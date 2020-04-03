Constellation Brands : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Segment Financial History
0
04/03/2020 | 07:49am EDT
Business Segment Information
Organic Net Sales
Through February 28, 2019, our internal management financial reporting consisted of two business divisions: (i) Beer and (ii) Wine and Spirits. Beginning March 1, 2019, as a result of our November 2018 Canopy Investment and a change in our chief operating decision maker ("CODM") on March 1, 2019, we have changed our internal management financial reporting to consist of three business divisions: (i) Beer, (ii) Wine and Spirits, and (iii) Canopy. Consequently, as of May 31, 2019, we report our operating results in four segments: (i) Beer, (ii) Wine and Spirits, (iii) Corporate Operations and Other, and (iv) Canopy. The Canopy Equity Method Investment makes up the Canopy segment.
In the Beer segment, our portfolio consists of high-end imported and craft beer brands. We have an exclusive perpetual brand license to import, market, and sell in the U.S. our Mexican beer portfolio. In the Wine and Spirits segment, we sell a portfolio that includes higher-margin,higher-growth wine brands complemented by certain higher-end spirits brands. Amounts included in the Corporate Operations and Other segment consist of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, corporate growth and strategy, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology, as well as our investments made through our corporate venture capital function. All costs included in the Corporate Operations and Other segment are general costs that are applicable to the consolidated group and are therefore not allocated to the other reportable segments. All costs reported within the Corporate Operations and Other segment are not included in our CODM's evaluation of the operating income (loss) performance of the other reportable segments. The business segments reflect how our operations are managed, how resources are
allocated, how operating performance is evaluated by senior management, and the structure of our internal financial reporting.
Amounts included for the Canopy segment represent 100% of Canopy's reported results on a two-month lag, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and converted from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. Although we own less than 100% of the outstanding shares of Canopy, 100% of the Canopy results are included in the information below and subsequently eliminated in order to reconcile to our consolidated financial statements.
In addition, management excludes items that affect comparability ("Comparable Adjustments") from its evaluation of the results of each operating segment as these Comparable Adjustments are not reflective of core operations of the segments. Segment operating performance and segment management compensation are evaluated based upon core segment operating income (loss).
Organic and Constant Currency
For periods of acquisition, the Company defines organic as current period reported less products of acquired businesses reported for the current period, as appropriate. For periods of divestiture, the Company defines organic as prior period reported less products of divested businesses reported for the prior period, as appropriate. The Company provides organic net sales and organic shipment volumes, and historically provided percentage change in constant currency net sales (which excludes the impact of year-over-year currency exchange rate fluctuations), because the Company uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the underlying business trends of its core operations. In addition, the Company believes this information provides investors valuable insight on underlying business trends and results in order to evaluate year-over-year financial performance.
Transaction
Segment
Date of Transaction
Organic Adjustment Period
Acquisition
Mark West
Wine and Spirits
July 16, 2012
July 16, 2012 - July 15, 2013
Beer Business
Beer
June 7, 2013
June 7, 2013 - June 6, 2014
Meiomi
Wine and Spirits
August 3, 2015
August 3, 2015 - August 2, 2016
Ballast Point
Beer
December 16, 2015
December 16, 2015 - December 15, 2016
Prisoner
Wine and Spirits
April 29, 2016
April 29, 2016 - April 28, 2017
High West (1)
Wine and Spirits
October 14, 2016
October 14, 2016 - October 13, 2017
Charles Smith (1)
Wine and Spirits
October 19, 2016
October 19, 2016 - October 18, 2017
Divestiture
Canadian business
Wine and Spirits
December 17, 2016
December 17, 2015 - December 16, 2016
Black Velvet Divestiture
Wine and Spirits
November 1, 2019
November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019
Collectively, the October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions.
Depletions
Depletions represent distributor shipments of the Company's respective branded products to retail customers, based on third-party data. For periods of acquisition, depletion volume includes depletion of products of acquired businesses for the prior comparable period, as appropriate. For periods of divestiture, depletion volume excludes depletion of products of divested businesses for the prior comparable period, as appropriate.
