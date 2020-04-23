Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellation Brands, Inc.    STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

VICTOR, N.Y., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it priced the public offering of $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes, consisting of $600.0 million of 2.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 notes”) for a public offering price of 99.801% of the principal amount of the 2030 notes, and $600.0 million of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “2050 notes”) for a public offering price of 99.286% of the principal amount of the 2050 notes (collectively, the “notes”) . The notes will be senior obligations that rank equally with all of Constellation’s other senior unsecured indebtedness.

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 27, 2020. Constellation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem prior to maturity its outstanding 2.250% senior notes due 2020 in the aggregate principal amount of $700.0 million and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322 or emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526, or contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy notes. The notes will not be offered or sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation is the third-largest beer company in the U.S. and a leading, higher-end wine company in the U.S. market. Constellation’s brand portfolio includes Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical facts and relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such events or results will in fact occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding risk factors with respect to the company and the offering are included in the company’s filings with the SEC, including the prospectus and prospectus supplement for the offering.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com		Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Bob Czudak 585-678-7170 / bob.czudak@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release enhanced with multimedia links can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ed4980ca-c583-42d8-a471-1bf2e25190ad

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
05:34pConstellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes
GL
04/21CONSTELLATION BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
04/15CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Appoints bill renspie to newly created role of chief cust..
AQ
04/08CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Appoints mike mcgrew to newly created role of chief commu..
AQ
04/08CONSTELLATION BRANDS : to Reduce Brewery Production Activities in Mexico
DJ
04/08Constellation brands provides update on mexico brewery operations in the mids..
GL
04/07CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Appoints mike mcgrew to newly created role of chief commu..
AQ
04/06CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Reports fiscal year and fourth quarter 2020 results and f..
AQ
04/03CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 698 M
EBIT 2021 2 436 M
Net income 2021 1 164 M
Debt 2021 10 382 M
Yield 2021 1,97%
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
EV / Sales2021 5,20x
EV / Sales2022 4,98x
Capitalization 29 656 M
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 180,10  $
Last Close Price 155,22  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Sands Executive Chairman
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Sands Executive Vice Chairman
James A. Locke Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-18.20%29 656
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-2.00%4 570
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.3.07%1 025
C&C GROUP PLC-52.92%728
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED1.99%575
LAURENT-PERRIER-10.76%500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group