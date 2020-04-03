Constellation Brands : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Segment Financial History 0 04/03/2020 | 07:49am EDT Send by mail :

Through February 28, 2019, our internal management financial reporting consisted of two business divisions: (i) Beer and (ii) Wine and Spirits. Beginning March 1, 2019, as a result of our November 2018 Canopy Investment and a change in our chief operating decision maker ("CODM") on March 1, 2019, we have changed our internal management financial reporting to consist of three business divisions: (i) Beer, (ii) Wine and Spirits, and (iii) Canopy. Consequently, as of May 31, 2019, we report our operating results in four segments: (i) Beer, (ii) Wine and Spirits, (iii) Corporate Operations and Other, and (iv) Canopy. The Canopy Equity Method Investment makes up the Canopy segment. In the Beer segment, our portfolio consists of high-end imported and craft beer brands. We have an exclusive perpetual brand license to import, market, and sell in the U.S. our Mexican beer portfolio. In the Wine and Spirits segment, we sell a portfolio that includes higher-margin,higher-growth wine brands complemented by certain higher-end spirits brands. Amounts included in the Corporate Operations and Other segment consist of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, corporate growth and strategy, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology, as well as our investments made through our corporate venture capital function. All costs included in the Corporate Operations and Other segment are general costs that are applicable to the consolidated group and are therefore not allocated to the other reportable segments. All costs reported within the Corporate Operations and Other segment are not included in our CODM's evaluation of the operating income (loss) performance of the other reportable segments. The business segments reflect how our operations are managed, how resources are allocated, how operating performance is evaluated by senior management, and the structure of our internal financial reporting. Amounts included for the Canopy segment represent 100% of Canopy's reported results on a two-month lag, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and converted from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. Although we own less than 100% of the outstanding shares of Canopy, 100% of the Canopy results are included in the information below and subsequently eliminated in order to reconcile to our consolidated financial statements. In addition, management excludes items that affect comparability ("Comparable Adjustments") from its evaluation of the results of each operating segment as these Comparable Adjustments are not reflective of core operations of the segments. Segment operating performance and segment management compensation are evaluated based upon core segment operating income (loss). Organic and Constant Currency For periods of acquisition, the Company defines organic as current period reported less products of acquired businesses reported for the current period, as appropriate. For periods of divestiture, the Company defines organic as prior period reported less products of divested businesses reported for the prior period, as appropriate. The Company provides organic net sales and organic shipment volumes, and historically provided percentage change in constant currency net sales (which excludes the impact of year-over-year currency exchange rate fluctuations), because the Company uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the underlying business trends of its core operations. In addition, the Company believes this information provides investors valuable insight on underlying business trends and results in order to evaluate year-over-year financial performance. Transaction Segment Date of Transaction Organic Adjustment Period Acquisition Mark West Wine and Spirits July 16, 2012 July 16, 2012 - July 15, 2013 Beer Business Beer June 7, 2013 June 7, 2013 - June 6, 2014 Meiomi Wine and Spirits August 3, 2015 August 3, 2015 - August 2, 2016 Ballast Point Beer December 16, 2015 December 16, 2015 - December 15, 2016 Prisoner Wine and Spirits April 29, 2016 April 29, 2016 - April 28, 2017 High West (1) Wine and Spirits October 14, 2016 October 