Transaction
Segment
Date of Transaction
Organic Adjustment Period
Acquisition
Mark West
Wine and Spirits
July 16, 2012
July 16, 2011 - July 15, 2012
Beer Business
Beer
June 7, 2013
June 7, 2012 - June 6, 2013
Meiomi
Wine and Spirits
August 3, 2015
August 3, 2014 - August 2, 2015
Ballast Point
Beer
December 16, 2015
December 16, 2014 - December 15, 2015
Prisoner
Wine and Spirits
April 29, 2016
April 29, 2015 - April 28, 2016
High West (1)
Wine and Spirits
October 14, 2016
October 14, 2015 - October 13, 2016
Charles Smith (1)
Wine and Spirits
October 19, 2016
October 19, 2015 - October 18, 2016
Divestiture
Canadian business
Wine and Spirits
December 17, 2016
N/A (2)
Black Velvet Divestiture
Wine and Spirits
November 1, 2019
November 1, 2018 - October 31, 2019
Depletion data is only available for product sold domestically in the U.S.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS ADJUSTED (1))
Fiscal
Fiscal
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fiscal
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fiscal
Year
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
2017
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
(in millions)
Net Sales
Beer
$
4,227.3
$
4,660.4
$
1,375.1
$
1,527.1
$
1,209.8
$
1,090.1
$
5,202.1
$
1,477.4
$
1,640.4
$
1,310.6
$
1,187.5
$
5,615.9
Wine and Spirits
Wine
2,732.7
2,556.3
591.8
671.0
670.3
599.4
2,532.5
535.0
611.1
601.2
620.2
2,367.5
Spirits
361.1
363.6
80.2
101.0
92.5
107.7
381.4
84.8
92.5
87.6
95.2
360.1
Wine and Spirits
3,093.8
2,919.9
672.0
772.0
762.8
707.1
2,913.9
619.8
703.6
688.8
715.4
2,727.6
Canopy
-
-
-
-
-
48.6
48.6
70.7
67.7
58.0
93.8
290.2
Consolidation and Eliminations
-
-
-
-
-
(48.6)
(48.6)
(70.7)
(67.7)
(58.0)
(93.8)
(290.2)
Comparable Adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated Net Sales
$
7,321.1
$
7,580.3
$
2,047.1
$
2,299.1
$
1,972.6
$
1,797.2
$
8,116.0
$
2,097.2
$
2,344.0
$
1,999.4
$
1,902.9
$
8,343.5
Gross Profit
Beer
$
2,149.3
$
2,531.2
$
749.4
$
843.4
$
651.0
$
586.9
$
2,830.7
$
819.5
$
913.3
$
735.3
$
657.1
$
3,125.2
Wine and Spirits
1,352.3
1,309.4
290.8
336.6
340.9
311.2
1,279.5
271.7
292.1
310.6
314.6
1,189.0
Corporate Operations and Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Canopy
-
-
-
-
-
11.2
11.2
11.3
9.8
(7.3)
31.6
45.4
Consolidation and Eliminations
-
-
-
-
-
(11.2)
(11.2)
(11.3)
(9.8)
7.3
(31.6)
(45.4)
Comparable Adjustments
17.4
(28.1)
8.4
(11.8)
(21.9)
(4.6)
(29.9)
(62.5)
(19.5)
(58.4)
(21.9)
(162.3)
Consolidated Gross Profit
$
3,519.0
$
3,812.5
$
1,048.6
$
1,168.2
$
970.0
$
893.5
$
4,080.3
$
1,028.7
$
1,185.9
$
987.5
$
949.8
$
4,151.9
Operating Income (Loss)
Beer (A)
$
1,532.4
$
1,840.2
$
520.0
$
630.6
$
450.9
$
441.4
$
2,042.9
$
580.6
$
685.3
$
514.9
$
467.1
$
2,247.9
Wine and Spirits (A)
792.4
794.1
167.8
201.4
206.0
196.0
771.2
160.8
160.4
180.4
206.8
708.4
Corporate Operations and Other (A)
(139.9)
(165.8)
(50.2)
(51.3)
(45.0)
(51.4)
(197.9)
(43.7)
(53.7)
(51.3)
(75.2)
(223.9)
Canopy (A)
-
-
-
-
-
(82.7)
(82.7)
(170.0)
(160.5)
(210.8)
(144.5)
(685.8)
Consolidation and Eliminations (A)
-
-
-
-
-
82.7
82.7
170.0
160.5
210.8
144.5
685.8
Comparable Adjustments
204.1
(188.7)
(12.2)
(15.7)
(55.4)
(120.7)
(204.0)
(75.0)
(72.5)
(376.8)
(53.6)
(577.9)
Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)
$
2,389.0
$
2,279.8
$
625.4
$
765.0
$
556.5
$
465.3
$
2,412.2
$
622.7
$
719.5
$
267.2
$
545.1
$
2,154.5
Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments
Beer (B)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Wine and Spirits (B)
29.2
34.4
4.8
(1.0)
28.4
1.2
33.4
4.0
(1.0)
31.6
1.8
36.4
Corporate Operations and Other (B)
(0.2)
0.2
(0.1)
(1.1)
0.9
0.1
(0.2)
(1.1)
(0.2)
(0.5)
(1.4)
(3.2)
Canopy (B)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidation and Eliminations (B)
-
$
-
-
-
-
(16.5)
(16.5)
(54.4)
(54.7)
(71.1)
(41.5)
(221.7)
Comparable Adjustments
(1.7)
452.6
359.7
690.5
(163.9)
1,198.6
2,084.9
(879.1)
(1,268.8)
(416.5)
84.3
(2,480.1)
Consolidated Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments
$
27.3
$
487.2
$
364.4
$
688.4
$
(134.6)
$
1,183.4
$
2,101.6
$
(930.6)
$
(1,324.7)
$
(456.5)
$
43.2
$
(2,668.6)
Comparable Earnings (Losses) Before Interest and Taxes (A+B)
$
2,213.9
$
2,503.1
$
642.3
$
778.6
$
641.2
$
570.8
$
2,632.9
$
646.2
$
736.1
$
604.0
$
557.6
$
2,543.9
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS ADJUSTED (1))
Fiscal
Fiscal
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fiscal
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fiscal
Year
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
2017
