

8.6%

87.3

80.3

8.7%

68.0

59.6

14.1%

60.9

56.4

8.0%

294.1

268.0

9.7%

Depletion volume

8.9%

10.1%

7.8%

8.1%

8.8%

WINE AND SPIRITS

(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)

Shipment volume

13.5

13.9

(2.9%)

16.0

14.7

8.8%

14.8

14.8

0.0%

14.2

15.6

(9.0%)

58.5

59.0

(0.8%)

U.S. Domestic shipment volume

12.5

12.9

(3.1%)

14.8

13.6

8.8%

13.8

13.6

1.5%

13.3

14.6

(8.9%)

54.4

54.7

(0.5%)

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (2)

7.8

7.7

1.3%

9.4

8.3

13.3%

8.3

8.3

0.0%

8.4

8.8

(4.5%)

33.9

33.1

2.4%

U.S. Domestic depletion volume

(3.6%)

0.2%

(3.2%)

(4.0%)

(2.6%)

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (2)

0.4%

2.3%

0.3%

(0.6%)

0.6%

  1. U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands and/or portfolio of brands: 7 Moons, Black Box, Casa Noble, Clos du Bois, Franciscan, High West, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravage, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Schrader, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, and the Charles Smith and Prisoner portfolio of brands.

SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2018

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

BEER

(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)

Shipment volume

71.7

67.0

7.0%

80.3

71.9

11.7%

59.6

56.3

5.9%

56.4

51.2

10.2%

268.0

246.4

8.8%

-

Depletion volume

11.6%

8.1%

9.1%

11.0%

9.8%

WINE AND SPIRITS

(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)

Shipment volume

13.9

16.4

(15.2%)

14.7

18.2

(19.2%)

14.8

18.3

(19.1%)

15.6

16.3

(4.3%)

59.0

69.2

(14.7%)

Organic shipment volume

13.7

13.6

0.7%

14.6

14.8

(1.4%)

14.7

15.2

(3.3%)

15.6

15.7

(0.6%)

58.6

59.3

(1.2%)

U.S. Domestic shipment volume

12.9

12.4

4.0%

13.6

14.2

(4.2%)

13.6

14.0

(2.9%)

14.6

14.4

1.4%

54.7

55.0

(0.5%)

U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume

12.8

12.4

3.2%

13.5

14.2

(4.9%)

13.5

14.0

(3.6%)

14.6

14.4

1.4%

54.4

55.0

(1.1%)

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (3)

7.8

7.1

9.9%

8.4

8.2

2.4%

8.5

8.1

4.9%

8.9

8.4

6.0%

33.6

31.8

5.7%

U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (3)

7.7

7.1

8.5%

8.3

8.2

1.2%

8.5

8.1

4.9%

8.9

8.4

6.0%

33.4

31.8

5.0%

U.S. Domestic depletion volume

(1.1%)

5.0%

(2.5%)

2.1%

0.9%

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (3)

3.6%

12.3%

2.6%

7.1%

6.6%

  1. U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: 7 Moons, Black Box, Casa Noble, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan, High West, Kim Crawford, Kung Fu Girl, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravage, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, and The Velvet Devil.

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2017

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2017

2016

2017

2016

2017

2016

2017

2016

2017

2016

BEER

(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)

Shipment volume

67.0

58.6

14.3%

71.9

62.2

15.6%

56.3

50.2

12.2%

51.2

47.0

8.9%

246.4

218.0

13.0%

Organic shipment volume

65.6

58.6

11.9%

70.3

62.2

13.0%

55.3

50.2

10.2%

51.1

47.0

8.7%

242.3

218.0

11.1%

Depletion volume

9.7%

13.9%

10.7%

6.2%

10.4%

WINE AND SPIRITS

(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)

Shipment volume

16.4

15.7

4.5%

18.2

17.0

7.1%

18.3

18.4

(0.5%)

16.3

17.1

(4.7%)

69.2

68.2

1.5%

Organic shipment volume

16.1

15.7

2.5%

18.0

17.0

5.9%

18.2

18.4

(1.1%)

16.1

15.1

6.6%

68.4

66.2

3.3%

U.S. Domestic shipment volume

12.4

11.7

6.0%

14.2

12.8

10.9%

14.0

14.1

(0.7%)