14, 2016 - October 13, 2017 Charles Smith (1) Wine and Spirits October 19, 2016 October 19, 2016 - October 18, 2017 Divestiture Canadian business Wine and Spirits December 17, 2016 December 17, 2015 - December 16, 2016 Black Velvet Divestiture Wine and Spirits November 1, 2019 November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019 Collectively, the October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions. Depletions Depletions represent distributor shipments of the Company's respective branded products to retail customers, based on third-party data. For periods of acquisition, depletion volume includes depletion of products of acquired businesses for the prior comparable period, as appropriate. For periods of divestiture, depletion volume excludes depletion of products of divested businesses for the prior comparable period, as appropriate. Transaction Segment Date of Transaction Organic Adjustment Period Acquisition Mark West Wine and Spirits July 16, 2012 July 16, 2011 - July 15, 2012 Beer Business Beer June 7, 2013 June 7, 2012 - June 6, 2013 Meiomi Wine and Spirits August 3, 2015 August 3, 2014 - August 2, 2015 Ballast Point Beer December 16, 2015 December 16, 2014 - December 15, 2015 Prisoner Wine and Spirits April 29, 2016 April 29, 2015 - April 28, 2016 High West (1) Wine and Spirits October 14, 2016 October 14, 2015 - October 13, 2016 Charles Smith (1) Wine and Spirits October 19, 2016 October 19, 2015 - October 18, 2016 Divestiture Canadian business Wine and Spirits December 17, 2016 N/A (2) Black Velvet Divestiture Wine and Spirits November 1, 2019 November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019 Depletion data is only available for product sold domestically in the U.S. BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS ADJUSTED (1)) Fiscal Fiscal First Second Third Fourth Fiscal First Second Third Fourth Fiscal Year Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year 2017 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 (in millions) Net Sales Beer $ 4,227.3 $ 4,660.4 $ 1,375.1 $ 1,527.1 $ 1,209.8 $ 1,090.1 $ 5,202.1 $ 1,477.4 $ 1,640.4 $ 1,310.6 $ 1,187.5 $ 5,615.9 Wine and Spirits Wine 2,732.7 2,556.3 591.8 671.0 670.3 599.4 2,532.5 535.0 611.1 601.2 620.2 2,367.5 Spirits 361.1 363.6 80.2 101.0 92.5 107.7 381.4 84.8 92.5 87.6 95.2 360.1 Wine and Spirits 3,093.8 2,919.9 672.0 772.0 762.8 707.1 2,913.9 619.8 703.6 688.8 715.4 2,727.6 Canopy - - - - - 48.6 48.6 70.7 67.7 58.0 93.8 290.2 Consolidation and Eliminations - - - - - (48.6) (48.6) (70.7) (67.7) (58.0) (93.8) (290.2) Comparable Adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - Consolidated Net Sales $ 7,321.1 $ 7,580.3 $ 2,047.1 $ 2,299.1 $ 1,972.6 $ 1,797.2 $ 8,116.0 $ 2,097.2 $ 2,344.0 $ 1,999.4 $ 1,902.9 $ 8,343.5 Gross Profit Beer $ 2,149.3 $ 2,531.2 $ 749.4 $ 843.4 $ 651.0 $ 586.9 $ 2,830.7 $ 819.5 $ 913.3 $ 735.3 $ 657.1 $ 3,125.2 Wine and Spirits 1,352.3 1,309.4 290.8 336.6 340.9 311.2 1,279.5 271.7 292.1 310.6 314.6 1,189.0 Corporate Operations and Other - - - - - - - - - - - - Canopy - - - - - 11.2 11.2 11.3 9.8 (7.3) 31.6 45.4 Consolidation and Eliminations - - - - - (11.2) (11.2) (11.3) (9.8) 7.3 (31.6) (45.4) Comparable Adjustments 17.4 (28.1) 8.4 (11.8) (21.9) (4.6) (29.9) (62.5) (19.5) (58.4) (21.9) (162.3) Consolidated Gross Profit $ 3,519.0 $ 3,812.5 $ 1,048.6 $ 1,168.2 $ 970.0 $ 893.5 $ 4,080.3 $ 1,028.7 $ 1,185.9 $ 987.5 $ 949.8 $ 4,151.9 Operating Income (Loss) Beer (A) $ 1,532.4 $ 1,840.2 $ 520.0 $ 630.6 $ 450.9 $ 441.4 $ 2,042.9 $ 580.6 $ 685.3 $ 514.9 $ 467.1 $ 2,247.9 Wine and Spirits (A) 792.4 794.1 167.8 201.4 206.0 196.0 771.2 160.8 160.4 180.4 206.8 708.4 Corporate Operations and Other (A) (139.9) (165.8) (50.2) (51.3) (45.0) (51.4) (197.9) (43.7) (53.7) (51.3) (75.2) (223.9) Canopy (A) - - - - - (82.7) (82.7) (170.0) (160.5) (210.8) (144.5) (685.8) Consolidation and Eliminations (A) - - - - - 82.7 82.7 170.0 160.5 210.8 144.5 685.8 Comparable Adjustments 204.1 (188.7) (12.2) (15.7) (55.4) (120.7) (204.0) (75.0) (72.5) (376.8) (53.6) (577.9) Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,389.0 $ 2,279.8 $ 625.4 $ 765.0 $ 556.5 $ 465.3 $ 2,412.2 $ 622.7 $ 719.5 $ 267.2 $ 545.1 $ 2,154.5 Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments Beer (B) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Wine and Spirits (B) 29.2 34.4 4.8 (1.0) 28.4 1.2 