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
Year Over Year Growth in Net Sales:
Beer
10%
11%
11%
16%
9%
12%
7%
7%
8%
9%
8%
Wine and Spirits
(6%)
(3%)
9%
0%
(8%)
(0%)
(8%)
(9%)
(10%)
1%
(6%)
Canopy
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Consolidation and Eliminations
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Consolidated Net Sales
4%
6%
10%
9%
2%
7%
2%
2%
1%
6%
3%
Year Over Year Growth in Gross Profit:
Beer
18%
10%
12%
14%
10%
12%
9%
8%
13%
12%
10%
Wine and Spirits
(3%)
(8%)
7%
(1%)
(7%)
(2%)
(7%)
(13%)
(9%)
1%
(7%)
Canopy
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Consolidation and Eliminations
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Consolidated Gross Profit
8%
6%
9%
7%
6%
7%
(2%)
2%
2%
6%
2%
Year Over Year Growth in Operating Income (Loss):
Beer
20%
5%
11%
14%
16%
11%
12%
9%
14%
6%
10%
Wine and Spirits
0%
(17%)
8%
3%
(5%)
(3%)
(4%)
(20%)
(12%)
6%
(8%)
Corporate Operations and Other
19%
34%
24%
9%
13%
19%
(13%)
5%
14%
46%
13%
Canopy
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Consolidation and Eliminations
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)
(5%)
11%
7%
14%
(9%)
6%
(0%)
(6%)
(52%)
17%
(11%)
Gross Profit as a Percent of Net Sales:
Beer
50.8%
54.3%
54.5%
55.2%
53.8%
53.8%
54.4%
55.5%
55.7%
56.1%
55.3%
55.6%
Wine and Spirits
43.7%
44.8%
43.3%
43.6%
44.7%
44.0%
43.9%
43.8%
41.5%
45.1%
44.0%
43.6%
Canopy
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
23.0%
23.0%
16.0%
14.5%
(12.6%)
33.7%
15.6%
Consolidation and Eliminations
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
23.0%
23.0%
16.0%
14.5%
(12.6%)
33.7%
15.6%
Consolidated Gross Profit
48.1%
50.3%
51.2%
50.8%
49.2%
49.7%
50.3%
49.1%
50.6%
49.4%
49.9%
49.8%
Operating Income (Loss) as a Percent of Net Sales:
Beer
36.3%
39.5%
37.8%
41.3%
37.3%
40.5%
39.3%
39.3%
41.8%
39.3%
39.3%
40.0%
Wine and Spirits
25.6%
27.2%
25.0%
26.1%
27.0%
27.7%
26.5%
25.9%
22.8%
26.2%
28.9%
26.0%
Corporate Operations and Other
(1.9%)
(2.2%)
(2.5%)
(2.2%)
(2.3%)
(2.9%)
(2.4%)
(2.1%)
(2.3%)
(2.6%)
(4.0%)
(2.7%)
Canopy
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
(170.2%)
(170.2%)
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Consolidation and Eliminations
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
(170.2%)
(170.2%)
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)
32.6%
30.1%
30.6%
33.3%
28.2%
25.9%
29.7%
29.7%
30.7%
13.4%
28.6%
25.8%
Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for fiscal year 2017 and the interim and annual periods of fiscal year 2018 presented herein has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. Annual and interim periods prior to fiscal year 2017, including interim periods for fiscal year 2017, have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as the impact is not deemed material.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED (1))
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fiscal
Year
Year
Year
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
(in millions)
Net Sales
Beer (2)
$
2,835.6
$
3,188.6
$
3,622.6
$
4,229.3
$
1,242.3
$
1,378.9
$
1,040.1
$
997.2
$
4,658.5
Wine and Spirits
Wine
2,554.2
2,523.4
2,591.4
2,739.3
605.0
610.7
666.6
677.2
2,559.5
Spirits
291.3
316.0
334.4
362.9
88.2
94.9
92.4
91.5
367.0
Wine and Spirits
2,845.5
2,839.4
2,925.8
3,102.2
693.2
705.6
759.0
768.7
2,926.5
Corporate Operations and Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidation and Eliminations (2)
(813.4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable Adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated Net Sales
$
4,867.7
$
6,028.0
$
6,548.4
$
7,331.5
$
1,935.5
$
2,084.5
$
1,799.1
$
1,765.9
$
7,585.0
Gross Profit
Beer (2)
$
1,132.1
$
1,465.8
$
1,776.0
$
2,151.3
$
683.6
$
747.0
$
567.0
$
531.7
$
2,529.3
Wine and Spirits
1,117.1
1,172.3
1,235.0
1,360.7
319.4
314.9
344.3
337.4
1,316.0
Corporate Operations and Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidation and Eliminations (2)
(241.5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable Adjustments
(16.0)
(59.5)
(68.7)
17.4
(7.7)
3.4
(3.8)
(20.0)
(28.1)
Consolidated Gross Profit
$
1,991.7
$
2,578.6
$
2,942.3
$
3,529.4
$
995.3
$
1,065.3
$
907.5
$
849.1
$
3,817.2
Operating Income
Beer (2)(A)
$
772.9
$
1,017.8
$
1,264.1
$
1,534.4
$
500.6
$
566.2
$
392.4
$
379.1
$
1,838.3
Wine and Spirits (A)
637.8
674.3
727.0
800.8
205.6
185.1
199.0
211.0
800.7
Corporate Operations and Other (A)
(99.8)
(109.1)
(125.5)
(139.9)
(37.4)
(41.5)
(41.3)
(45.6)
(165.8)
Consolidation and Eliminations (2)(A)
(142.6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable Adjustments