14.4

13.3

8.3%

55.0

51.9

6.0%

U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume

12.1

11.7

3.4%

14.0

12.8

9.4%

13.9

14.1

(1.4%)

14.2

13.3

6.8%

54.2

51.9

4.4%

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (4)

7.1

6.3

12.7%

8.2

6.9

18.8%

8.1

7.6

6.6%

8.6

7.6

13.2%

32.0

28.4

12.7%

U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (4)

6.8

6.3

7.9%

8.0

6.9

15.9%

8.1

7.6

6.6%

8.5

7.6

11.8%

31.4

28.4

10.6%

U.S. Domestic depletion volume

5.0%

3.3%

3.4%

0.5%

2.9%

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (4)

11.9%

8.7%

8.8%

6.9%

8.9%

  1. U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner Brands, and Wild Horse.

SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2016

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2016

2015

2016

2015

2016

2015

2016

2015

2016

2015

BEER

(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)

Shipment volume

58.6

53.3

9.9%

62.2

55.0

13.1%

50.2

46.9

7.0%

47.0

40.6

15.8%

218.0

195.8

11.3%

Organic shipment volume

58.6

53.3

9.9%

62.2

55.0

13.1%

50.2

46.9

7.0%

46.1

40.6

13.5%

217.1

195.8

10.9%

Depletion volume

10.4%

10.3%

16.2%

13.7%

12.3%

WINE AND SPIRITS

(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)

Shipment volume

15.7

15.1

4.0%

17.0

16.8

1.2%

18.4

18.0

2.2%

17.1

16.1

6.2%

68.2

66.0

3.3%

Organic shipment volume

15.7

15.1

4.0%

17.0

16.8

1.2%

18.1

18.0

0.6%

16.8

16.1

4.3%

67.6

66.0

2.4%

U.S. Domestic shipment volume

11.7

11.4

2.6%

12.8

12.6

1.6%

14.1

13.7

2.9%

13.3

12.8

3.9%

51.9

50.5

2.8%

U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume

11.7

11.4

2.6%

12.8

12.6

1.6%

13.8

13.7

0.7%

13.0

12.8

1.6%

51.3

50.5

1.6%

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (5)

6.2

5.9

5.1%

6.7

6.3

6.3%

7.4

7.1

4.2%

7.5

6.3

19.0%

27.8

25.6

8.6%

U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (5)

6.2

5.9

5.1%

6.7

6.3

6.3%

7.1

7.1

0.0%

7.2

6.3

14.3%

27.2

25.6

6.3%

U.S. Domestic depletion volume

3.5%

1.3%

(0.1%)

0.2%

1.1%

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (5)

6.7%

6.3%

4.0%

3.5%

5.0%

  1. U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, and Wild Horse.

First

First

Percent

Second

Second

Percent

Third

Third

Percent

Fourth

Fourth

Percent

Fiscal

Fiscal

Percent

Fiscal Year 2015

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Year

Year

Change

2015

2014

2015

2014

2015

2014

2015

2014

2015

2014

BEER

(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)

Shipment volume

53.3

48.1

10.8%

55.0

51.5

6.8%

46.9

41.1

14.1%

40.6

36.7

10.6%

195.8

177.4

10.4%

Depletion volume

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

9.3%

8.3%

WINE AND SPIRITS

(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)

Shipment volume

15.1

15.7

(3.8%)

16.8

16.6

1.2%

18.0

17.7

1.7%

16.1

16.8

(4.2%)

66.0

66.8

(1.2%)

U.S. Domestic shipment volume

11.4

11.9

(4.2%)

12.6

12.5

0.8%

13.7

13.7

0.0%

12.8

13.2

(3.0%)

50.5

51.3

(1.6%)

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (6)

8.1

8.2

(1.2%)

8.6

8.9

(3.4%)

9.8

9.6

2.1%

8.7

9.2

(5.4%)

35.2

35.9

(1.9%)

U.S. Domestic depletion volume

(1.8%)

2.4%

0.0%

(0.6%)

(0.1%)

U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (6)

(1.3%)

2.7%

0.0%

0.0%

0.3%

  1. U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Arbor Mist, Blackstone, Black Box, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravenswood, Rex Goliath, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, SIMI, SVEDKA, Toasted Head, and Wild Horse.