33.4 4.0 (1.0) 31.6 1.8 36.4 Corporate Operations and Other (B) (0.2) 0.2 (0.1) (1.1) 0.9 0.1 (0.2) (1.1) (0.2) (0.5) (1.4) (3.2) Canopy (B) - - - - - - - - - - - - Consolidation and Eliminations (B) - $ - - - - (16.5) (16.5) (54.4) (54.7) (71.1) (41.5) (221.7) Comparable Adjustments (1.7) 452.6 359.7 690.5 (163.9) 1,198.6 2,084.9 (879.1) (1,268.8) (416.5) 84.3 (2,480.1) Consolidated Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments $ 27.3 $ 487.2 $ 364.4 $ 688.4 $ (134.6) $ 1,183.4 $ 2,101.6 $ (930.6) $ (1,324.7) $ (456.5) $ 43.2 $ (2,668.6) Comparable Earnings (Losses) Before Interest and Taxes (A+B) $ 2,213.9 $ 2,503.1 $ 642.3 $ 778.6 $ 641.2 $ 570.8 $ 2,632.9 $ 646.2 $ 736.1 $ 604.0 $ 557.6 $ 2,543.9 BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS ADJUSTED (1)) Fiscal Fiscal First Second Third Fourth Fiscal First Second Third Fourth Fiscal Year Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year 2017 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Year Over Year Growth in Net Sales: Beer 10% 11% 11% 16% 9% 12% 7% 7% 8% 9% 8% Wine and Spirits (6%) (3%) 9% 0% (8%) (0%) (8%) (9%) (10%) 1% (6%) Canopy NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM Consolidation and Eliminations NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM Consolidated Net Sales 4% 6% 10% 9% 2% 7% 2% 2% 1% 6% 3% Year Over Year Growth in Gross Profit: Beer 18% 10% 12% 14% 10% 12% 9% 8% 13% 12% 10% Wine and Spirits (3%) (8%) 7% (1%) (7%) (2%) (7%) (13%) (9%) 1% (7%) Canopy NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM Consolidation and Eliminations NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM Consolidated Gross Profit 8% 6% 9% 7% 6% 7% (2%) 2% 2% 6% 2% Year Over Year Growth in Operating Income (Loss): Beer 20% 5% 11% 14% 16% 11% 12% 9% 14% 6% 10% Wine and Spirits 0% (17%) 8% 3% (5%) (3%) (4%) (20%) (12%) 6% (8%) Corporate Operations and Other 19% 34% 24% 9% 13% 19% (13%) 5% 14% 46% 13% Canopy NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM Consolidation and Eliminations NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM NM Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) (5%) 11% 7% 14% (9%) 6% (0%) (6%) (52%) 17% (11%) Gross Profit as a Percent of Net Sales: Beer 50.8% 54.3% 54.5% 55.2% 53.8% 53.8% 54.4% 55.5% 55.7% 56.1% 55.3% 55.6% Wine and Spirits 43.7% 44.8% 43.3% 43.6% 44.7% 44.0% 43.9% 43.8% 41.5% 45.1% 44.0% 43.6% Canopy NM NM NM NM NM 23.0% 23.0% 16.0% 14.5% (12.6%) 33.7% 15.6% Consolidation and Eliminations NM NM NM NM NM 23.0% 23.0% 16.0% 14.5% (12.6%) 33.7% 15.6% Consolidated Gross Profit 48.1% 50.3% 51.2% 50.8% 49.2% 49.7% 50.3% 49.1% 50.6% 49.4% 49.9% 49.8% Operating Income (Loss) as a Percent of Net Sales: Beer 36.3% 39.5% 37.8% 41.3% 37.3% 40.5% 39.3% 39.3% 41.8% 39.3% 39.3% 40.0% Wine and Spirits 25.6% 27.2% 25.0% 26.1% 27.0% 27.7% 26.5% 25.9% 22.8% 26.2% 28.9% 26.0% Corporate Operations and Other (1.9%) (2.2%) (2.5%) (2.2%) (2.3%) (2.9%) (2.4%) (2.1%) (2.3%) (2.6%) (4.0%) (2.7%) Canopy NM NM NM NM NM (170.2%) (170.2%) NM NM NM NM NM Consolidation and Eliminations NM NM NM NM NM (170.2%) (170.2%) NM NM NM NM NM Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) 32.6% 30.1% 30.6% 33.3% 28.2% 25.9% 29.7% 29.7% 30.7% 13.4% 28.6% 25.8% Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for fiscal year 2017 and the interim and annual periods of fiscal year 2018 presented herein has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. Annual and interim periods prior to fiscal year 2017, including interim periods for fiscal year 2017, have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as the impact is not deemed material. BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED (1)) Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal First Second Third Fourth Fiscal Year Year Year Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 (in millions) Net Sales Beer (2) $ 2,835.6 $ 3,188.6 $ 3,622.6 $ 4,229.3 $ 1,242.3 $ 1,378.9 $ 1,040.1 $ 997.2 $ 4,658.5 Wine and Spirits Wine 2,554.2 2,523.4 2,591.4 2,739.3 605.0 610.7 666.6 677.2 2,559.5 Spirits 291.3 316.0 334.4 362.9 88.2 94.9 92.4 91.5 367.0 Wine and Spirits 2,845.5 2,839.4 2,925.8 3,102.2 693.2 705.6 759.0 768.7 2,926.5 Corporate Operations and Other - - - - - - - - - Consolidation and Eliminations (2) (813.4) - - - - - - - - Comparable Adjustments - - - - - - - - - Consolidated Net Sales $ 4,867.7 $ 6,028.0 $ 6,548.4 $ 7,331.5 $ 1,935.5 $ 2,084.5 $ 1,799.1 $ 1,765.9 $ 7,585.0 Gross Profit Beer (2) $ 1,132.1 $ 1,465.8 $ 1,776.0 $ 2,151.3 $ 683.6 $ 747.0 $ 567.0 $ 531.7 $ 2,529.3 Wine and Spirits 1,117.1 1,172.3 1,235.0 1,360.7 319.4 314.9 344.3 337.4 1,316.0 Corporate Operations and Other - - - - - - - - - Consolidation and Eliminations (2) (241.5) - - - - - - - - Comparable Adjustments (16.0) (59.5) (68.7) 17.4 (7.7) 3.4 (3.8) (20.0) (28.1) Consolidated Gross Profit $ 1,991.7 $ 2,578.6 $ 2,942.3 $ 3,529.4 $ 995.3 $ 1,065.3 $ 907.5 $ 849.1 $ 3,817.2 Operating Income Beer (2) (A) $ 772.9 $ 1,017.8 $ 1,264.1 $ 1,534.4 $ 500.6 $ 566.2 $ 392.4 $ 379.1 $ 1,838.3 Wine and Spirits (A) 637.8 674.3 727.0 800.8 205.6 185.1 199.0 211.0 800.7 Corporate Operations and Other (A) (99.8) (109.1) (125.5) (139.9) (37.4) (41.5) (41.3) (45.6) (165.8) Consolidation and Eliminations (2) (A) (142.6) - - - - - - - - Comparable Adjustments 1269.4 (82.8) (100.5) 204.1 (100.7) 4.1 (63.3) (28.8) (188.7) Consolidated Operating Income $ 2,437.7 $ 1,500.2 $ 1,765.1 $ 2,399.4 $ 568.1 $ 713.9 $ 486.8 $ 515.7 $ 2,284.5 Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments Crown Imports (2) (B) $ 70.3 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Wine and Spirits (B) 17.6 21.5 26.6 29.2 0.2 - 32.1 2.1 34.4 Corporate Operations and Other (B) - - - (0.2) 0.2 0.2 0.1 (0.3) 0.2 Comparable Adjustments (0.1) - 24.5 (1.7) - - 216.9 235.7 452.6 Consolidated Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments $ 87.8 $ 21.5 $ 51.1 $ 27.3 $ 0.4 $ 0.2 $ 249.1 $ 237.5 $ 487.2 Comparable Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (A+B) $ 1,256.2 $ 1,604.5 $ 1,892.2 $ 2,224.3 $ 669.2 $ 710.0 $ 582.3 $ 546.3 $ 2,507.8 BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED (1)) Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal First Second Third Fourth Fiscal Year Year Year Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Year Over Year Growth in Net Sales: Beer (2) 10% 12% 14% 17% 8% 13% 8% 12% 10% Wine and Spirits 2% (0%) 3% 6% (4%) (12%) (10%) 4% (6%) Consolidation and Eliminations (2) (69%) (100%) 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Consolidated Net Sales 74% 24% 9% 12% 3% 3% (1%) 8% 3% Year Over Year Growth in Gross Profit: Beer (2) 50% 29% 21% 21% 19% 21% 14% 15% 18% Wine and Spirits 0% 5% 5% 10% 7% (11%) (11%) 5% (3%) Consolidation and Eliminations (2) (68%) (100%) 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Consolidated Gross Profit 80% 29% 14% 20% 13% 10% 2% 8% 8% Year Over Year Growth in Operating Income: Beer (2) 73% 32% 24% 21% 22% 26% 17% 12% 20% Wine and Spirits (2%) 6% 8% 10% 22% (10%) (14%) 8% (0%) Corporate Operations and Other 7% 9% 15% 11% (31%) (15%) (18%) (14%) 19% Consolidation and Eliminations (2) (68%) (100%) 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Consolidated Operating Income NM (38%) 18% 36% 3% 17% (9%) (27%) (5%) Gross Profit as a Percent of Net Sales: Beer (2) 39.9% 46.0% 49.0% 50.9% 55.0% 54.2% 54.5% 53.3% 54.3% Wine and Spirits 39.3% 41.3% 42.2% 43.9% 46.1% 44.6% 45.4% 43.9% 45.0% Consolidation and Eliminations (2) 29.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Consolidated Gross Profit 40.9% 42.8% 44.9% 48.1% 51.4% 51.1% 50.4% 48.1% 50.3% Operating Income as a Percent of Net Sales: Beer (2) 27.3% 31.9% 34.9% 36.3% 40.3% 41.1% 37.7% 38.0% 39.5% Wine and Spirits 22.4% 23.7% 24.8% 25.8% 29.7% 26.2% 26.2% 27.4% 27.4% Corporate Operations and Other (1.8%) (1.8%) (1.9%) (1.9%) (1.9%) (2.0%) (2.3%) (2.6%) (2.2%) Consolidation and Eliminations (2) 17.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Consolidated Operating Income 50.1% 24.9% 27.0% 32.7% 29.4% 34.2% 27.1% 29.2% 30.1% (1) Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Financial information for the historical annual and interim periods presented herein are as previously reported and have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance Prior to the acquisition of our import beer business in June 2013, we had a 50% equity interest in Crown Imports, which was accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Additionally, prior to the acquisition, Crown Imports was a reportable segment. NM = Not Meaningful REPORTED, ORGANIC, AND CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES (1) (in millions) First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2020 