1269.4
(82.8)
(100.5)
204.1
(100.7)
4.1
(63.3)
(28.8)
(188.7)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
2,437.7
$
1,500.2
$
1,765.1
$
2,399.4
$
568.1
$
713.9
$
486.8
$
515.7
$
2,284.5
Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments
Crown Imports (2)(B)
$
70.3
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Wine and Spirits (B)
17.6
21.5
26.6
29.2
0.2
-
32.1
2.1
34.4
Corporate Operations and Other (B)
-
-
-
(0.2)
0.2
0.2
0.1
(0.3)
0.2
Comparable Adjustments
(0.1)
-
24.5
(1.7)
-
-
216.9
235.7
452.6
Consolidated Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Investments
$
87.8
$
21.5
$
51.1
$
27.3
$
0.4
$
0.2
$
249.1
$
237.5
$
487.2
Comparable Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (A+B)
$
1,256.2
$
1,604.5
$
1,892.2
$
2,224.3
$
669.2
$
710.0
$
582.3
$
546.3
$
2,507.8
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED (1))
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fiscal
Year
Year
Year
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Year Over Year Growth in Net Sales:
Beer (2)
10%
12%
14%
17%
8%
13%
8%
12%
10%
Wine and Spirits
2%
(0%)
3%
6%
(4%)
(12%)
(10%)
4%
(6%)
Consolidation and Eliminations (2)
(69%)
(100%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Consolidated Net Sales
74%
24%
9%
12%
3%
3%
(1%)
8%
3%
Year Over Year Growth in Gross Profit:
Beer (2)
50%
29%
21%
21%
19%
21%
14%
15%
18%
Wine and Spirits
0%
5%
5%
10%
7%
(11%)
(11%)
5%
(3%)
Consolidation and Eliminations (2)
(68%)
(100%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Consolidated Gross Profit
80%
29%
14%
20%
13%
10%
2%
8%
8%
Year Over Year Growth in Operating Income:
Beer (2)
73%
32%
24%
21%
22%
26%
17%
12%
20%
Wine and Spirits
(2%)
6%
8%
10%
22%
(10%)
(14%)
8%
(0%)
Corporate Operations and Other
7%
9%
15%
11%
(31%)
(15%)
(18%)
(14%)
19%
Consolidation and Eliminations (2)
(68%)
(100%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Consolidated Operating Income
NM
(38%)
18%
36%
3%
17%
(9%)
(27%)
(5%)
Gross Profit as a Percent of Net Sales:
Beer (2)
39.9%
46.0%
49.0%
50.9%
55.0%
54.2%
54.5%
53.3%
54.3%
Wine and Spirits
39.3%
41.3%
42.2%
43.9%
46.1%
44.6%
45.4%
43.9%
45.0%
Consolidation and Eliminations (2)
29.7%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Consolidated Gross Profit
40.9%
42.8%
44.9%
48.1%
51.4%
51.1%
50.4%
48.1%
50.3%
Operating Income as a Percent of Net Sales:
Beer (2)
27.3%
31.9%
34.9%
36.3%
40.3%
41.1%
37.7%
38.0%
39.5%
Wine and Spirits
22.4%
23.7%
24.8%
25.8%
29.7%
26.2%
26.2%
27.4%
27.4%
Corporate Operations and Other
(1.8%)
(1.8%)
(1.9%)
(1.9%)
(1.9%)
(2.0%)
(2.3%)
(2.6%)
(2.2%)
Consolidation and Eliminations (2)
17.5%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Consolidated Operating Income
50.1%
24.9%
27.0%
32.7%
29.4%
34.2%
27.1%
29.2%
30.1%
(1)
Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Financial information for the historical annual and interim periods presented herein are as previously reported and have not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance
Prior to the acquisition of our import beer business in June 2013, we had a 50% equity interest in Crown Imports, which was accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Additionally, prior to the acquisition, Crown Imports was a reportable segment.
NM = Not Meaningful
REPORTED, ORGANIC, AND CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES (1)
(in millions)
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2020
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Consolidated Net Sales
$
2,097.2
$
2,047.1
2%
$
2,344.0
$
2,299.1
2%
$
1,999.4
$
1,972.6
1%
$
1,902.9
$
1,797.2
6%
$
8,343.5
$
8,116.0
3%
Less: Black Velvet Divestiture
-
-
-
-
-
(8.5)
-
(17.5)
-
(26.0)
Consolidated Organic Net Sales
$
2,097.2
$
2,047.1
2%
$
2,344.0
$
2,299.1
2%
$
1,999.4
$
1,964.1
2%
$
1,902.9
$
1,779.7
7%
$
8,343.5
$
8,090.0
3%
Beer Net Sales
$
1,477.4
$
1,375.1
7%
$
1,640.4
$
1,527.1
7%
$
1,310.6
$
1,209.8
8%
$
1,187.5
$
1,090.1
9%
$
5,615.9
$
5,202.1
8%
Wine and Spirits Net Sales
$
619.8
$
672.0
(8%)
$
703.6
$
772.0
(9%)
$
688.8
$
762.8
(10%)
$
715.4
$
707.1
1%
$
2,727.6
$
2,913.9
(6%)
Less: Black Velvet Divestiture
-
-
-
-
-
(8.5)
-
(17.5)
-
(26.0)
Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales
$
619.8
$
672.0
(8%)
$
703.6
$
772.0
(9%)
$
688.8
$
754.3
(9%)
$
715.4
$
689.6
4%
$
2,727.6
$
2,887.9
(6%)
Constant currency percent change is presented only for those comparative periods prior to the divestiture of the Canadian wine business. Constant currency percent change may not sum due to rounding as each item is computed independently.
