Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Constellation Brands, Inc.    STZ

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 07:31am EDT

VICTOR, N.Y., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its first quarter fiscal 2021 results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Chief Financial Officer Garth Hankinson on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (EDT).

Visit cbrands.com/investors/events to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com		Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Bob Czudak 585-678-7170 / bob.czudak@cbrands.com

A PDF containing our First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results and full financial tables is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/10130086-244e-4adc-aa66-fb63706aa80a

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
07:31aConstellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
GL
07:16aConstellation Brands Acquires Digitally-Native Wine Brand, Empathy Wines
GL
06/30CONSTELLATION BRANDS : 2020 Summary Annual Report
PU
06/30CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29CONSTELLATION BRANDS : to Invest $100 Million in Black-, Minority-Owned Business..
DJ
06/29Constellation Brands Announces Comprehensive Effort in Advancing Social Justi..
GL
06/26Black Executives Are Sharing Their Experiences of Racism, Many for the First ..
DJ
06/26CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
06/26CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Signs Separate Agreements to Divest Paul Masson Grande Am..
AQ
06/25CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 809 M - -
Net income 2021 1 422 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 33 313 M 33 313 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 190,14 $
Last Close Price 174,95 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Sands Executive Chairman
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard E. Sands Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-7.80%33 313
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-35.47%5 207
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-9.74%1 162
C&C GROUP PLC-43.42%879
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED6.64%839
LAURENT-PERRIER-11.90%513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group