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated Net Sales $ 2,097.2 $ 2,047.1 2% $ 2,344.0 $ 2,299.1 2% $ 1,999.4 $ 1,972.6 1% $ 1,902.9 $ 1,797.2 6% $ 8,343.5 $ 8,116.0 3% Less: Black Velvet Divestiture - - - - - (8.5) - (17.5) - (26.0) Consolidated Organic Net Sales $ 2,097.2 $ 2,047.1 2% $ 2,344.0 $ 2,299.1 2% $ 1,999.4 $ 1,964.1 2% $ 1,902.9 $ 1,779.7 7% $ 8,343.5 $ 8,090.0 3% Beer Net Sales $ 1,477.4 $ 1,375.1 7% $ 1,640.4 $ 1,527.1 7% $ 1,310.6 $ 1,209.8 8% $ 1,187.5 $ 1,090.1 9% $ 5,615.9 $ 5,202.1 8% Wine and Spirits Net Sales $ 619.8 $ 672.0 (8%) $ 703.6 $ 772.0 (9%) $ 688.8 $ 762.8 (10%) $ 715.4 $ 707.1 1% $ 2,727.6 $ 2,913.9 (6%) Less: Black Velvet Divestiture - - - - - (8.5) - (17.5) - (26.0) Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales $ 619.8 $ 672.0 (8%) $ 703.6 $ 772.0 (9%) $ 688.8 $ 754.3 (9%) $ 715.4 $ 689.6 4% $ 2,727.6 $ 2,887.9 (6%) Constant currency percent change is presented only for those comparative periods prior to the divestiture of the Canadian wine business. Constant currency percent change may not sum due to rounding as each item is computed independently. First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2019 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated Net Sales $ 2,047.1 $ 1,928.5 6% $ 2,299.1 $ 2,087.9 10% $ 1,972.6 $ 1,801.9 9% $ 1,797.2 $ 1,762.0 2% $ 8,116.0 $ 7,580.3 7% Beer Net Sales $ 1,375.1 $ 1,239.2 11% $ 1,527.1 $ 1,381.7 11% $ 1,209.8 $ 1,042.5 16% $ 1,090.1 $ 997.0 9% $ 5,202.1 $ 4,660.4 12% Wine and Spirits Net Sales $ 672.0 $ 689.3 (3%) $ 772.0 $ 706.2 9% $ 762.8 $ 759.4 0% $ 707.1 $ 765.0 (8%) $ 2,913.9 $ 2,919.9 (0%) Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for the interim and annual periods of fiscal 2018 presented in the above Fiscal Year 2019 analysis has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. For the interim and annual periods presented below for the Fiscal Year 2018, Fiscal Year 2017, Fiscal Year 2016, Fiscal Year 2015, and Fiscal Year 2014 analyses, financial information has not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as it is not deemed material. First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2018 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Consolidated Net Sales $ 1,935.5 $ 1,871.8 3% $ 2,084.5 $ 2,021.2 3% $ 1,799.1 $ 1,810.5 (1%) $ 1,765.9 $ 1,628.0 8% $ 7,585.0 $ 7,331.5 3% Less: Prisoner (13.2) - - - - - - - (13.2) - Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions (13.7) - (13.6) - (9.9) - - - (37.2) - Less: Canadian Divestiture - (89.6) - (100.1) - (98.9) - (22.6) - (311.2) Consolidated Organic Net Sales $ 1,908.6 $ 1,782.2 7% $ 2,070.9 $ 1,921.1 8% $ 1,789.2 $ 1,711.6 5% $ 1,765.9 $ 1,605.4 10% $ 7,534.6 $ 7,020.3 7% Beer Net Sales $ 1,242.3 $ 1,151.0 8% $ 1,378.9 $ 1,222.5 13% $ 1,040.1 $ 964.6 8% $ 997.2 $ 891.2 12% $ 4,658.5 $ 4,229.3 10% Wine and Spirits Net Sales $ 693.2 $ 720.8 (4%) $ 705.6 $ 798.7 (12%) $ 759.0 $ 845.9 (10%) $ 768.7 $ 736.8 4% $ 2,926.5 $ 3,102.2 (6%) Less: Prisoner (13.2) - - - - - - - (13.2) - Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions (13.7) - (13.6) - (9.9) - - - (37.2) - Less: Canadian Divestiture - (89.6) - (100.1) - (98.9) - (22.6) - (311.2) Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales $ 666.3 $ 631.2 6% $ 692.0 $ 698.6 (1%) $ 749.1 $ 747.0 0% $ 768.7 $ 714.2 8% $ 2,876.1 $ 2,791.0 3% Constant Constant Constant Constant Constant Currency Currency Currency Currency Currency First First Percent Currency Percent Second Second Percent Currency Percent Third Third Percent Currency Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Currency Percent Percent Currency Percent Fiscal Year 2017 Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Change Impact Change(1) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 Consolidated Net Sales $ 1,871.8 $ 1,631.3 15% - % 15 % $ 2,021.2 $ 1,733.4 17% - % 17 % $ 1,810.5 $ 1,640.5 10% - % 10 % $ 1,628.0 $ 1,543.2 5% - % 5 % $ 7,331.5 $ 6,548.4 12% - % 12 % Less: Meiomi (35.3) - (17.2) - - - - - (52.5) - Less: Ballast Point (42.4) - (46.0) - (31.8) - (4.7) - (124.9) - Less: Prisoner (4.9) - (8.8) - (20.1) - (13.5) - (47.3) - Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions - - - - (5.4) - (18.8) - (24.2) - Less: Canadian Divestiture - - - - - - - (62.6) - (62.6) Consolidated Organic Net Sales $ 1,789.2 $ 1,631.3 10% - % 10 % $ 