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2019
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Consolidated Net Sales
$
2,047.1
$
1,928.5
6%
$
2,299.1
$
2,087.9
10%
$
1,972.6
$
1,801.9
9%
$
1,797.2
$
1,762.0
2%
$
8,116.0
$
7,580.3
7%
Beer Net Sales
$
1,375.1
$
1,239.2
11%
$
1,527.1
$
1,381.7
11%
$
1,209.8
$
1,042.5
16%
$
1,090.1
$
997.0
9%
$
5,202.1
$
4,660.4
12%
Wine and Spirits Net Sales
$
672.0
$
689.3
(3%)
$
772.0
$
706.2
9%
$
762.8
$
759.4
0%
$
707.1
$
765.0
(8%)
$
2,913.9
$
2,919.9
(0%)
Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the FASB amended guidance regarding the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers using the retrospective application method. Accordingly, financial information for the interim and annual periods of fiscal 2018 presented in the above Fiscal Year 2019 analysis has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance. For the interim and annual periods presented below for the Fiscal Year 2018, Fiscal Year 2017, Fiscal Year 2016, Fiscal Year 2015, and Fiscal Year 2014 analyses, financial information has not been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this amended guidance as it is not deemed material.
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2018
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
Consolidated Net Sales
$
1,935.5
$
1,871.8
3%
$
2,084.5
$
2,021.2
3%
$
1,799.1
$
1,810.5
(1%)
$
1,765.9
$
1,628.0
8%
$
7,585.0
$
7,331.5
3%
Less: Prisoner
(13.2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13.2)
-
Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions
(13.7)
-
(13.6)
-
(9.9)
-
-
-
(37.2)
-
Less: Canadian Divestiture
-
(89.6)
-
(100.1)
-
(98.9)
-
(22.6)
-
(311.2)
Consolidated Organic Net Sales
$
1,908.6
$
1,782.2
7%
$
2,070.9
$
1,921.1
8%
$
1,789.2
$
1,711.6
5%
$
1,765.9
$
1,605.4
10%
$
7,534.6
$
7,020.3
7%
Beer Net Sales
$
1,242.3
$
1,151.0
8%
$
1,378.9
$
1,222.5
13%
$
1,040.1
$
964.6
8%
$
997.2
$
891.2
12%
$
4,658.5
$
4,229.3
10%
Wine and Spirits Net Sales
$
693.2
$
720.8
(4%)
$
705.6
$
798.7
(12%)
$
759.0
$
845.9
(10%)
$
768.7
$
736.8
4%
$
2,926.5
$
3,102.2
(6%)
Less: Prisoner
(13.2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13.2)
-
Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions
(13.7)
-
(13.6)
-
(9.9)
-
-
-
(37.2)
-
Less: Canadian Divestiture
-
(89.6)
-
(100.1)
-
(98.9)
-
(22.6)
-
(311.2)
Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales
$
666.3
$
631.2
6%
$
692.0
$
698.6
(1%)
$
749.1
$
747.0
0%
$
768.7
$
714.2
8%
$
2,876.1
$
2,791.0
3%
Constant
Constant
Constant
Constant
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
First
First
Percent
Currency
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Currency
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Currency
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Currency
Percent
Percent
Currency
Percent
Fiscal Year 2017
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Change
Impact
Change(1)
2017
2016
2017
2016
2017
2016
2017
2016
2017
2016
Consolidated Net Sales
$
1,871.8
$
1,631.3
15%
- %
15 %
$
2,021.2
$
1,733.4
17%
- %
17 %
$
1,810.5
$
1,640.5
10%
- %
10 %
$
1,628.0
$
1,543.2
5%
- %
5 %
$
7,331.5
$
6,548.4
12%
- %
12 %
Less: Meiomi
(35.3)
-
(17.2)
-
-
-
-
-
(52.5)
-
Less: Ballast Point
(42.4)
-
(46.0)
-
(31.8)
-
(4.7)
-
(124.9)
-
Less: Prisoner
(4.9)
-
(8.8)
-
(20.1)
-
(13.5)
-
(47.3)
-
Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
(5.4)
-
(18.8)
-
(24.2)
-
Less: Canadian Divestiture
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(62.6)
-
(62.6)
Consolidated Organic Net Sales
$
1,789.2
$
1,631.3
10%
- %
10 %
$
1,949.2
$
1,733.4
12%
- %
13 %
$
1,753.2
$
1,640.5
7%
- %
7 %
$
1,591.0
$
1,480.6
7%
- %
7 %
$
7,082.6
$
6,485.8
9%
- %
9 %
Beer Net Sales
$
1,151.0
$
965.8
19%
- %
19 %
$
1,222.5
$
1,019.5
20%
- %
20 %
$
964.6
$
831.3
16%
- %
16 %
$
891.2
$
806.0
11%
- %
11 %
$
4,229.3
$
3,622.6
17%
- %
17 %
Less: Ballast Point
(42.4)
-
(46.0)
-
(31.8)
-
(4.7)
-
(124.9)
-
Beer Organic Net Sales
$
1,108.6
$
965.8
15%
- %
15 %
$
1,176.5
$
1,019.5
15%
- %
15 %
$
932.8
$
831.3
12%
- %
12 %
$
886.5
$
806.0
10%
- %
10 %
$
4,104.4
$
3,622.6
13%
- %
13 %
Wine and Spirits Net Sales
$
720.8
$
665.5
8%
(1)%
9 %
$
798.7
$
713.9
12%
- %
12 %
$
845.9
$
809.2
5%
- %
4 %
$
736.8
$
737.2
(0%)
- %
- %
$
3,102.2
$
2,925.8
6%
- %
6 %
Less: Meiomi
(35.3)
-
(17.2)
-
-
-
-
-
(52.5)
-
Less: Prisoner
(4.9)
-
(8.8)
-
(20.1)
-
(13.5)
-
(47.3)
-
Less: October Wine and Spirits Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
(5.4)
-
(18.8)
-
(24.2)
-
Less: Canadian Divestiture
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(62.6)
-
(62.6)
Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales
$
680.6
$
665.5
2%
(1)%
3 %
$
772.7
$
713.9
8%
- %
8 %
$
820.4
$
809.2
1%
- %
1 %
$
704.5
$
674.6
4%
- %
4 %
$
2,978.2
$
2,863.2
4%
- %
4 %
REPORTED, ORGANIC, AND CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES (1)(in millions)
Constant
Constant
Constant
Constant
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
First
First
Percent
Currency
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Currency
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Currency
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Currency
Percent
Percent
Currency
Percent
Fiscal Year 2016
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Change
Impact
Change(1)
2016
2015
2016
2015
2016
2015
2016
2015
2016
2015
Consolidated Net Sales
$
1,631.3
$
1,526.0
7%
(1)%
8 %
$
1,733.4
$
1,604.1
8%
(2)%
10 %
$
1,640.5
$
1,541.7
6%
(2)%
8 %
$
1,543.2
$
1,356.2
14%
(1)%
15 %
$
6,548.4
$
6,028.0
9%
(1)%
10 %
Less: Meiomi
-
-
(3.8)
-
(34.7)
-
(35.3)
-
(73.8)
-
Less: Ballast Point
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27.2)
-
(27.2)
-
Consolidated Organic Net Sales
$
1,631.3
$
1,526.0
7%
(1)%
8 %
$
1,729.6
$
1,604.1
8%
(2)%
9 %
$
1,605.8
$
1,541.7
4%
(2)%
6 %
$
1,480.7
$
1,356.2
9%
(1)%
10 %
$
6,447.4
$
6,028.0
7%
(1)%
8 %
Beer Net Sales
$
965.8
$
867.7
11%
- %
11 %
$
1019.5
$
891.8
14%
- %
14 %
$
831.3
$
768.1
8%
- %
8 %
$
806.0
$
661.0
22%
- %
22 %
$
3,622.6
$
3,188.6
14%
- %
14 %
Less: Ballast Point
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27.2)
-
(27.2)
-
Beer Organic Net Sales
$
965.8
$
867.7
11%
- %
11 %
$
1,019.5
$
891.8
14%
- %
14 %
$
831.3
$
768.1
8%
- %
8 %
$
778.8
$
661.0
18%
- %
18 %
$
3,595.4
$
3,188.6
13%
- %
13 %
Wine and Spirits Net Sales
$
665.5
$
658.3
1%
(3)%
4 %
$
713.9
$
715.8
(0%)
(3)%
3 %
$
809.2
$
773.4
5%
(3)%
8 %
$
737.2
$
691.9
7%
(2)%
9 %
$
2,925.8
$
2,839.4
3%
(3)%
6 %
Less: Meiomi
-
-
(3.8)
-
(34.7)
-
(35.3)
-
(73.8)
-
Wine and Spirits Organic Net Sales
$
665.5
$
658.3
1%
(3)%
4 %
$
710.1
$
715.8
(1%)
(3)%
3 %
$
774.5
$
773.4
0%
(3)%
3 %
$
701.9
$
691.9
1%
(2)%
4 %
$
2,852.0
$
2,839.4
0%
(3)%
3 %
Constant
Constant
Constant
Constant
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
First
First
Percent
Currency
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Currency
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Currency
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Currency
Percent
Percent
Currency
Percent
Fiscal Year 2015
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Impact
Change(1)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Change
Impact
Change(1)
2015
2014
2015
2014
2015
2014
2015
2014
2015
2014
Consolidated Net Sales
$
1,526.0
$
673.4
127%
(1)%
128%
$
1,604.1
$
1,459.8
10%
- %
10 %
$
1,541.7
$
1,443.3
7%
(1)%
7 %
$
1,356.2
$
1,291.2
5%
(1)%
6 %
$
6,028.0
$
4,867.7
24%
(1)%
25 %
Less: Beer Business Acquisition
(867.7)
-
(73.4)
-
-
-
-
-
(941.1)
-
Consolidated Organic Net Sales
$
658.3
$
673.4
(2%)
(1)%
(1%)
$
1,530.7
$
1,459.8
5%
- %
5 %
$
1,541.7
$
1,443.3
7%
(1)%
7 %
$
1,356.2
$
1,291.2
5%
(1)%
6 %
$
5,086.9
$
4,867.7
5%
(1)%
5 %
Beer Net Sales
$
867.7
$
-
NM
- %
NM
$
888.3
$
762.8
16%
- %
16 %
$
768.3
$
661.6
16%
- %
16 %
$
664.3
$
597.8
11%
- %
11 %
$
3,188.6
$
2,022.2
58%
- %
58 %
Less: Beer Business Acquisition
(867.7)
-
(73.4)
-
-
-
-
-
(941.1)
-
Beer Organic Net Sales
$
-
$
-
NM
- %
NM
$
814.9
$
762.8
7%
- %
7 %
$
768.3
$
661.6
16%
- %
16 %
$
664.3
$
597.8
11%
- %
11 %
$
2,247.5
$
2,022.2
11%
- %
11 %
Wine and Spirits Net Sales
$
658.3
$
673.4
(2%)
(1)%
(1%)
$
715.8
$
697.0
3%
(1)%
3 %
$
773.4
$
781.7
(1%)
(1)%
- %
$
691.9
$
693.4
(0%)
(2)%
2 %
$
2,839.4
$
2,845.5
(0%)
(1)%
1 %
SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2020
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
BEER
(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)