1,949.2 $ 1,733.4 12% - % 13 % $ 1,753.2 $ 1,640.5 7% - % 7 % $ 1,591.0 $ 1,480.6 7% - % 7 % $ 7,082.6 $ 6,485.8 9% - % 9 % Beer Net Sales $ 1,151.0 $ 965.8 19% - % 19 % $ 1,222.5 $ 1,019.5 20% - % 20 % $ 964.6 $ 831.3 16% - % 16 % $ 891.2 $ 806.0 11% - % 11 % $ 4,229.3 $ 3,622.6 17% - % 17 % Less: Ballast Point (42.4) - (46.0) - (31.8) - (4.7) - (124.9) - Beer Organic Net Sales $ 1,108.6 $ 965.8 15% - % 15 % $ 1,176.5 $ 1,019.5 15% - % 15 % $ 932.8 $ 831.3 12% - % 12 % $ 886.5 $ 806.0 10% - % 10 % $ 4,104.4 $ 3,622.6 13% - % 13 % Wine and Spirits Net Sales $ 720.8 $ 665.5 8% (1)% 9 % $ 798.7 $ 713.9 12% - % 12 % $ 845.9 $ 809.2 5% - % 4 % $ 736.8 $ 737.2 (0%) - % - % $ 3,102.2 $ 2,925.8 6% - % 6 % Less: Meiomi (35.3) - (17.2) - - - - - (52.5) - Less: Prisoner (4.9) - (8.8) - (20.1) - (13.5) - (47.3) - Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions - - - - (5.4) - (18.8) - (24.2) - Less: Canadian Divestiture - - - - - - - (62.6) - (62.6) Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales $ 680.6 $ 665.5 2% (1)% 3 % $ 772.7 $ 713.9 8% - % 8 % $ 820.4 $ 809.2 1% - % 1 % $ 704.5 $ 674.6 4% - % 4 % $ 2,978.2 $ 2,863.2 4% - % 4 % REPORTED, ORGANIC, AND CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES (1) (in millions) Constant Constant Constant Constant Constant Currency Currency Currency Currency Currency First First Percent Currency Percent Second Second Percent Currency Percent Third Third Percent Currency Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Currency Percent Percent Currency Percent Fiscal Year 2016 Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Change Impact Change(1) 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Consolidated Net Sales $ 1,631.3 $ 1,526.0 7% (1)% 8 % $ 1,733.4 $ 1,604.1 8% (2)% 10 % $ 1,640.5 $ 1,541.7 6% (2)% 8 % $ 1,543.2 $ 1,356.2 14% (1)% 15 % $ 6,548.4 $ 6,028.0 9% (1)% 10 % Less: Meiomi - - (3.8) - (34.7) - (35.3) - (73.8) - Less: Ballast Point - - - - - - (27.2) - (27.2) - Consolidated Organic Net Sales $ 1,631.3 $ 1,526.0 7% (1)% 8 % $ 1,729.6 $ 1,604.1 8% (2)% 9 % $ 1,605.8 $ 1,541.7 4% (2)% 6 % $ 1,480.7 $ 1,356.2 9% (1)% 10 % $ 6,447.4 $ 6,028.0 7% (1)% 8 % Beer Net Sales $ 965.8 $ 867.7 11% - % 11 % $ 1019.5 $ 891.8 14% - % 14 % $ 831.3 $ 768.1 8% - % 8 % $ 806.0 $ 661.0 22% - % 22 % $ 3,622.6 $ 3,188.6 14% - % 14 % Less: Ballast Point - - - - - - (27.2) - (27.2) - Beer Organic Net Sales $ 965.8 $ 867.7 11% - % 11 % $ 1,019.5 $ 891.8 14% - % 14 % $ 831.3 $ 768.1 8% - % 8 % $ 778.8 $ 661.0 18% - % 18 % $ 3,595.4 $ 3,188.6 13% - % 13 % Wine and Spirits Net Sales $ 665.5 $ 658.3 1% (3)% 4 % $ 713.9 $ 715.8 (0%) (3)% 3 % $ 809.2 $ 773.4 5% (3)% 8 % $ 737.2 $ 691.9 7% (2)% 9 % $ 2,925.8 $ 2,839.4 3% (3)% 6 % Less: Meiomi - - (3.8) - (34.7) - (35.3) - (73.8) - Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales $ 665.5 $ 658.3 1% (3)% 4 % $ 710.1 $ 715.8 (1%) (3)% 3 % $ 774.5 $ 773.4 0% (3)% 3 % $ 701.9 $ 691.9 1% (2)% 4 % $ 2,852.0 $ 2,839.4 0% (3)% 3 % Constant Constant Constant Constant Constant Currency Currency Currency Currency Currency First First Percent Currency Percent Second Second Percent Currency Percent Third Third Percent Currency Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Currency Percent Percent Currency Percent Fiscal Year 2015 Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Quarter Quarter Change Impact Change(1) Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Change Impact Change(1) 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 2014 Consolidated Net Sales $ 1,526.0 $ 673.4 127% (1)% 128% $ 1,604.1 $ 1,459.8 10% - % 10 % $ 1,541.7 $ 1,443.3 7% (1)% 7 % $ 1,356.2 $ 1,291.2 5% (1)% 6 % $ 6,028.0 $ 4,867.7 24% (1)% 25 % Less: Beer Business Acquisition (867.7) - (73.4) - - - - - (941.1) - Consolidated Organic Net Sales $ 658.3 $ 673.4 (2%) (1)% (1%) $ 1,530.7 $ 1,459.8 5% - % 5 % $ 1,541.7 $ 1,443.3 7% (1)% 7 % $ 1,356.2 $ 1,291.2 5% (1)% 6 % $ 5,086.9 $ 4,867.7 5% (1)% 5 % Beer Net Sales $ 867.7 $ - NM - % NM $ 888.3 $ 762.8 16% - % 16 % $ 768.3 $ 661.6 16% - % 16 % $ 664.3 $ 597.8 11% - % 11 % $ 3,188.6 $ 2,022.2 58% - % 58 % Less: Beer Business Acquisition (867.7) - (73.4) - - - - - (941.1) - Beer Organic Net Sales $ - $ - NM - % NM $ 814.9 $ 762.8 7% - % 7 % $ 768.3 $ 661.6 16% - % 16 % $ 664.3 $ 597.8 11% - % 11 % $ 2,247.5 $ 2,022.2 11% - % 11 % Wine and Spirits Net Sales $ 658.3 $ 673.4 (2%) (1)% (1%) $ 715.8 $ 697.0 3% (1)% 3 % $ 773.4 $ 781.7 (1%) (1)% - % $ 691.9 $ 693.4 (0%) (2)% 2 % $ 2,839.4 $ 2,845.5 (0%) (1)% 1 % SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2020 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 BEER (in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents) Shipment volume 82.1 77.9 5.4% 91.9 87.3 5.3% 72.6 68.0 6.8% 65.3 60.9 7.2% 311.9 294.1 6.1% Depletion volume 6.6% 6.2% 7.3% 10.7% 7.5% WINE AND SPIRITS (in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents) Shipment volume 12.4 13.5 (8.1%) 14.4 16.0 (10.0%) 12.8 14.8 (13.5%) 14.0 14.2 (1.4%) 53.6 58.5 (8.4%) Organic shipment volume 12.4 13.5 (8.1%) 14.4 16.0 (10.0%) 12.8 14.5 (11.7%) 14.0 13.8 1.4% 53.6 57.8 (7.3%) U.S. Domestic shipment volume 11.3 12.5 (9.6%) 13.5 14.8 (8.8%) 11.6 13.8 (15.9%) 13.1 13.3 (1.5%) 49.5 54.4 (9.0%) U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume 11.3 12.5 (9.6%) 13.5 14.8 (8.8%) 11.6 13.5 (14.1%) 13.1 12.9 1.6% 49.5 53.7 (7.8%) U.S. Domestic Power Brands shipment volume (1) 4.5 5.3 (15.1%) 6.3 6.3 0.0% 5.9 5.9 0.0% 6.3 5.9 6.8% 23.0 23.4 (1.7%) U.S. Domestic depletion volume (0.7%) (13.3%) (5.8%) (0.4%) (5.1%) U.S. Domestic Power Brands depletion volume (1) 4.2% (3.8%) 3.3% 4.6% 2.1% U.S. Domestic Power Brands include the following brands and/or portfolio of brands: 7 Moons, Auros, Casa Noble, Champagne Palmer & Co, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Cuvée Sauvage, Drylands, High West, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mi CAMPO, Mount Veeder, Nelson's Green Brier, Nobilo, Ruffino, SIMI, Spoken Barrel, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy, and the Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader portfolio of brands. First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2019 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 BEER (in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents) Shipment volume 77.9 71.7 8.6% 87.3 80.3 8.7% 68.0 59.6 14.1% 60.9 56.4 8.0% 294.1 268.0 9.7% Depletion volume 8.9% 10.1% 7.8% 8.1% 8.8% WINE AND SPIRITS (in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents) Shipment volume 13.5 13.9 (2.9%) 16.0 14.7 8.8% 14.8 14.8 0.0% 14.2 15.6 (9.0%) 58.5 59.0 (0.8%) U.S. Domestic shipment volume 12.5 12.9 (3.1%) 14.8 13.6 8.8% 13.8 13.6 1.5% 13.3 14.6 (8.9%) 54.4 54.7 (0.5%) U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (2) 7.8 7.7 1.3% 9.4 8.3 13.3% 8.3 8.3 0.0% 8.4 8.8 (4.5%) 33.9 33.1 2.4% U.S. Domestic depletion volume (3.6%) 0.2% (3.2%) (4.0%) (2.6%) U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (2) 0.4% 2.3% 0.3% (0.6%) 0.6% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands and/or portfolio of brands: 7 Moons, Black Box, Casa Noble, Clos du Bois, Franciscan, High West, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravage, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Schrader, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, and the Charles Smith and Prisoner portfolio of brands. SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2018 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 BEER (in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents) Shipment volume 71.7 67.0 7.0% 80.3 71.9 11.7% 59.6 56.3 5.9% 56.4 51.2 10.2% 268.0 246.4 8.8% - Depletion volume 11.6% 8.1% 9.1% 11.0% 9.8% WINE AND SPIRITS (in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents) Shipment volume 13.9 16.4 (15.2%) 14.7 18.2 (19.2%) 14.8 18.3 (19.1%) 15.6 16.3 (4.3%) 59.0 69.2 (14.7%) Organic shipment volume 13.7 13.6 0.7% 14.6 14.8 (1.4%) 14.7 15.2 (3.3%) 15.6 15.7 (0.6%) 58.6 59.3 (1.2%) U.S. Domestic shipment volume 12.9 12.4 4.0% 13.6 14.2 (4.2%) 13.6 14.0 (2.9%) 14.6 14.4 1.4% 54.7 55.0 (0.5%) U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume 12.8 12.4 3.2% 13.5 14.2 (4.9%) 13.5 14.0 (3.6%) 14.6 14.4 1.4% 54.4 55.0 (1.1%) U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (3) 7.8 7.1 9.9% 8.4 8.2 2.4% 8.5 8.1 4.9% 8.9 8.4 6.0% 33.6 31.8 5.7% U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (3) 7.7 7.1 8.5% 8.3 8.2 1.2% 8.5 8.1 4.9% 8.9 8.4 6.0% 33.4 31.8 5.0% U.S. Domestic depletion volume (1.1%) 5.0% (2.5%) 2.1% 0.9% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (3) 3.6% 12.3% 2.6% 7.1% 6.6% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: 7 Moons, Black Box, Casa