Shipment volume
82.1
77.9
5.4%
91.9
87.3
5.3%
72.6
68.0
6.8%
65.3
60.9
7.2%
311.9
294.1
6.1%
Depletion volume
6.6%
6.2%
7.3%
10.7%
7.5%
WINE AND SPIRITS
(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)
Shipment volume
12.4
13.5
(8.1%)
14.4
16.0
(10.0%)
12.8
14.8
(13.5%)
14.0
14.2
(1.4%)
53.6
58.5
(8.4%)
Organic shipment volume
12.4
13.5
(8.1%)
14.4
16.0
(10.0%)
12.8
14.5
(11.7%)
14.0
13.8
1.4%
53.6
57.8
(7.3%)
U.S. Domestic shipment volume
11.3
12.5
(9.6%)
13.5
14.8
(8.8%)
11.6
13.8
(15.9%)
13.1
13.3
(1.5%)
49.5
54.4
(9.0%)
U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume
11.3
12.5
(9.6%)
13.5
14.8
(8.8%)
11.6
13.5
(14.1%)
13.1
12.9
1.6%
49.5
53.7
(7.8%)
U.S. Domestic Power Brands shipment volume (1)
4.5
5.3
(15.1%)
6.3
6.3
0.0%
5.9
5.9
0.0%
6.3
5.9
6.8%
23.0
23.4
(1.7%)
U.S. Domestic depletion volume
(0.7%)
(13.3%)
(5.8%)
(0.4%)
(5.1%)
U.S. Domestic Power Brands depletion volume (1)
4.2%
(3.8%)
3.3%
4.6%
2.1%
U.S. Domestic Power Brands include the following brands and/or portfolio of brands: 7 Moons, Auros, Casa Noble, Champagne Palmer & Co, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Cuvée Sauvage, Drylands, High West, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mi CAMPO, Mount Veeder, Nelson's Green Brier, Nobilo, Ruffino, SIMI, Spoken Barrel, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy, and the Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader portfolio of brands.
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2019
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
BEER
(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)
Shipment volume
77.9
71.7
8.6%
87.3
80.3
8.7%
68.0
59.6
14.1%
60.9
56.4
8.0%
294.1
268.0
9.7%
Depletion volume
8.9%
10.1%
7.8%
8.1%
8.8%
WINE AND SPIRITS
(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)
Shipment volume
13.5
13.9
(2.9%)
16.0
14.7
8.8%
14.8
14.8
0.0%
14.2
15.6
(9.0%)
58.5
59.0
(0.8%)
U.S. Domestic shipment volume
12.5
12.9
(3.1%)
14.8
13.6
8.8%
13.8
13.6
1.5%
13.3
14.6
(8.9%)
54.4
54.7
(0.5%)
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (2)
7.8
7.7
1.3%
9.4
8.3
13.3%
8.3
8.3
0.0%
8.4
8.8
(4.5%)
33.9
33.1
2.4%
U.S. Domestic depletion volume
(3.6%)
0.2%
(3.2%)
(4.0%)
(2.6%)
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (2)
0.4%
2.3%
0.3%
(0.6%)
0.6%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands and/or portfolio of brands: 7 Moons, Black Box, Casa Noble, Clos du Bois, Franciscan, High West, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravage, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Schrader, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, and the Charles Smith and Prisoner portfolio of brands.
SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2018
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
BEER
(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)
Shipment volume
71.7
67.0
7.0%
80.3
71.9
11.7%
59.6
56.3
5.9%
56.4
51.2
10.2%
268.0
246.4
8.8%
-
Depletion volume
11.6%
8.1%
9.1%
11.0%
9.8%
WINE AND SPIRITS
(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)
Shipment volume
13.9
16.4
(15.2%)
14.7
18.2
(19.2%)
14.8
18.3
(19.1%)
15.6
16.3
(4.3%)
59.0
69.2
(14.7%)
Organic shipment volume
13.7
13.6
0.7%
14.6
14.8
(1.4%)
14.7
15.2
(3.3%)
15.6
15.7
(0.6%)
58.6
59.3
(1.2%)
U.S. Domestic shipment volume
12.9
12.4
4.0%
13.6
14.2
(4.2%)
13.6
14.0
(2.9%)
14.6
14.4
1.4%
54.7
55.0
(0.5%)
U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume
12.8
12.4
3.2%
13.5
14.2
(4.9%)
13.5
14.0
(3.6%)
14.6
14.4
1.4%
54.4
55.0
(1.1%)
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (3)
7.8
7.1
9.9%
8.4
8.2
2.4%
8.5
8.1
4.9%
8.9
8.4
6.0%
33.6
31.8
5.7%
U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (3)
7.7
7.1
8.5%
8.3
8.2
1.2%
8.5
8.1
4.9%
8.9
8.4
6.0%
33.4
31.8
5.0%
U.S. Domestic depletion volume
(1.1%)
5.0%
(2.5%)
2.1%
0.9%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (3)
3.6%
12.3%
2.6%
7.1%
6.6%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: 7 Moons, Black Box, Casa Noble, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan, High West, Kim Crawford, Kung Fu Girl, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravage, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, and The Velvet Devil.