Noble, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan, High West, Kim Crawford, Kung Fu Girl, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravage, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, and The Velvet Devil. First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2017 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 BEER (in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents) Shipment volume 67.0 58.6 14.3% 71.9 62.2 15.6% 56.3 50.2 12.2% 51.2 47.0 8.9% 246.4 218.0 13.0% Organic shipment volume 65.6 58.6 11.9% 70.3 62.2 13.0% 55.3 50.2 10.2% 51.1 47.0 8.7% 242.3 218.0 11.1% Depletion volume 9.7% 13.9% 10.7% 6.2% 10.4% WINE AND SPIRITS (in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents) Shipment volume 16.4 15.7 4.5% 18.2 17.0 7.1% 18.3 18.4 (0.5%) 16.3 17.1 (4.7%) 69.2 68.2 1.5% Organic shipment volume 16.1 15.7 2.5% 18.0 17.0 5.9% 18.2 18.4 (1.1%) 16.1 15.1 6.6% 68.4 66.2 3.3% U.S. Domestic shipment volume 12.4 11.7 6.0% 14.2 12.8 10.9% 14.0 14.1 (0.7%) 14.4 13.3 8.3% 55.0 51.9 6.0% U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume 12.1 11.7 3.4% 14.0 12.8 9.4% 13.9 14.1 (1.4%) 14.2 13.3 6.8% 54.2 51.9 4.4% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (4) 7.1 6.3 12.7% 8.2 6.9 18.8% 8.1 7.6 6.6% 8.6 7.6 13.2% 32.0 28.4 12.7% U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (4) 6.8 6.3 7.9% 8.0 6.9 15.9% 8.1 7.6 6.6% 8.5 7.6 11.8% 31.4 28.4 10.6% U.S. Domestic depletion volume 5.0% 3.3% 3.4% 0.5% 2.9% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (4) 11.9% 8.7% 8.8% 6.9% 8.9% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner Brands, and Wild Horse. SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2016 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 BEER (in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents) Shipment volume 58.6 53.3 9.9% 62.2 55.0 13.1% 50.2 46.9 7.0% 47.0 40.6 15.8% 218.0 195.8 11.3% Organic shipment volume 58.6 53.3 9.9% 62.2 55.0 13.1% 50.2 46.9 7.0% 46.1 40.6 13.5% 217.1 195.8 10.9% Depletion volume 10.4% 10.3% 16.2% 13.7% 12.3% WINE AND SPIRITS (in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents) Shipment volume 15.7 15.1 4.0% 17.0 16.8 1.2% 18.4 18.0 2.2% 17.1 16.1 6.2% 68.2 66.0 3.3% Organic shipment volume 15.7 15.1 4.0% 17.0 16.8 1.2% 18.1 18.0 0.6% 16.8 16.1 4.3% 67.6 66.0 2.4% U.S. Domestic shipment volume 11.7 11.4 2.6% 12.8 12.6 1.6% 14.1 13.7 2.9% 13.3 12.8 3.9% 51.9 50.5 2.8% U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume 11.7 11.4 2.6% 12.8 12.6 1.6% 13.8 13.7 0.7% 13.0 12.8 1.6% 51.3 50.5 1.6% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (5) 6.2 5.9 5.1% 6.7 6.3 6.3% 7.4 7.1 4.2% 7.5 6.3 19.0% 27.8 25.6 8.6% U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (5) 6.2 5.9 5.1% 6.7 6.3 6.3% 7.1 7.1 0.0% 7.2 6.3 14.3% 27.2 25.6 6.3% U.S. Domestic depletion volume 3.5% 1.3% (0.1%) 0.2% 1.1% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (5) 6.7% 6.3% 4.0% 3.5% 5.0% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, and Wild Horse. First First Percent Second Second Percent Third Third Percent Fourth Fourth Percent Fiscal Fiscal Percent Fiscal Year 2015 Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Quarter Quarter Change Year Year Change 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 2014 BEER (in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents) Shipment volume 53.3 48.1 10.8% 55.0 51.5 6.8% 46.9 41.1 14.1% 40.6 36.7 10.6% 195.8 177.4 10.4% Depletion volume 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 9.3% 8.3% WINE AND SPIRITS (in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents) Shipment volume 15.1 15.7 (3.8%) 16.8 16.6 1.2% 18.0 17.7 1.7% 16.1 16.8 (4.2%) 66.0 66.8 (1.2%) U.S. Domestic shipment volume 11.4 11.9 (4.2%) 12.6 12.5 0.8% 13.7 13.7 0.0% 12.8 13.2 (3.0%) 50.5 51.3 (1.6%) U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (6) 8.1 8.2 (1.2%) 8.6 8.9 (3.4%) 9.8 9.6 2.1% 8.7 9.2 (5.4%) 35.2 35.9 (1.9%) U.S. Domestic depletion volume (1.8%) 2.4% 0.0% (0.6%) (0.1%) U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (6) (1.3%) 2.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Arbor Mist, Blackstone, Black Box, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravenswood, Rex Goliath, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, SIMI, SVEDKA, Toasted Head, and Wild Horse. Attachments Original document