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2017
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2017
2016
2017
2016
2017
2016
2017
2016
2017
2016
BEER
(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)
Shipment volume
67.0
58.6
14.3%
71.9
62.2
15.6%
56.3
50.2
12.2%
51.2
47.0
8.9%
246.4
218.0
13.0%
Organic shipment volume
65.6
58.6
11.9%
70.3
62.2
13.0%
55.3
50.2
10.2%
51.1
47.0
8.7%
242.3
218.0
11.1%
Depletion volume
9.7%
13.9%
10.7%
6.2%
10.4%
WINE AND SPIRITS
(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)
Shipment volume
16.4
15.7
4.5%
18.2
17.0
7.1%
18.3
18.4
(0.5%)
16.3
17.1
(4.7%)
69.2
68.2
1.5%
Organic shipment volume
16.1
15.7
2.5%
18.0
17.0
5.9%
18.2
18.4
(1.1%)
16.1
15.1
6.6%
68.4
66.2
3.3%
U.S. Domestic shipment volume
12.4
11.7
6.0%
14.2
12.8
10.9%
14.0
14.1
(0.7%)
14.4
13.3
8.3%
55.0
51.9
6.0%
U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume
12.1
11.7
3.4%
14.0
12.8
9.4%
13.9
14.1
(1.4%)
14.2
13.3
6.8%
54.2
51.9
4.4%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (4)
7.1
6.3
12.7%
8.2
6.9
18.8%
8.1
7.6
6.6%
8.6
7.6
13.2%
32.0
28.4
12.7%
U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (4)
6.8
6.3
7.9%
8.0
6.9
15.9%
8.1
7.6
6.6%
8.5
7.6
11.8%
31.4
28.4
10.6%
U.S. Domestic depletion volume
5.0%
3.3%
3.4%
0.5%
2.9%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (4)
11.9%
8.7%
8.8%
6.9%
8.9%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner Brands, and Wild Horse.
SHIPMENT AND DEPLETION INFORMATION
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2016
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2016
2015
2016
2015
2016
2015
2016
2015
2016
2015
BEER
(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)
Shipment volume
58.6
53.3
9.9%
62.2
55.0
13.1%
50.2
46.9
7.0%
47.0
40.6
15.8%
218.0
195.8
11.3%
Organic shipment volume
58.6
53.3
9.9%
62.2
55.0
13.1%
50.2
46.9
7.0%
46.1
40.6
13.5%
217.1
195.8
10.9%
Depletion volume
10.4%
10.3%
16.2%
13.7%
12.3%
WINE AND SPIRITS
(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)
Shipment volume
15.7
15.1
4.0%
17.0
16.8
1.2%
18.4
18.0
2.2%
17.1
16.1
6.2%
68.2
66.0
3.3%
Organic shipment volume
15.7
15.1
4.0%
17.0
16.8
1.2%
18.1
18.0
0.6%
16.8
16.1
4.3%
67.6
66.0
2.4%
U.S. Domestic shipment volume
11.7
11.4
2.6%
12.8
12.6
1.6%
14.1
13.7
2.9%
13.3
12.8
3.9%
51.9
50.5
2.8%
U.S. Domestic organic shipment volume
11.7
11.4
2.6%
12.8
12.6
1.6%
13.8
13.7
0.7%
13.0
12.8
1.6%
51.3
50.5
1.6%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (5)
6.2
5.9
5.1%
6.7
6.3
6.3%
7.4
7.1
4.2%
7.5
6.3
19.0%
27.8
25.6
8.6%
U.S. Domestic organic Focus Brands shipment volume (5)
6.2
5.9
5.1%
6.7
6.3
6.3%
7.1
7.1
0.0%
7.2
6.3
14.3%
27.2
25.6
6.3%
U.S. Domestic depletion volume
3.5%
1.3%
(0.1%)
0.2%
1.1%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (5)
6.7%
6.3%
4.0%
3.5%
5.0%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, SIMI, SVEDKA, The Dreaming Tree, and Wild Horse.
First
First
Percent
Second
Second
Percent
Third
Third
Percent
Fourth
Fourth
Percent
Fiscal
Fiscal
Percent
Fiscal Year 2015
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Year
Year
Change
2015
2014
2015
2014
2015
2014
2015
2014
2015
2014
BEER
(in millions, branded product, 24-pack,12-ounce case equivalents)
Shipment volume
53.3
48.1
10.8%
55.0
51.5
6.8%
46.9
41.1
14.1%
40.6
36.7
10.6%
195.8
177.4
10.4%
Depletion volume
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
9.3%
8.3%
WINE AND SPIRITS
(in millions, branded product, 9-liter case equivalents)
Shipment volume
15.1
15.7
(3.8%)
16.8
16.6
1.2%
18.0
17.7
1.7%
16.1
16.8
(4.2%)
66.0
66.8
(1.2%)
U.S. Domestic shipment volume
11.4
11.9
(4.2%)
12.6
12.5
0.8%
13.7
13.7
0.0%
12.8
13.2
(3.0%)
50.5
51.3
(1.6%)
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands shipment volume (6)
8.1
8.2
(1.2%)
8.6
8.9
(3.4%)
9.8
9.6
2.1%
8.7
9.2
(5.4%)
35.2
35.9
(1.9%)
U.S. Domestic depletion volume
(1.8%)
2.4%
0.0%
(0.6%)
(0.1%)
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands depletion volume (6)
(1.3%)
2.7%
0.0%
0.0%
0.3%
U.S. Domestic Focus Brands include the following brands: Arbor Mist, Blackstone, Black Box, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravenswood, Rex Goliath, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, SIMI, SVEDKA, Toasted Head, and Wild Horse.
Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 11:48:08 UTC